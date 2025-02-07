House Progressives Propose Creating Cabinet-Level Agency For Peacebuilding

Sanjana Karanth
·3 min read
House Progressives Propose Creating Cabinet-Level Agency For Peacebuilding

More than a dozen House Democrats are calling for the creation of a new, Cabinet-level department dedicated to preventing violence and fostering a culture of peace both domestically and abroad ― the latest effort by progressives to fight back against the Trump administration’s diplomatic shake-ups and targeting of marginalized groups within the United States.

The bill, introduced Friday by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), proposes the executive branch have a Department of Peacebuilding that aims to research, educate and implement initiatives like nonviolent conflict resolution and violence reduction into national and international policy. Peace is a “human right and a security issue,” according to the bill text first obtained Thursday by HuffPost.

“Violence is not only destroying lives, but it is draining our resources. Every dollar we invest in peacebuilding saves countless more by reducing crime, conflict and instability,” Omar said. “My hope is that our future generations inherit a world that values peace more than we have valued war.”

The White House did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omar’s bill isn’t the first to propose creating a Department of Peacebuilding. In fact, Congress has seen similar bills at least three times before Friday’s. A year before voting against sending the military to Iraq in 2002, then-Rep. Dennis Kucinich (D-Ohio) proposed creating a Department of Peace. A version of that bill was introduced in each session of Congress since, until 2011.

A week after Kucinich introduced the bill again in 2005, Mark Dayton (D-Minn.) became the first senator to propose creating a Department of Peace. In 2013, then-Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) introduced a House bill similar to Kucinich’s proposed legislation ― reintroducing itat least two more times before leaving Congress. Both Kucinich and Lee also opposed the Iraq War.

“For decades, Sen. Dayton and Reps. Kucinich and Lee stood on the side of peace, despite immense political pressure to do otherwise,” Omar said. “It is the greatest honor to pick up this mantle and continue the work they began.”

The Minnesota lawmaker’s bill ― which is backed by over a dozen progressives, some of whom had also co-sponsored the previous iterations of it ― comes on the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s comments this week publicly teasing the idea of ethnically cleansing Gaza, where until last month Israel was raining U.S.-made bombs that destroyed the territory and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians. The president claimed that he wants the U.S. to take control of Gaza, forcibly remove Palestinians and redevelop the territory.

According to Omar’s bill, the person who ends up leading the proposed department must help develop the training of all U.S. personnel who “administer post-conflict reconstruction and demobilization in war-torn societies.” They must also provide annual reports to the president regarding U.S. arms sales to other countries, and how those sales affect peace and security.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Throughout the globe, starvation, rape, denial of media access to conflict zones, and dismantling of civic and societal infrastructures, including housing and healthcare, are utilized as weapons of war,” the bill said.

The U.S. has been at war for more than 90% of its existence, according to the Centre for Global Research. In this century alone, the U.S. has reportedly spent almost $8 trillion on foreign wars that have resulted in nearly 5 million dead.

“Many Americans have never known a peaceful year in their lifetimes,” the bill said.

The proposed legislation also fights back against the Trump administration’s efforts to destabilize foreign relations, dehumanize immigrants and roll back education on U.S. history that involves violence against marginalized groups. The department would have to address the violence that racial, ethnic and LGBTQ communities have historically faced in the U.S. and what addressing that violence may look like.

Programs created by the proposed department must address “and ameliorate societal challenges such as school violence, gangs, police violence, hate crimes, economic injustice, human trafficking, racial or ethnic violence, violence against LGBTQ+ individuals, and police-community relations disputes.”

Latest Stories

  • Lawmaker Quits DOGE Caucus Live On TV With ‘Dynamite’ Slam Of Elon Musk

    Democratic Rep. Val Hoyle condemned Donald Trump's billionaire buddy with an explosive metaphor.

  • A Grocery What?!? Karoline Leavitt’s Briefing Blunder Leaves Everyone Confused

    The Trump White House press secretary's gaffe prompted two words to trend online.

  • US seizes Venezuelan president's plane held in Dominican Republic during Rubio visit

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday seized a second plane belonging to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ’s government that is currently in the Dominican Republic.

  • National Prayer Event Devolves Into Ungodly Partisan Brawl

    Thursday’s bipartisan National Prayer Breakfast, where President Donald Trump affirmed he now “much more strongly” believes in God, went off the rails once lawmakers closed their Bibles and opened their social media accounts. Republicans are hammering Rep. Jared Huffman, a Democrat from California’s North Coast, over his accusation that Speaker Mike Johnson eroded the separation of church and state by moving the mostly Christian gathering to the Capitol. “Speaker Johnson’s National Prayer Breakf

  • Liz Cheney takes a swipe at Elon Musk's citizenship as pair trade blows on X

    Cheney undermined Musk’s knowledge of the U.S. by calling out his 22-year-long citizenship

  • Trump Locks Rowdy GOP Lawmakers Away: ‘Sit Here Until You Figure It Out’

    Donald Trump employed a strongman’s strong-arm tactic on Thursday when he beckoned House Republicans to the White House, shut them in a room, and said: “Sit here until you figure it out.” After nearly five hours of shouting at each other over how to legislate the president’s campaign promises, they emerged. But not exactly on the same page.

  • Donald Trump Makes A Cost Estimate That Reflects The ‘Fairy Tale World’ He Lives In

    The president appeared grossly out of touch in talking about the price of transportation.

  • Senator Says They Are Getting ‘1,600 Calls a Minute’ Amid Trump-Musk Chaos

    A Republican senator has revealed that the Senate is being slammed with “1,600 calls a minute” rather than the typical 40 amid the chaos of Donald Trump’s first three weeks in office. The onslaught has been so great that the Senate phone system hasn’t been able to handle it, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in an X post on Wednesday. “The U.S. Senate phone system has been receiving around 1,600 calls each minute, compared to the 40 calls per minute we usually receive, which has disrupted our call

  • Education Staffers Warned: Trump Buyout Deal Comes With a Major Catch

    Leaders at the Department of Education told staff Wednesday that the Trump administration could cancel its controversial, government-wide deferred resignation offer after workers sign it, possibly leaving them without months of guaranteed pay. According to a report in NBC News, citing three department sources, two top department officials said during a virtual all-staff meeting on Wednesday that the education secretary could rescind the administration’s offer, which allows workers to voluntarily

  • ‘He Choked!’: Canadian Lawmaker Taunts Donald Trump, Then Issues Stern Warning

    MP Charlie Angus said Trump has “poked the polar bear.”

  • Musk Torches Bannon to Rekindle MAGA Civil War

    Elon Musk torched Steve Bannon Thursday, rekindling a MAGA civil war from Donald Trump’s transition period. The world’s richest man refused to stay quiet on X after he learned his podcaster foe had lightly criticized the Department of Government Efficiency’s priorities. “Bannon is a great talker, but not a great doer,” Musk wrote. “What did he get done this week? Nothing.”

  • Ilhan Omar Mocks Elon Musk For Embarrassing Mistake: 'You Should Brush Up On Our Laws'

    Musk shared a misleading video Tuesday, falsely claiming that it showed the Minnesota Democrat "breaking the law."

  • One of Elon Musk's DOGE Kids Just Had an Explosive Screaming Tantrum

    As 20-something high school grad operatives continue to plunder the federal government on behalf of billionaire Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tempers are flying high. As the Washington Post reports, the morale at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which guards extremely sensitive information about federal employees, is extremely low. In one particularly eyebrow-raising incident, a young DOGE staffer threw an explosive screaming tantrum, calling senior O

  • Trump Administration Evicts Ex-Coast Guard Leader With Shockingly Little Notice

    A former four-star Coast Guard admiral was forced to leave behind most of her belongings after the Trump administration gave her just three hours to vacate her home on Tuesday, according to NBC News. Linda Fagan, an ex-Coast Guard commandant who was also the first female leader of a military branch, was evicted from her home at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling by the Department of Homeland Security after she was fired by President Donald Trump on Inauguration Day. A Homeland Security official confir

  • Republican Senators Break With House Over Trump Tax Cuts Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Republicans broke with their House counterparts on pivotal budget legislation to carry out President Donald Trump’s agenda Wednesday after weeks of rising frustration with House Speaker Mike Johnson’s inability to overcome ideological infighting among lawmakers.Most Read from BloombergCitadel to Leave Namesake Chicago Tower as Employees RelocateState Farm Seeks Emergency California Rate Hike After FiresTransportation Memos Favor Places With Higher Birth and Marriage RatesNY

  • Trump Administration’s Defense Of Elon Musk Leaves Critics In Disbelief

    Many critics issued the same response.

  • ‘Whoa!’ CNN’s Harry Enten Stunned By Musk’s Plunging Popularity

    CNN’s data guru expressed astonishment Wednesday at new polling which reveals DOGE supremo Elon Musk is even more unpopular than his boss, Donald Trump. Harry Enten, the network’s senior data correspondent, revealed research by Quinnipiac which showed 53% of people oppose him having a key role in the Trump administration. Speaking on CNN News Central, he told anchor Sara Sidner, “I think simply put, the American people did not sign up for this. They voted in Donald Trump. They did not vote in El

  • Fox Host Tips Off Colleagues to Trump Chief Susie Wiles’ Death Stare

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov said Tuesday that Donald Trump’s pitch to relocate millions of Gazans and have the U.S. take over the territory was “crazy”—and for proof, she said, just look at his chief of staff’s face after he floated the idea. “If you want to know how crazy the idea is, you have to look no further than Susie Wiles’ face as he said it,” Tarlov told her colleagues on The Five. “We know where the idea came from. Last year, Jared Kushner said you could get some really great water

  • Trump resistance? A 1940s US sabotage manual goes viral

    Since the inauguration of Donald Trump in January, tens of thousands of people have downloaded the “Simple Sabotage Field Manual”, a guide written by a US intelligence agent in 1944 to help the allied resistance during World War II. Its newfound popularity comes amid an emerging grassroots opposition to waves of executive orders from the new president. The first time Donald Trump was elected US president in 2017, George Orwell’s dystopian thriller “1984” made a surprise return to the top of best

  • China's rapid tariff response shows Beijing is ready for Trump

    China's targeted and calibrated response to Trump's tariffs shows Beijing isn't backing down, economists told Business Insider.