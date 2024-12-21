Schumer promises Senate vote on stopgap funding bill before deadline

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., leaves a press conference in which he answered questions about the spending bill, which was due to go to the Senate next. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Senate has reached an agreement to cut short debate and begin voting on the continuing resolution passed earlier in the day by the House.

The measure, once approved by the Senate and signed by the president, will avert a government shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said late Friday night that the upper chamber will vote before midnight on the continuing resolution that was revised and approved by House lawmakers earlier.

"Democrats and Republicans have just reached an agreement that will allow us to pass the CR tonight, before the midnight deadline," Schumer said, according to the Washington Post.

Earlier on Friday, the House of Representatives approved the stopgap measure funding U.S. government operations through March, averting a pre-Christmas partial shutdown with just hours to spare.

Members passed the measure by a 366-to-34 margin, with 34 Republicans voting against it and one Democrat voting present.

The bill now must be approved in the Senate and then must be signed by President Joe Biden before midnight Friday to avoid any adverse effects on government functions.

According to NBC News, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he's "confident" the Senate will also pass the measure. If the Senate fails to do so before the midnight deadline, there could be a short government shutdown, but the effects would be minimal.

"Though this bill does not include everything Democrats fought for, there are major victories in this bill for American families -- provide emergency aid for communities battered by natural disasters, no debt ceiling, and it will keep the government open with no draconian cuts," he said.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to press while house members vote on his spending bill to avoid a possible shutdown in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. Johnson told reporters that he expects another vote on government spending Friday morning. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI

Despite Schumer's assurances, though, a possible last minute delay arose late Friday.

With an hour and a half before the deadline Friday night, the Senate vote was being potentially delayed by discussions on Amtrak nominees, according to North Carolina's Republican Sen. Thom Tillis. He said one unnamed Republican senator has delayed progress on voting on the House-passed spending bill because of the nominees.

President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire donor-turned adviser Elon Musk encouraged House Republicans to kill a stopgap bill to fund the government earlier this week before supporting another funding bill that removed funding for child cancer research. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI.

Schumer was said to be seeking a guarantee that the nominees will get voice votes Friday night.

The third attempt to pass the measure in the House earlier in the evening did not include President-elect Donald Trump's earlier demand to include a suspension of the federal debt limit, which drew united opposition from Democrats.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., encouraged House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to resurrect a bipartisan spending bill that was opposed by President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk earlier this week. Jeffries spoke to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI..

It did, however, contain disaster relief and aid to farmers, which were included in an initial version that was scuttled after billionaire Elon Musk objected to its provisions.

The White House said Biden supports the latest version and would sign it into law.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., holds a press conference to discuss the confirmation of 235 judges in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Schumer also answered questions about the spending bill, which was due to go to the Senate next and must pass in order to avoid a government shutdown by midnight tonight. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI

"While it does not include everything we sought, it includes disaster relief that the president requested for the communities recovering from the storm, eliminates the accelerated pathway to a tax cut for billionaires, and would ensure that the government can continue to operate at full capacity," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"President Biden supports moving this legislation forward and ensuring that the vital services the government provides for hardworking Americans -- from issuing Social Security checks to processing benefits for veterans -- can continue as well as to grant assistance for communities that were impacted by devastating hurricanes."

The clock had been ticking on a government shutdown after Republicans failed to pass the second version of funding bill late Thursday.

Speaking to reporters early Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said a "Plan C" would be forthcoming during the day, stating, "We've got a plan."

Congress had until midnight to pass the bill and avoid a government shutdown through the holiday season. After its passage, Johnson called the measure "important" and a "necessary step to bridge the gap to put us into that moment where we can put our fingerprints on the final decisions on spending for 2025" while urging its quick passage in the Senate.

House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, however, said his caucus succeeded at restoring the disaster aid and other provisions that had been stripped earlier.

"House Democrats have successfully stopped extreme MAGA Republicans from shutting down the government, crashing the economy and hurting working-class Americans all across the land," he told reporters.

A government spending bill requires two-thirds support from the House. Thursday's bill was voted down by a count of 174-235, with 38 Republicans voting against it along with all but two Democrats.

Thursday's bill had the support of Trump and Musk.

Musk vehemently opposed the initial bipartisan spending bill that included $100 billion for disaster relief and support for farmers on Wednesday, urging Republicans to "kill the bill." He unleashed dozens of posts on X pressuring Republicans to reject the bill that would have funded the government into March.

Before Friday's vote, Musk praised Johnson, writing in a post on X, "The Speaker did a good job here, given the circumstances. It went from a bill that weighed pounds to a bill that weighed ounces. Ball should now be in the Dem court."

Several Republicans who voted against the second version of bill on Thursday drew Trump's frustration, including Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas. Trump threatened on social media that Republicans who oppose him on the spending bill will be voted out in primary elections.

Roy said Thursday that he is "happy to take the fire."

The bill that Musk and Trump supported removed $190 million for child cancer research from its predecessor.

Jeffries called on Johnson to resurrect the initial bipartisan spending bill that Musk, and later Trump, shot down.

"The best path forward is the bipartisan agreement that was reached between House Republicans, House Democrats, Senate Republicans and Senate Democrats," he told reporters.

Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing Friday that Biden has spoken with lawmakers from both parties and hopes to see the bipartisan agreement return to the table and pass.

"Republicans blew up this deal. And they need to fix this," said Jean-Pierre. "Congressional Republicans, at the direction of President-elect Trump and Elon Musk, are trying to pave the way for adding $5 trillion to our national debt. You're talking about tax cuts for billionaires, slashing social security, slashing Medicare."

She added that government agencies began notifying employees of potential furloughs on Friday at about noon, responding to a question about whether government employees will receive paychecks over the holidays or not.

"We believe there is still time for Congress to avoid a partial shutdown," she said.

Meanwhile, Trump encouraged Republicans to shut the government down while Biden is in office, not after he assumes office.

"If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration, not after Jan. 20, under 'TRUMP,'" he posted on Truth Social. "This is a Biden problem to solve, but if Republicans can help solve it, they will!"

Trump had called on Congress to suspend the debt ceiling until at least 2029, after his term ends.

The division among House Republicans has been a fixture of the 118th Congress. It undid former Rep. Kevin McCarthy's time as House speaker as he led one of the most ineffective Congressional Assemblies in nearly a century.

The last time Congress passed a budget was Dec. 27, 2020, when Democrats had a majority in the U.S. House. Republicans had a majority in the U.S. Senate.