Trump team lashes out after Trump is ordered to appear for sentencing in hush money case: Live

After a New York judge set President-elect Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush-money case for January 10 — just ten days before his inauguration — his spokesperson called the order a “witch hunt” and said Trump would “continue fighting against these hoaxes until they are all dead.”

Judge Juan Merchan indicated Trump wouldn’t be jailed, but the extraordinary development puts him on course to be the first president to take office convicted of felony crimes. In a written decision, Merchan said he would sentence the former and future president to what’s known as a conditional discharge, in which a case gets dismissed if a defendant avoids rearrest.

Following the order, Steven Cheung issued a statement claiming “the Constitution demands that it be immediately dismissed” and said the president-elect must be allowed to continue his presidential transition “unobstructed by the remains of this or any remnants of the Witch Hunts.”

Cheung concluded: “There should be no sentencing, and President Trump will continue fighting against these hoaxes until they are all dead.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson has been reelected at the start of the 119th Congress.

Despite having Trump’s endorsement, the Louisiana representative earned 218 votes, the bare minimum.

Key Points

Hush money judge orders Trump to be sentenced on January 10 — days before inauguration

Mike Johnson remains House speaker after Republican holdouts flip votes at last minute

Johnson makes spending commitments to placate holdouts ahead of crucial speaker vote

Republican rebel: ‘You can cut out my fingernails… I am not voting for Johnson’

ANALYSIS: Mike Johnson may be the speaker, but Democrats will still have power

Giuliani testifies he hid his grandfather’s watch from defamed election workers:

02:40 , Alex Woodward

Lawyers for two women defamed by Rudy Giuliani have spent months trying to track down his assets to begin chipping away at the $148 million he owes them in damages.

On Friday, he testified for more than three hours in a federal courtroom in Manhattan as attorneys painstakingly poured over his sworn statements in thick stacks of court filings.

Squinting at a small monitor in front of him, the 80-year-old former New York City mayor repeatedly said he never intentionally withheld information about his assets, didn’t recall seeing certain statements, and never willfully disobeyed court orders to turn over his property.

But he admitted he did not want to give the mother-daughter election workers his grandfather’s 120-year-old gold pocketwatch.

“I felt it could get lost if I turned it over,” Giuliani said from the witness stand.

Majority Leader Thune says Speaker Johnson has ‘really tough job’ ahead in House

02:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Per NBC News:

Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., the incoming Senate majority leader, said Friday that House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., will have "a really, really tough job," navigating a narrow majority.

"I think he has been responsive to his members, but he’s got a lot of folks that are headed in different directions," Thune said during an interview with "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker that took place as the House was selecting a new speaker. "I mean, as you know, that with a narrow margin like that, any individual member of the House of Representatives can have a huge impact."

‘Two and a Half Men’ star brands Trump’s second term a ‘clown show already’

01:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Two and a Half Men alum Jon Cryer is pessimistic about President-elect Donald Trump’s second term, predicting that things are “not going to get better.”

The 59-year-old actor and outspoken Kamala Harris supporter shared his opinions with paparazzi ahead of Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Inga Parkel reports.

Ohio governor signs bill into law that will see public charged for police videos

00:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law to charge the public for footage from law enforcement, such as body cameras.

A provision in a 450-page omnibus bill stated that law enforcement would be allowed to charge individuals the “estimated cost” of processing footage from jail and police

Payment is required before the footage is released, according to WEWS. Governments will be allowed to charge as much as $75 an hour or for a maximum total of $750 per request.

Gustaf Kilander has the details.

LA Times owner talked about setting up a ‘MAGA version of The View’

00:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The owner of the Los Angeles Times reportedly considered launching a conservative version of the daytime talk show The View and met with comedian and anti-vaccine advocate Rob Schneider and the wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., actor Cheryl Hines, to discuss it.

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the pharmaceutical businessman, met with the two celebrities – both known for their ties to conservatism – last month, according to journalist Oliver Darcy, who reported the news in his newsletter Status.

Ariana Baio reports.

ANALYSIS: Mike Johnson may be the speaker, but Democrats will still have power

Friday 3 January 2025 23:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Eric Garcia writes:

After a whipsaw couple of hours, Mike Johnson remained speaker of the House of Representatives with the help of some pressure from President-elect Donald Trump. The move shows that the mild-mannered Louisianan is a far more deft politician than his predecessor Kevin McCarthy, who had to go fifteen rounds before he became speaker two years ago.

But Johnson’s speech afterward did not set the tone, nor did the speech of House Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain.

Rather, it came when House Democratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar nominated Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and called Democrats the “governing majority.”

Continue reading...

Trump names deputy Middle East envoy

Friday 3 January 2025 23:15 , Oliver O'Connell

President-elect Donald Trump has named Morgan Ortagus as his deputy Middle East envoy in a curiously worded announcement on Truth Social this afternoon.

It reads in part: “Early on Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson. These things usually don’t work out, but she has strong Republican support, and I’m not doing this for me, I’m doing it for them.”

He doesn’t sound keen.

Here’s the statement in full:

I am pleased to announce Morgan Ortagus as Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace, to the Honorable Steven Witkoff. Early on Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson. These things usually don’t work out, but she has strong Republican support, and I’m not doing this for me, I’m doing it for them. Let’s see what happens. She will hopefully be an asset to Steve, a great leader and talent, as we seek to bring calm and prosperity to a very troubled region. I expect great results, and soon! Morgan Ortagus has had experience in Diplomacy and National Security, and is an active U.S. Navy Reserve Intelligence Officer. From 2019-2021, Morgan served as Spokesperson at the Department of State (Pompeo!), where she was a member of my Historic Abraham Accords team that brought unprecedented Peace to the Middle East. Earlier, she worked at the Department of the Treasury as a financial intelligence analyst and, from 2010-2011, was the Deputy U.S. Treasury Attaché to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In first speech since re-election, Mike Johnson promises to ‘roll back administrative state’

Friday 3 January 2025 23:05 , Oliver O'Connell

Speaker Mike Johnson pledged to “drastically” reduce the size of government and pass legislation to roll back “the administrative state” in his first speech after being re-elected Speaker by the narrowest of margins.

Johnson managed to retain the gavel on the first vote after two members changed their votes to support him following phone calls from President-elect Donald Trump, according to CNN.

“We have a mandate, and that was shown in the election cycle. People want an America First agenda,” said Johnson. “Sadly for the past four years of divided government, too many politicians in Washington have done the opposite; open borders and over-regulation have destroyed our cities and stifled innovation.”

He claimed that inflation and “weak leadership” have made Americans worse off and left the U.S. in a “perilous” place.

Gustaf Kilander has the details.

‘You cannot change the truth and you cannot silence us’: Cheney claps back at Trump over Jan 6 committee’s work

Friday 3 January 2025 22:57 , Oliver O'Connell

Former Republican Rep Liz Cheney has clapped back at Donald Trump over his ranting Truth Social post calling her “totally corrupt” following her presidential award for putting country over party and joining the House January 6 committee to investigate the Capitol riot.

Here’s what she had to say in response to the president-elect:

Donald, this is not the Soviet Union. You can’t change the truth and you cannot silence us. Remember all your lies about the voting machines, the election workers, your countless allegations of fraud that never happened? Many of your lawyers have been sanctioned, disciplined or disbarred, the courts ruled against you, and dozens of your own White House, administration, and campaign aides testified against you. Remember how you sent a mob to our Capitol and then watched the violence on television and refused for hours to instruct the mob to leave? Remember how your former Vice President prevented you from overturning our Republic? We remember. And now, as you take office again, the American people need to reject your latest malicious falsehoods and stand as the guardrails of our Constitutional Republic — to protect the America we love from you.

Donald, this is not the Soviet Union. You can’t change the truth and you cannot silence us. Remember all your lies about the voting machines, the election workers, your countless allegations of fraud that never happened? Many of your lawyers have been sanctioned, disciplined or… https://t.co/sGLYo6i4Xz — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 3, 2025

Watch: Trump was in middle of golf game when he called Norman about speaker vote

Friday 3 January 2025 22:54 , Oliver O'Connell

Ralph Norman, who initially opposed Johnson, says Trump was in the middle of his golf game when he called him to press for his support and reminded Norman of his backing of Nikki Haley in the primary.

Ralph Norman, who initially opposed Johnson, says Trump was in the middle of his golf game when he called him to press for his support and reminded Norman of his backing of Nikki Haley in the primary.

Trump team claims judge’s sentencing order violates Supreme Court immunity decision

Friday 3 January 2025 22:49 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump’s communications director Steven Cheung released the following statement in reaction to what he terms “the witch hunt sentencing by corrupt Merchan.”

“Today’s order by the deeply conflicted, Acting Justice Merchan in the Manhattan DA Witch Hunt is a direct violation of the Supreme Court’s Immunity decision and other longstanding jurisprudence. This lawless case should have never been brought and the Constitution demands that it be immediately dismissed. President Trump must be allowed to continue the Presidential Transition process and to execute the vital duties of the presidency, unobstructed by the remains of this or any remnants of the Witch Hunts. There should be no sentencing, and President Trump will continue fighting against these hoaxes until they are all dead.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump claims flags at half mast during inauguration for first time ever — which isn’t true

Friday 3 January 2025 22:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump has hit out at Democrats for being “giddy” that the American flag will be at half mast during his inauguration due to the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

In a Truth Social rant, the president-elect also claimed that it was the first time that this happened, however then-President Richard Nixon ordered flags lowered to honor predecessor Harry Truman, who passed away in December 1972 ahead of Nixon’s second inauguration in 1973.

Here’s what Trump wrote earlier today:

The Democrats are all “giddy” about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at “half mast” during my Inauguration. They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves. Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years - It’s a total mess! In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Watch: Roy touts Republican plan for ‘mandatory spending cuts’

Friday 3 January 2025 22:34 , Oliver O'Connell

Chip Roy on Steve Bannon's show makes clear that the Republican plan is "overall mandatory spending cuts," including "reforming Medicaid and cutting SNAP and all that."

US Steel CEO says Biden decision on acquisition ‘shameful and corrupt'

Friday 3 January 2025 22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

US Steel President & CEO David Buritt says that President Biden's decision to the company's acquisiton by Nippon Steel is "shameful and corrupt," and that he "gave a political payback to a union boss out of touch with his members." Also said the decision "insulted…

Here’s our report on the president’s decision:

Inauguration Day looms: Here are the promises Trump made for ‘Day One’ in office

Friday 3 January 2025 22:20 , Rhian Lubin

President-elect Donald Trump has a very long to-do list when he steps into the Oval Office later this month.

So far, he’s already promised to take action on 59 different issues “on Day One,” according to an Axios analysis of pledges made on the campaign trail.

The key MAGA issues he promised to address are closing the border, pardoning the January 6 Capitol riot prisoners, and rolling back protections for transgender students.

The Independent has contacted Trump’s team seeking clarity on the issues he will tackle first.

Here are some of the promises the president-elect made.

Trump rages about Jan 6 committee and Pelosi

Friday 3 January 2025 22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump appears furious that President Joe Biden awarded Liz Cheney a medal on Thursday for her service in putting country before party by investigating the events of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Here’s what the president-elect wrote on Truth Social:

Biden gave Liz Cheney a Medal yesterday, even though she has proven to be totally corrupt. She, “Bennie” Thompson, and the rest of the Unselect Committee, destroyed and deleted all evidence from their crooked investigation of January 6th. Cheney has the distinction of losing her Congressional seat by the largest margin in History! The people of Wyoming understood how bad for our Country she was, but Biden rewarded her only because she hated “TRUMP.” She’s a Warmonger of low intelligence. All she wants to do is kill people in “Endless Wars,” with no gain other than to defense companies. Liz Cheney, Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, Bennie Thompson, and the rest of these dishonest Thugs have gotten away with horrible things under the pretense of January 6th. Nancy Pelosi refused to accept the help which was offered for security. She is responsible, and admitted as much, for all to see, on her daughter’s tape. They have destroyed the lives of many people, and are rewarded by getting Biden Fake Medals. This is not America. January 20th cannot come fast enough. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Schumer welcomes new senators to Democratic caucus

Friday 3 January 2025 21:50 , Oliver O'Connell

I'm honored to welcome 6 new colleagues to the Democratic Caucus:



Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego

California Senator Adam Schiff

Delaware Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester

Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks

Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin

New Jersey Senator Andy Kim



Let's get to work! — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 3, 2025

Full story: Judge orders Trump to be sentenced on Jan. 10 in hush-money case

Friday 3 January 2025 21:40 , Oliver O'Connell

The judge overseeing the criminal case against President-elect Donald Trump in his former home state of New York has ordered him to appear before him on January 10 to be sentenced on the 34 felony counts he was convicted of last year.

In an 18-page ruling released on Friday, Judge Juan Merchan said he will not sentence Trump to a term of incarceration and would instead impose “a sentence of unconditional discharge” as “the most viable solution to ensure finality” and permit Trump to continue to appeal the case.

But Merchan rejected arguments from Trump’s attorneys, who’d sought to have the case dismissed on grounds of immunity stemming from his victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Andrew Feinberg reports.

Watch: CNN breaks news of Trump’s sentencing schedule

Friday 3 January 2025 21:35 , Oliver O'Connell

CNN’s Paula Reid breaks down what the extraordinary announcement regrading Donald Trump’s sentencing really means.

CNN's Paula Reid breaks down what the extraordinary announcement regrading Donald Trump's sentencing really means.

New sentencing date is fourth scheduled since trial

Friday 3 January 2025 21:33 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump was originally scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, 2024.

That was pushed to September 18, then November 26, and now it’s set for 10 days before he returns to the White House on January 10, 2025.

Watch: Johnson swears in members of the House for 119th Congress

Friday 3 January 2025 21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Speaker Mike Johnson swears in the House members of the 119th United States Congress. pic.twitter.com/NcIC1fQy8i — The Recount (@therecount) January 3, 2025

Biden ramps up bird flu spending as scientists fret about H5N1 response

Friday 3 January 2025 21:20 , Oliver O'Connell

As concerns about outbreaks of bird flu and the nation’s response continue to grow, the Biden administration announced Friday that it would ramp up spending to support its efforts.

There are currently 66 confirmed human cases reported across 10 states, with the majority reported in California and Colorado. Of the dozens, one case in Louisiana marked the nation’s first severe illness from the virus, which likely mutated inside the patient. However, there has not yet been human-to-human transmission of H5N1.

Julia Musto reports.

Watch: Jeffries jokes about election deniers

Friday 3 January 2025 21:15 , Oliver O'Connell

.@RepJeffries: "Two months ago, the American people elected Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States of America."



[applause]



Jeffries: "Thank you for that very generous applause. It's okay. There are no election deniers on our side of the aisle." pic.twitter.com/9P9jbiTPzr — CSPAN (@cspan) January 3, 2025

MAGA slams ‘outrageous’ decision over sentencing and ‘clown show’

Friday 3 January 2025 21:11 , Oliver O'Connell

MAGA acolytes Laura Loomer and Charlie Kirk have slammed Justice Juan Merchan’s decision to proceed with sentencing Donald Trump for his 34 felony convictions in the New York hush-money case.

Loomer called the order “outrageous.”

JUST IN: Judge Juan Merchan has just ordered President Trump to be sentenced in his phony hush money case on January 10th in New York City, 10 days before his inauguration.



Outrageous. pic.twitter.com/OL3ua2z514 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 3, 2025

Kirk said it was the case was “a total clown show.”

🚨BREAKING: Judge Merchan has ordered President Trump to appear for sentencing in New York hush money case on Jan. 10, just 10 days before he's sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. The order allows President Trump to appear virtually, a signal that any possible…

House Judiciary Republicans call sentencing ‘preposterous lawfare'

Friday 3 January 2025 21:08 , Oliver O'Connell

Absolutely preposterous lawfare. Judge Merchan is a disgrace to the bench.

BREAKING: Hush money judge orders Trump to be sentenced on January 10 — days before inauguration

Friday 3 January 2025 20:58 , Oliver O'Connell

Justice Juan Merchan has ordered President-elect Donald Trump to be sentenced on January 10, just ten days before his inauguration.

This follows Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts by a Manhattan jury in the hush money case and his reelection to the White House.

Merchan argues that the jury’s verdict is too significant to be ignored: “Indeed, the sanctity of a jury verdict and the deference that must be accorded to it, is a bedrock principle in our Nation’s jurisprudence.

“The right to have a jury make the ultimate determination of guilty has an impressive pedigree.”

He adds: “Applying the guidance of the aforementioned sources, this Court finds that Presidential immunity from criminal process for a sitting president does not extend to a President-elect.”

Further: “Defendant’s disdain for the Third Branch of government, whether state or federal, in New York or elsewhere, is a matter of public record. Indeed, Defendant has gone to great lengths to broadcast on social media and other forums his lack of respect for judges, juries, grand juries and the justice system as a whole.”

However, Merchan writes: “It seems proper at this juncture to make known the Court's inclination to not impose any sentence of incarceration, a sentence authorized by the conviction but one the People concede they no longer view as a practicable recommendation. As such; in balancing the aforementioned considerations in conjunction with the underlying concerns of the Presidential immunity doctrine, a sentence of an unconditional discharge appears to be the most viable solution to ensure finality and allow Defendant to pursue his appellate options.”

Trump can appear in person or virtually.

Breaking: Justice Merchan orders Donald Trump be sentenced on Jan. 10, before his inauguration.



Breaking: Justice Merchan orders Donald Trump be sentenced on Jan. 10, before his inauguration.

A stunning decision following Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts by a Manhattan jury in the hush money case and Trump's reelection to the White House.

Watch: Rep Norman confirms he spoke with Trump

Friday 3 January 2025 20:47 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Ralph Norman on why he changed his vote to support Mike Johnson as speaker: “I didn’t know how everybody was gonna vote, but I knew we needed to impress on Mike Johnson that we’re serious about budget, we’re serious —about the border. We’re serious and is he gonna fight? That was our thing… he assured us this wasn’t just another walk in the park.”

Rep Ralph Norman, one of the Johnson holdout votes, confirms he spoke with President-Elect Trump on the phone about switching his vote for Speaker Johnson.



“[Trump] asked why,” Norman tells me. pic.twitter.com/z6HPnA9svB — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) January 3, 2025

The congressman further told Fox News that there were no concessions from Johnson: “We went into the meeting. The meeting off the floor. And I say, Mike, are you going to give us specific examples of fighting for the things we mentioned? Will you give us your word? He said yes. So I said okay, we’ll take you at your word. That’s why I changed my vote.”

Self says he spoke to Trump multiple times

Friday 3 January 2025 20:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep. Keith Self says he spoke to Donald Trump multiple times, describing their conversations as lively, but that they have the same agenda.

He says it was about commitments regarding the reconciliation process, Politico reports. This reportedly rests on past concerns of Johnson relying on Democrats to get various agenda items through the House.

Rep. Self says he spoke to Trump multiple times, says it was lively, but that they have the same agenda



Rep. Self says he spoke to Trump multiple times, says it was lively, but that they have the same agenda

He says it was about commitments re. Reconciliation process. Told this rests on past concerns of Johnson relying on Dems to get various agenda items through

The congressman released the following statement on X:

RE: Speaker’s Vote

My sole focus was advancing the Trump agenda. To ensure this, I expressed concerns to Speaker Johnson about fiscal responsibility and holding the line on deficit spending—key priorities for my constituents.

After receiving firm assurances from the Speaker, that Republicans in the House will have strong representation during the budget reconciliation process—a cornerstone of President Trump’s agenda—I changed my initial vote.

I appreciate Speaker Johnson addressing these critical issues.

Let’s get to work!

RE: Speaker’s Vote



My sole focus was advancing the Trump agenda. To ensure this, I expressed concerns to Speaker Johnson about fiscal responsibility and holding the line on deficit spending—key priorities for my constituents.



After receiving firm assurances from the Speaker,… — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) January 3, 2025

Perry maintains reservations about Johnson but voted for Trump’s agenda

Friday 3 January 2025 20:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep. Scott Perry, who initially stayed silent when called to vote before voting for Johnson, tweeted out the following explanation:

While I maintain my reservations about Speaker Johnson’s leadership record, today I voted in support of President Trump’s Agenda. We will hold Speaker Johnson accountable to accomplish the Republican Agenda. He must:

- Secure our southern border

- Institute commonsense House rules

- Cut unbridled federal spending

- Eliminate harmful and costly regulations

- Reverse insane Biden policies like Green New Deal handouts

- Implement a Congressional stock trade ban

We have a mandate from the American People. These policies are necessary to save our Country.

While I maintain my reservations about Speaker Johnson’s leadership record, today I voted in support of President Trump’s Agenda. We will hold Speaker Johnson accountable to accomplish the Republican Agenda. He must:



- Secure our southern border

- Institute commonsense House… — Rep. Scott Perry (@RepScottPerry) January 3, 2025

Watch: Jeffries hands gavel to Johnson after speaker vote

Friday 3 January 2025 20:27 , Oliver O'Connell

Awkward moment for Fox News host over speaker vote

Friday 3 January 2025 20:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade was left with a bit of egg on his face on Friday when he sounded the alarm that House Speaker Mike Johnson had lost yet another Republican vote from the GOP’s razor-thin majority, further placing Johnson’s bid to retain the gavel in doubt.

Unfortunately for the Fox News star, it appears he was taken in by an online joke from a now-former congressman.

Justin Barangoa reports.

Trump says ‘a great honor to have helped'

Friday 3 January 2025 20:17 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump told Fox News Digital that it was “a great honor to have helped” regarding the re-election of Speaker Mike Johnson.

“It is all a great continuation of ‘Make America Great Again,’” Trump told Fox News Digital.

He added: “Mike Johnson will do a fabulous job as speaker.”

EXCLUSIVE: Trump said it was “a great honor to have helped.”



“It is all a great continuation of ‘Make America Great Again,’” Trump told Fox News Digital.

“Mike Johnson will do a fabulous job as speaker.”

#trump #speakerjohnson — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) January 3, 2025

House Freedom Caucus says Johnson got their vote because of their support for Trump

Friday 3 January 2025 20:10 , Oliver O'Connell

The House Freedom Caucus has sent a “dear colleague” letter to their fellow Republicans explaining that their votes for Speaker Mike Johnson are because of their support for Donald Trump.

They outline what they believe Johnson should have committed to and what they want to see happen next.

It is signed by 11 members including some of those who initially withheld their votes, as well as Rep. Ralph Norman who changed his vote later.

New: Several Freedom Caucus members sent a letter to their colleagues outlining what they believe Johnson should have committed to and what they want to see next:

Trump congratulates Johnson on winning speaker vote

Friday 3 January 2025 20:03 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump has congratulated Mike Johnson on winning the vote to remain as Speaker of the House.

The president-elect wrote on Truth Social:

Congratulations to Speaker Mike Johnson for receiving an unprecedented Vote of Confidence in Congress. Mike will be a Great Speaker, and our Country will be the beneficiary. The People of America have waited four years for Common Sense, Strength, and Leadership. They’ll get it now, and America will be greater than ever before!

Full story: Trump-backed Mike Johnson remains House speaker after Republican holdouts flip votes at last minute

Friday 3 January 2025 20:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Johnson has become speaker of the House after a delay caused by a handful of insurgent Republicans who revolted against him during the first vote of the 119th Congress.

Johnson earned the vote of 218 Republicans, the bare minimum needed to win the speaker’s gavel, after discussions with two holdouts who ended up flipping their votes at the last moment.

Eric Garcia and Andrew Feinberg report from Washington, D.C.

Trump weighed in to persuade Norman and Self to vote for Johnson, report says

Friday 3 January 2025 19:58 , Oliver O'Connell

CNN and Punchbowl News report that Donald Trump weighed in with Reps. Ralph Norman and Keith Self after they voted against Mike Johnson in the speaker election.

The president-elect reportedly spoke with both congressmen before they met with Johnson who offered them some commitments.

NEWS -- DONALD TRUMP weighed in with Reps. RALPH NORMAN and KEITH SELF after they voted against MIKE JOHNSON'S bid for speaker.



Self and Norman voted for johnson after that. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2025

Chip Roy warns Johnson there are many members who have reservations about him

Friday 3 January 2025 19:54 , Oliver O'Connell

After Mike Johnson clinched his re-election as speaker of the House by the slimmest of majorities, Rep Chip Roy offered this warning:

Everything we do needs to set the Congress up for success and to deliver the Trump agenda for the American people. Speaker Johnson has not made that clear yet, so there are many members beyond the three who voted for someone else who have reservations.

Everything we do needs to set the Congress up for success and to deliver the Trump agenda for the American people. Speaker Johnson has not made that clear yet, so there are many members beyond the three who voted for someone else who have reservations.

Watch: Mike Johnson elected Speaker of the House

Friday 3 January 2025 19:45 , Oliver O'Connell

U.S. House Speaker Election #119thCongress



First Ballot Result:



Johnson - 218

Jeffries - 215

Others - 1

Present - 0



U.S. House Speaker Election #119thCongress

First Ballot Result:

Johnson - 218
Jeffries - 215
Others - 1
Present - 0

"Therefore, the honorable Mike Johnson...is duly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 119th Congress."

Norman and Self both change votes to Johnson

Friday 3 January 2025 19:33 , Oliver O'Connell

After meeting with Mike Johnson, both Reps Ralph Norman and Keith Self changed their votes to support him for speaker.

It is not known yet what convinced them to change their minds.

Rep Massie is now the lone Republican not supporting Johnson.

Technically, as the vote was not gaveled out, Johnson won in the first round.

Mike Johnson is going to win the Speakership



Mike Johnson is going to win the Speakership

With what is an incredibly narrow (and obviously treacherously challenging) majority

Johnson returns to floor after meeting holdouts

Friday 3 January 2025 19:29 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Johnson is back on the floor of the House having with Reps Norman and Self, who did not vote for him in the initial ballot.

The two congressmen are now in the well talking to the clerk.

Johnson in meeting with Norman and Self

Friday 3 January 2025 19:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Johnson just walked into the Republican cloakroom off the House floor with Keith Self, Ralph Norman, Andrew Clyde, Dusty Johnson, Andy Ogles, Andy Harris, Scott Perry and Clay Higgins.

Reminder — the vote is still open. Members can change votes before its gaveled out and Johnson would technically win on the first speaker ballot.

Mike Johnson leaves with two Republicans who didn't vote for him.

Republicans scramble to negotiate after Johnson loses initial vote

Friday 3 January 2025 19:08 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican lawmakers are scrambling to try and flip two of their own to vote for Mike Johnson as speaker.

Rep. Nancy Mace just led Rep. Ralph Norman, Rep. Andy Biggs, and Johnson aide Hogan Gidley into the Republican cloakroom.

Johnson leaves the floor of the House

Friday 3 January 2025 18:58 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Johnson has left the floor of the House as another vote looks set to take place.

Mike Johnson has left the floor

Johnson falls short, looking likely second round of voting needed to elect speaker

Friday 3 January 2025 18:51 , Oliver O'Connell

With Rep. Massie adamantly against Johnson, he needs to flip Reps. Norman and Self to retain his role.

House Speaker election vote after the first round for the 119th Congress:

Johnson 216

Jeffries 215

Others 3

Massie (R) for Emmer

Norman (R) for Jordan

Self (R) for Donalds



Second round of voting needed to elect House Speaker pic.twitter.com/pjMiZLk0f5 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 3, 2025

Meanwhile, in New York...

Friday 3 January 2025 18:46 , Oliver O'Connell

As the speaker drama unfolds in Washington, D.C., Rudy Giuliani is set to take the stand in a federal courthouse in Manhattan.

Rudy Giuliani in court today in New York (REUTERS)

Alex Woodward is at the court and sent this report:

Rudy Giuliani is taking the witness stand in his own contempt hearing, now stretching into a fourth hour, in a federal courtroom in Manhattan.

Judge Lewis Liman is presiding over a months-long case to force the former mayor to hand over property and assets to begin to make a dent in the tens of millions of dollars he owes a pair of election workers he defame.

So far, Giuliani’s attorney Joseph Cammarata kept the election workers’ attorney Aaron Nathan on the stand for more than an hour, testing the judge’s patience him with a tedious series of questions about documents and evidence in the case, including emails and photographs that have already been reviewed in court.

Giuliani could face sanctions after he was accused of defying court orders and discovery requests stemming from a court order to begin transferring his property to make up for his $148 debt to the election workers.

Friday 3 January 2025 18:43 , Oliver O'Connell

Members are now waiting to see if any of the three Republican members who voted against Johnson will change their vote.

If they do not, Johnson loses the first round of voting.

Johnson had THREE NO VOTES right now.



But he got the support of 15 of the so-called undecided, including Chip Roy and Andy Harris, the chair of the Freedom Caucus.



Vote not gaveled out yet. — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) January 3, 2025

Members who did not vote are called again

Friday 3 January 2025 18:41 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Biggs votes for Johnson.

Rep Cloud votes for Johnson.

Rep Harris votes for Johnson.

Rep Roy votes for Johnson

Rep Waltz votes for Johnson.

Reps Clyde and Gosar initially stay silent again but then vote for Johnson, addressing the House clerk in the well.

Friday 3 January 2025 18:37 , Oliver O'Connell

Delegate Stacey Plaskett of the US Virgin Islands criticizes the fact that the District of Columbia and US commonwealths like USVI, Guam, Puerto Rico, and elsewhere did not get to have their voices heard. They collectively represent 4 million Americans.

"I have a voice!"



"I have a voice!"

Del. @StaceyPlaskett makes a parliamentary inquiry as to why delegates from U.S. territories and the District of Columbia are not allowed to vote for Speaker of the House.

Friday 3 January 2025 18:35 , Oliver O'Connell

Waltz did not respond in this first round of voting.

Waltz (R-FL), Trump's pick for WH National Security Adviser, did not respond in the first round of voting for House Speaker.

Friday 3 January 2025 18:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Johnson loses a third Republican member as Rep Keith Self votes for Rep Byron Donalds.

This is not looking good for the speaker.

Rep. Self votes for Donalds

Friday 3 January 2025 18:28 , Oliver O'Connell

Two Republicans have voted for someone other than Johnson. He could only lose one.

Votes can still change and several Republican members have not voted.

Friday 3 January 2025 18:26 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Chip Roy stays silent when called to vote, standing in the middle of the aisle.

Roy stood in the middle of the aisle as they called that vote. He wanted to knife Johnson in the front. Not the back.

Friday 3 January 2025 18:24 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Andy Ogles and Rep Scott Perry, possible holdouts, both vote for Johnson.

Friday 3 January 2025 18:23 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Ralph Norman votes for Rep Jim Jordan.

NORMAN VOTES JIM JORDAN. There's a lot of grumbling and muttering on the floor

Watch: Jeffries and Johnson vote for themselves to applause from members

Friday 3 January 2025 18:21 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries votes for himself for Speaker of the House followed shortly-thereafter by Rep. Mike Johnson, who also votes for himself.

Friday 3 January 2025 18:18 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Thomas Massie — always a confirmed vote against Johnson — votes for Rep Tom Emmer.

Friday 3 January 2025 18:13 , Oliver O'Connell

In case you’re wondering, the five Republicans (so far) who have not voted, will be called on again at the end of the roll call. They are all present in the chamber.

Friday 3 January 2025 18:11 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Paul Gosar and Rep Andy Harris also did not vote when called.

Friday 3 January 2025 18:02 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Michael Cloud and Rep Andrew Cloud, like Biggs, did not vote.

Rep Eli Crane, another one to watch, goes for Johnson.

Friday 3 January 2025 18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Tim Burchett and Rep Eric Burlison have also voted for Mike Johnson.

Friday 3 January 2025 17:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Andy Biggs did not vote but could do so at the end of the roll call.

Rep Lauren Boebert, a possible holdout, backs Johnson, saying: “Don’t let us down, Mr. Speaker.”

Roll call vote gets underway

Friday 3 January 2025 17:55 , Oliver O'Connell

With nominations made, the alphabetical roll call vote is now underway.

Remember, lawmakers can:

1) Vote for Jeffries

2) Vote for Johnson

3) Vote for someone else

4) Not vote at all.

Remember, lawmakers can:

1) Vote for Jeffries
2) Vote for Johnson
3) Vote for someone else
4) Not vote at all.
5) Not vote at first to increase the pressure on Johnson and then vote at the end of the ballot.

GOP holdout Rep Spartz will now vote for Johnson

Friday 3 January 2025 17:52 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican Rep Victoria Spartz will now vote for Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House following his spending commitments.

I appreciate @SpeakerJohnson's public commitment to the American people to deliver on President Trump's agenda and drain the swamp.

Rep Burchett predicts multiple rounds of voting

Friday 3 January 2025 17:50 , Oliver O'Connell

TN GOP Rep. Burchett's prediction on the length of the House Speaker election

Jeffries nominated by Rep Pete Aguilar

Friday 3 January 2025 17:47 , Oliver O'Connell

Over on the Democratic side, California Rep Pete Aguilar rises to nominate New York Rep Hakeem Jeffries as speaker.

Aguilar says he stands to speak on behalf of the “governing majority” to applause among House Democrats.

Aguilar: But, Mr. Clerk, today I rise on behalf of the governing majority of the house of representatives.

He begins by congratulating McClain on her first speaker-nominating speech: “As someone who's given a few of these, I can say you served your ... conference well.”

Aguilar emphasizes how Mike Johnson used and needed Democratic votes to keep the government open and to pass major legislation over the past year.

Johnson nominated by Lisa McClain, chair of Republican conference

Friday 3 January 2025 17:43 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Johnson is nominated for speaker by Lisa McClain, chair of the Republican conference.

She says they have the opportunity to "take our country back" with Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Thune, and Donald Trump in charge.

“No speaker is perfect and no one will ever be,” McClain says in her speech nominating Johnson.

McClain: We and every single member in this chamber and those of you watching at home and on TV should be looking forward, knowing that America will be respected again.

Applause as it’s announced Matt Gaetz will not serve in Congress

Friday 3 January 2025 17:41 , Oliver O'Connell

Acting clerk: The clerk is in receipt of a letter from the honorable Matt Gaetz indicating that he will not serve in the House in the 119th Congress



*applause* pic.twitter.com/UWSVQOpxWu — Acyn (@Acyn) January 3, 2025

Johnson makes commitments to placate holdouts ahead of crucial speaker vote

Friday 3 January 2025 17:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Speaker Mike Johnson posted the following statement on X ahead of the crucial speaker vote including commitments to cutting spending, auditing federal agencies, and aggressive appropriations reviews.

The American people have demanded an end to the status quo, and a return to fiscal sanity. That's why the citizens of our great country gave President Trump the White House and Republican control of both chambers of Congress. If we don't follow through on our campaign promise for…

Here’s what he wrote in full:

The American people have demanded an end to the status quo, and a return to fiscal sanity. That’s why the citizens of our great country gave President Trump the White House and Republican control of both chambers of Congress. If we don’t follow through on our campaign promise for fiscal responsibility, we don’t deserve to hold power. The national debt is a grave threat to America’s economic and national security – and no issue exemplifies the Congress’ failures more.

Republicans have a real opportunity in the next two years to make meaningful spending reforms to eliminate trillions in waste, fraud, and abuse, and end the weaponization of government. Along with advancing President Trump’s America First agenda, I will lead the House Republicans to reduce the size and scope of the federal government, hold the bureaucracy accountable, and move the United States to a more sustainable fiscal trajectory.

As Speaker, I commit to:

1. Create a working group comprised of independent experts – not corrupted by lobbyists and special interests – to work with DOGE and our committees on implementing recommended government and spending reforms to protect the American taxpayer.

2. Task that working group with reviewing existing audits of federal agencies and entities created by Congress – and issuing a report to my office for public release.

3. Request House committees undertake aggressive authorizations and appropriations reviews, including providing additional resources where needed, to expose irresponsible or illegal practices and hold agencies/individuals accountable that have weaponized government against the American people.

If we want to restore fiscal responsibility, we must start by being transparent about the dollars that are spent, address the issues we find, and then hold those accountable who have misspent funds. Republicans have a mandate to implement the America First Agenda, and as Speaker, this will be my priority.

Watch LIVE: Opening Day of 119th Congress

Friday 3 January 2025 17:15 , Oliver O'Connell