Schumer promises Senate vote on stopgap funding bill before deadline

Joe Fisher & Don Jacobson
·8 min read
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., leaves a press conference in which he answered questions about the spending bill, which was due to go to the Senate next. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., leaves a press conference in which he answered questions about the spending bill, which was due to go to the Senate next. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Senate has reached an agreement to cut short debate and begin voting on the continuing resolution passed earlier in the day by the House.

The measure, once approved by the Senate and signed by the president, will avert a government shutdown.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said late Friday night that the upper chamber will vote before midnight on the continuing resolution that was revised and approved by House lawmakers earlier.

"Democrats and Republicans have just reached an agreement that will allow us to pass the CR tonight, before the midnight deadline," Schumer said, according to the Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on Friday, the House of Representatives approved the stopgap measure funding U.S. government operations through March, averting a pre-Christmas partial shutdown with just hours to spare.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La, talks to press after the House passes his "plan C" spending bill in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La, talks to press after the House passes his "plan C" spending bill in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI

Members passed the measure by a 366-to-34 margin, with 34 Republicans voting against it and one Democrat voting present.

The bill now must be approved in the Senate and then must be signed by President Joe Biden before midnight Friday to avoid any adverse effects on government functions.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La, talks to press after the House passes his "plan C" spending bill in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La, talks to press after the House passes his "plan C" spending bill in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI

According to NBC News, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he's "confident" the Senate will also pass the measure. If the Senate fails to do so before the midnight deadline, there could be a short government shutdown, but the effects would be minimal.

"Though this bill does not include everything Democrats fought for, there are major victories in this bill for American families -- provide emergency aid for communities battered by natural disasters, no debt ceiling, and it will keep the government open with no draconian cuts," he said.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to press while house members vote on his spending bill to avoid a possible shutdown in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. Johnson told reporters that he expects another vote on government spending Friday morning. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks to press while house members vote on his spending bill to avoid a possible shutdown in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. Johnson told reporters that he expects another vote on government spending Friday morning. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI

Despite Schumer's assurances, though, a possible last minute delay arose late Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

With an hour and a half before the deadline Friday night, the Senate vote was being potentially delayed by discussions on Amtrak nominees, according to North Carolina's Republican Sen. Thom Tillis. He said one unnamed Republican senator has delayed progress on voting on the House-passed spending bill because of the nominees.

President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire donor-turned adviser Elon Musk encouraged House Republicans to kill a stopgap bill to fund the government earlier this week before supporting another funding bill that removed funding for child cancer research. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI.
President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire donor-turned adviser Elon Musk encouraged House Republicans to kill a stopgap bill to fund the government earlier this week before supporting another funding bill that removed funding for child cancer research. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI.

Schumer was said to be seeking a guarantee that the nominees will get voice votes Friday night.

The third attempt to pass the measure in the House earlier in the evening did not include President-elect Donald Trump's earlier demand to include a suspension of the federal debt limit, which drew united opposition from Democrats.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., encouraged House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to resurrect a bipartisan spending bill that was opposed by President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk earlier this week. Jeffries spoke to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI..
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., encouraged House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to resurrect a bipartisan spending bill that was opposed by President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire adviser Elon Musk earlier this week. Jeffries spoke to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI..

It did, however, contain disaster relief and aid to farmers, which were included in an initial version that was scuttled after billionaire Elon Musk objected to its provisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The White House said Biden supports the latest version and would sign it into law.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., holds a press conference to discuss the confirmation of 235 judges in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Schumer also answered questions about the spending bill, which was due to go to the Senate next and must pass in order to avoid a government shutdown by midnight tonight. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI

"While it does not include everything we sought, it includes disaster relief that the president requested for the communities recovering from the storm, eliminates the accelerated pathway to a tax cut for billionaires, and would ensure that the government can continue to operate at full capacity," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"President Biden supports moving this legislation forward and ensuring that the vital services the government provides for hardworking Americans -- from issuing Social Security checks to processing benefits for veterans -- can continue as well as to grant assistance for communities that were impacted by devastating hurricanes."

The clock had been ticking on a government shutdown after Republicans failed to pass the second version of funding bill late Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters early Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said a "Plan C" would be forthcoming during the day, stating, "We've got a plan."

Congress had until midnight to pass the bill and avoid a government shutdown through the holiday season. After its passage, Johnson called the measure "important" and a "necessary step to bridge the gap to put us into that moment where we can put our fingerprints on the final decisions on spending for 2025" while urging its quick passage in the Senate.

House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, however, said his caucus succeeded at restoring the disaster aid and other provisions that had been stripped earlier.

"House Democrats have successfully stopped extreme MAGA Republicans from shutting down the government, crashing the economy and hurting working-class Americans all across the land," he told reporters.

A government spending bill requires two-thirds support from the House. Thursday's bill was voted down by a count of 174-235, with 38 Republicans voting against it along with all but two Democrats.

Thursday's bill had the support of Trump and Musk.

Musk vehemently opposed the initial bipartisan spending bill that included $100 billion for disaster relief and support for farmers on Wednesday, urging Republicans to "kill the bill." He unleashed dozens of posts on X pressuring Republicans to reject the bill that would have funded the government into March.

Before Friday's vote, Musk praised Johnson, writing in a post on X, "The Speaker did a good job here, given the circumstances. It went from a bill that weighed pounds to a bill that weighed ounces. Ball should now be in the Dem court."

Several Republicans who voted against the second version of bill on Thursday drew Trump's frustration, including Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas. Trump threatened on social media that Republicans who oppose him on the spending bill will be voted out in primary elections.

Roy said Thursday that he is "happy to take the fire."

The bill that Musk and Trump supported removed $190 million for child cancer research from its predecessor.

Jeffries called on Johnson to resurrect the initial bipartisan spending bill that Musk, and later Trump, shot down.

"The best path forward is the bipartisan agreement that was reached between House Republicans, House Democrats, Senate Republicans and Senate Democrats," he told reporters.

Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing Friday that Biden has spoken with lawmakers from both parties and hopes to see the bipartisan agreement return to the table and pass.

"Republicans blew up this deal. And they need to fix this," said Jean-Pierre. "Congressional Republicans, at the direction of President-elect Trump and Elon Musk, are trying to pave the way for adding $5 trillion to our national debt. You're talking about tax cuts for billionaires, slashing social security, slashing Medicare."

She added that government agencies began notifying employees of potential furloughs on Friday at about noon, responding to a question about whether government employees will receive paychecks over the holidays or not.

"We believe there is still time for Congress to avoid a partial shutdown," she said.

Meanwhile, Trump encouraged Republicans to shut the government down while Biden is in office, not after he assumes office.

"If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration, not after Jan. 20, under 'TRUMP,'" he posted on Truth Social. "This is a Biden problem to solve, but if Republicans can help solve it, they will!"

Trump had called on Congress to suspend the debt ceiling until at least 2029, after his term ends.

The division among House Republicans has been a fixture of the 118th Congress. It undid former Rep. Kevin McCarthy's time as House speaker as he led one of the most ineffective Congressional Assemblies in nearly a century.

The last time Congress passed a budget was Dec. 27, 2020, when Democrats had a majority in the U.S. House. Republicans had a majority in the U.S. Senate.

Latest Stories

  • US debt ceiling debate rages ahead of looming shutdown

    Donald Trump wants Congress to abolish the debt limit before he takes office and it is pushing the government to the brink of a shutdown.

  • House Passes Plan to Fund Government as Shutdown Deadline Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- The House passed funding to keep the US government operating until mid-March just hours before a midnight shutdown deadline, capping off a tumultuous two days in which two earlier plans pursued by Speaker Mike Johnson collapsed.Most Read from BloombergThe Architects Who Built MiamiNew York City’s Historic Preservation Movement Is Having a Midlife CrisisReviving a Little-Known Modernist Landmark in BuffaloNew York’s Congestion Pricing Plan Still Faces Legal HurdlesNYPD Car Chases A

  • The Air Force Secretary said Elon Musk 'needs to learn a little bit more about the business' before deriding crewed fighter jets

    While Kendall said he respected Musk as an engineer, he said the billionaire is "not a warfighter" and that drones won't replace fighters for years.

  • House passes bill to avert shutdown hours ahead of deadline

    The House voted on Friday to pass a stopgap funding bill in a bid to avert a shutdown just hours before a midnight deadline.

  • Democratic governors hammered Trump before the election. Now they're hoping to work with him

    ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — They warned about him. Now they'll have to work with him.

  • Government shutdown looms as GOP works on spending ‘Plan C’

    A federal government shutdown was looming Friday as congressional Republicans sought to come up with a new stopgap spending plan after a proposal backed by President-elect Trump failed badly. House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters that GOP leaders were crafting a so-called Plan C after 38 Republicans voted against a Trump-endorsed proposal late Thursday. “Stay tuned. We’ve got a plan,” ...

  • Trump Needs to Do the Unthinkable to Get a Pardon for His Hush Money Conviction

    President-elect Donald Trump has no chance of being granted a pardon for his criminal conviction without first showing some remorse, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Democrat had attendees at a Wednesday news conference cracking up when she was asked if she would consider using her authority to pardon Trump. “There is a pardoning process in the state of New York. It is lengthy,” Hochul said. “It requires a couple of elements—one is remorse.” “No one will be treated any better or any

  • Trump Moves $4 Billion of Media Firm Stake Into Trust Run by Son

    (Bloomberg) -- President-elect Donald Trump transfered about $4 billion worth of shares in his media company to a trust that is controlled by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.Most Read from BloombergThe Architects Who Built MiamiNew York City’s Historic Preservation Movement Is Having a Midlife CrisisReviving a Little-Known Modernist Landmark in BuffaloNew York’s Congestion Pricing Plan Still Faces Legal HurdlesNYPD Car Chases Are Becoming More Frequent — and More DangerousThe soon-to-be presiden

  • Trump and Musk unleash a new kind of chaos on Washington

    Welcome to the new Washington of Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

  • How Long You Could Last on Nothing but Social Security in 50 Major Cities

    It's time to reconsider retiring on Social Security alone, especially if you're one-half of a married couple. New data from GOBankingRates shows that across 50 major U.S. cities this income will not...

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Far-Right Rep Heckled Mercilessly by Dems During Shutdown Speech

    Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida was heckled into silence Thursday during a speech on the House floor after blaming Democrats for the drama surrounding a looming government shutdown. Speaking in favor of a new, pared-down funding bill just hours after President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk blew up a bipartisan resolution that seemed on a glide path to approval, Luna began by heaping praise on Trump. “I never voted for a [continuing resolution], but I’m here today beca

  • Trump Orders Europe to Buy More U.S. Oil and Gas—or Face Tariffs

    President-elect Donald Trump took a brief hiatus from the U.S. government’s shutdown crisis Friday morning to re-up his threats of a trade war with the nation’s closest allies. “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday morning. “Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!” he added.

  • Trump was poised to inherit a strong economy. Then things got rocky and he added to the uncertainty

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The smooth economy that Donald Trump was poised to inherit suddenly looks a bit rockier — with critics saying the president-elect is contributing to the uncertainty.

  • Zelenskyy now voicing the reality that's been apparent for a long time

    A dramatic change in tone by Ukraine's president - acknowledging the strength of Russia's hold over swathes of Ukrainian territory - has coincided with the imminent return of Donald Trump to the White House. The incoming US commander-in-chief has said he can end Russia's war in Ukraine in a day - though without saying how. One thing is certain, however; his approach will be very different to Joe Biden's.

  • Adam Kinzinger Delivers Bluntest Of Responses To Trump Threat Question

    The GOP ex-lawmaker also slammed the Republican Party for being unified by just one thing.

  • Opinion - Biden’s reign of error goes on and on

    If Joe Biden intends to humiliate every last one of his supporters before he leaves office, he is well on his way to achieving that goal.

  • Trump backs plan B spending deal, urges swift passage

    President-elect Trump on Thursday backed a new spending deal brokered by House Republicans to avert a shutdown after a previous proposal was torpedoed amid opposition from Trump and several of his allies. The plan now includes a two-year suspension of the debt ceiling in what became an unexpected sticking point by Trump and Vice President-elect…

  • Trump Picks Fight With Pope With Pick for New Vatican Ambassador

    President-elect Donald Trump on Friday nominated Brian Burch, a ring-wing Catholic who has often criticized Pope Francis, as his ambassador to the Holy See. Trump announced Burch, a father of nine and president of the non-profit CatholicVote.org (which he described as “one of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the Country”) as his nominee in a Truth Social post, which was followed by a message selling “God Bless the USA” Bibles. Burch is also the author of the independently-published book A

  • Republicans Cut Child Cancer Research From Funding Bill After Musk’s Meddling

    The House GOP has been in a state of chaos after the billionaire led a campaign to kill a bipartisan funding bill