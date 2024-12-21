Congress avoids government shutdown in eleventh-hour compromise with Donald Trump

Andrew Buncombe
·3 min read
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson delivers remarks to the news media following the passage of a bill that prevents a government shutdown in the US Capitol in Washington
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson sounded relieved as he spoke to media after the vote - SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The House of Representatives has passed legislation to keep open the US government, just hours before a midnight deadline was set to expire.

After days of high-level drama in which Donald Trump and Elon Musk told Republicans to block legislation, they eventually backed a similar bill that would fund the government until March.

The measure the House passed on Friday evening was a stripped-down version of a bill Mr Musk railed against on Wednesday and Thursday.

He had threatened to try and oust Republicans who backed it.

Addressing the new version of the bill, he said: “It went from a bill that weighed pounds to a bill that weighed ounces.”

The bill, which must be passed by the Senate and signed into law by Joe Biden before the end of Friday, contains $100 billion for disaster-hit states and $10 billion for farmers.

If the bill was not passed, swathes of the federal government would have run out of money on Saturday, furloughing thousands of workers and stalling non-essential government programmes.

Earlier on Friday, Mr Trump said he did not mind if the government had to shut down and suggested the blame would fall on Democrats.

“If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration, not after January 20th, under ‘TRUMP’,” he wrote on social media.

Government shutdowns are invariably unpopular with the public, and create a congressional bottleneck that force representatives of different parties to compromise.

The last shutdown took place during Mr Trump’s first presidency at the at the end of 2018, and lasted for 35 days.

Mr Trump came around to supporting the legislation passed on Friday, but had originally backed a bigger measure that would have seen Congress also agree to suspend the federal debt limit.

Yet three-dozen hardline conservatives declined to support such a measure, defying Mr Trump.

That bill was defeated on Thursday and pushed Congress towards further chaos and confusion.

Democrats said the week’s events demonstrated the rising influence of Mr Musk, the world’s richest person, who has previously shown little interest in the day-to-day workings of politics.

Some have called him “President Musk” suggesting his combination of wealth and influence gives him power unlike any other Trump ally.

One Republican senator suggested Mr Musk could replace Representative Mike Johnson as the Speaker of the House, since the role does not have to be filled by a member of Congress.

After Mr Musk endorsed Mr Trump this summer, he spent $250m backing him and other Republicans in November’s elections.

After his victory, Mr Trump announced that Mr Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur who had challenged him in the Republican primaries, would oversee an effort to reduce government spending and waste.

The pair of billionaires were appointed to head a new advisory team they say will cut regulations, spending and head counts within the federal government.

The so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or “Doge”, aims to cut as much as 2 trillion dollars from federal spending.

Friday’s vote in the House was passed 366-34, with all but one Democrat backing the measure and 34 Republicans voting against. The Democratic representative Marcy Kaptur, of Ohio, voted “present”.

After the vote, Mr Johnson sounded delighted and relieved.

“We are excited about this outcome tonight. We’re grateful that everyone stood together to do the right thing,” he said, adding that Republicans were now looking forward to Mr Trump taking office on Jan 20.

“We are set up for a big and important new start in January,” he said. “We can’t wait to get to that point.”

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House Press Secretary, said that while the legislation did not contain everything Democrats had wanted, Mr Biden was ready to sign it to avoid a shutdown.

