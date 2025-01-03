Trump ordered to appear for sentencing in hush money case days before he takes office: Live

A New York judge has set President-elect Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush-money case for January 10 — just ten days before he is due to return to the White House.

Judge Juan Merchan indicated Trump wouldn’t be jailed, but the extraordinary development puts him on course to be the first president to take office convicted of felony crimes.

In a written decision, Merchan said he would sentence the former and future president to what’s known as a conditional discharge, in which a case gets dismissed if a defendant avoids rearrest.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson has been reelected at the start of the 119th Congress.

Despite having the full-throated endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump, the Louisiana representative struggled in the initial round of voting given the tight majority Republicans hold over Democrats in the lower chamber.

After the first alphabetical roll call, seven Republicans remained silent and three voted for other members of the party. When called again, the seven then voted for Johnson.

Johnson, with the help of Trump, was able to flip the votes of Reps. Ralph Norman and Keith Self, giving him the 218 votes he needed to win.

Key Points

Hush money judge orders Trump to be sentenced on January 10 — days before inauguration

Mike Johnson remains House speaker after Republican holdouts flip votes at last minute

Trump weighed in to persuade Norman and Self to vote for Johnson, report says

Johnson makes spending and audit commitments to placate holdouts ahead of crucial speaker vote

Republican rebel: ‘You can cut out my fingernails… I am not voting for Johnson’

Watch: Roy touts Republican plan for ‘mandatory spending cuts’

22:34 , Oliver O'Connell

Chip Roy on Steve Bannon's show makes clear that the Republican plan is "overall mandatory spending cuts," including "reforming Medicaid and cutting SNAP and all that." pic.twitter.com/ahNMd0oSO0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2025

US Steel CEO says Biden decision on acquisition ‘shameful and corrupt'

22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

NEW TO CBS: US Steel President & CEO David Buritt says that President Biden's decision to the company's acquisiton by Nippon Steel is "shameful and corrupt," and that he "gave a political payback to a union boss out of touch with his members." Also said the decision "insulted… pic.twitter.com/iH21V0Aa0f — Richard Escobedo (@RichardEscobedo) January 3, 2025

Here’s our report on the president’s decision:

Biden blocks Japanese takeover of U.S. Steel on national security grounds

Inauguration Day looms: Here are the promises Trump made for ‘Day One’ in office

22:20 , Rhian Lubin

President-elect Donald Trump has a very long to-do list when he steps into the Oval Office later this month.

So far, he’s already promised to take action on 59 different issues “on Day One,” according to an Axios analysis of pledges made on the campaign trail.

The key MAGA issues he promised to address are closing the border, pardoning the January 6 Capitol riot prisoners, and rolling back protections for transgender students.

The Independent has contacted Trump’s team seeking clarity on the issues he will tackle first.

Here are some of the promises the president-elect made.

Inauguration Day is nearly here. These are the promises Trump made for ‘Day One’

Trump rages about Jan 6 committee and Pelosi

22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump appears furious that President Joe Biden awarded Liz Cheney a medal on Thursday for her service in putting country before party by investigating the events of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Here’s what the president-elect wrote on Truth Social:

Biden gave Liz Cheney a Medal yesterday, even though she has proven to be totally corrupt. She, “Bennie” Thompson, and the rest of the Unselect Committee, destroyed and deleted all evidence from their crooked investigation of January 6th. Cheney has the distinction of losing her Congressional seat by the largest margin in History! The people of Wyoming understood how bad for our Country she was, but Biden rewarded her only because she hated “TRUMP.” She’s a Warmonger of low intelligence. All she wants to do is kill people in “Endless Wars,” with no gain other than to defense companies. Liz Cheney, Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, Bennie Thompson, and the rest of these dishonest Thugs have gotten away with horrible things under the pretense of January 6th. Nancy Pelosi refused to accept the help which was offered for security. She is responsible, and admitted as much, for all to see, on her daughter’s tape. They have destroyed the lives of many people, and are rewarded by getting Biden Fake Medals. This is not America. January 20th cannot come fast enough. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Schumer welcomes new senators to Democratic caucus

21:50 , Oliver O'Connell

I'm honored to welcome 6 new colleagues to the Democratic Caucus:



Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego

California Senator Adam Schiff

Delaware Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester

Maryland Senator Angela Alsobrooks

Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin

New Jersey Senator Andy Kim



Let's get to work! — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 3, 2025

Full story: Judge orders Trump to be sentenced on Jan. 10 in hush-money case

21:40 , Oliver O'Connell

The judge overseeing the criminal case against President-elect Donald Trump in his former home state of New York has ordered him to appear before him on January 10 to be sentenced on the 34 felony counts he was convicted of last year.

In an 18-page ruling released on Friday, Judge Juan Merchan said he will not sentence Trump to a term of incarceration and would instead impose “a sentence of unconditional discharge” as “the most viable solution to ensure finality” and permit Trump to continue to appeal the case.

But Merchan rejected arguments from Trump’s attorneys, who’d sought to have the case dismissed on grounds of immunity stemming from his victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Andrew Feinberg reports.

Judge orders Trump to be sentenced on Jan. 10 in hush-money case

Watch: CNN breaks news of Trump’s sentencing schedule

21:35 , Oliver O'Connell

CNN’s Paula Reid breaks down what the extraordinary announcement regrading Donald Trump’s sentencing really means.

BREAKING: NY judge upholds Trump's NY hush money conviction, but says he will not impose any penalties at upcoming sentencing on January 10th. Trump can continue to appeal the conviction itself. I joined @jaketapper @TheLeadCNN to discuss. pic.twitter.com/1tTcB9qmKi — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCNN) January 3, 2025

New sentencing date is fourth scheduled since trial

21:33 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump was originally scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, 2024.

That was pushed to September 18, then November 26, and now it’s set for 10 days before he returns to the White House on January 10, 2025.

Watch: Johnson swears in members of the House for 119th Congress

21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Speaker Mike Johnson swears in the House members of the 119th United States Congress. pic.twitter.com/NcIC1fQy8i — The Recount (@therecount) January 3, 2025

Biden ramps up bird flu spending as scientists fret about H5N1 response

21:20 , Oliver O'Connell

As concerns about outbreaks of bird flu and the nation’s response continue to grow, the Biden administration announced Friday that it would ramp up spending to support its efforts.

There are currently 66 confirmed human cases reported across 10 states, with the majority reported in California and Colorado. Of the dozens, one case in Louisiana marked the nation’s first severe illness from the virus, which likely mutated inside the patient. However, there has not yet been human-to-human transmission of H5N1.

Julia Musto reports.

Biden ramps up bird flu spending. Here’s what to know

Watch: Jeffries jokes about election deniers

21:15 , Oliver O'Connell

.@RepJeffries: "Two months ago, the American people elected Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States of America."



[applause]



Jeffries: "Thank you for that very generous applause. It's okay. There are no election deniers on our side of the aisle." pic.twitter.com/9P9jbiTPzr — CSPAN (@cspan) January 3, 2025

MAGA slams ‘outrageous’ decision over sentencing and ‘clown show’

21:11 , Oliver O'Connell

MAGA acolytes Laura Loomer and Charlie Kirk have slammed Justice Juan Merchan’s decision to proceed with sentencing Donald Trump for his 34 felony convictions in the New York hush-money case.

Loomer called the order “outrageous.”

JUST IN: Judge Juan Merchan has just ordered President Trump to be sentenced in his phony hush money case on January 10th in New York City, 10 days before his inauguration.



Outrageous. pic.twitter.com/OL3ua2z514 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 3, 2025

Kirk said it was the case was “a total clown show.”

🚨BREAKING: Judge Merchan has ordered President Trump to appear for sentencing in New York hush money case on Jan. 10, just 10 days before he's sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. The order allows President Trump to appear virtually, a signal that any possible… pic.twitter.com/nwBA1NBnDH — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 3, 2025

House Judiciary Republicans call sentencing ‘preposterous lawfare'

21:08 , Oliver O'Connell

Absolutely preposterous lawfare. Judge Merchan is a disgrace to the bench. https://t.co/oBZSJmbH6q — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) January 3, 2025

BREAKING: Hush money judge orders Trump to be sentenced on January 10 — days before inauguration

20:58 , Oliver O'Connell

Justice Juan Merchan has ordered President-elect Donald Trump to be sentenced on January 10, just ten days before his inauguration.

This follows Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts by a Manhattan jury in the hush money case and his reelection to the White House.

Merchan argues that the jury’s verdict is too significant to be ignored: “Indeed, the sanctity of a jury verdict and the deference that must be accorded to it, is a bedrock principle in our Nation’s jurisprudence.

“The right to have a jury make the ultimate determination of guilty has an impressive pedigree.”

He adds: “Applying the guidance of the aforementioned sources, this Court finds that Presidential immunity from criminal process for a sitting president does not extend to a President-elect.”

Further: “Defendant’s disdain for the Third Branch of government, whether state or federal, in New York or elsewhere, is a matter of public record. Indeed, Defendant has gone to great lengths to broadcast on social media and other forums his lack of respect for judges, juries, grand juries and the justice system as a whole.”

However, Merchan writes: “It seems proper at this juncture to make known the Court's inclination to not impose any sentence of incarceration, a sentence authorized by the conviction but one the People concede they no longer view as a practicable recommendation. As such; in balancing the aforementioned considerations in conjunction with the underlying concerns of the Presidential immunity doctrine, a sentence of an unconditional discharge appears to be the most viable solution to ensure finality and allow Defendant to pursue his appellate options.”

Trump can appear in person or virtually.

Breaking: Justice Merchan orders Donald Trump be sentenced on Jan. 10, before his inauguration.



A stunning decision following Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts by a Manhattan jury in the hush money case and Trump's reelection to the White House. pic.twitter.com/gknGaxAwDV — Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) January 3, 2025

Watch: Rep Norman confirms he spoke with Trump

20:47 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Ralph Norman on why he changed his vote to support Mike Johnson as speaker: “I didn’t know how everybody was gonna vote, but I knew we needed to impress on Mike Johnson that we’re serious about budget, we’re serious —about the border. We’re serious and is he gonna fight? That was our thing… he assured us this wasn’t just another walk in the park.”

Rep Ralph Norman, one of the Johnson holdout votes, confirms he spoke with President-Elect Trump on the phone about switching his vote for Speaker Johnson.



“[Trump] asked why,” Norman tells me. pic.twitter.com/z6HPnA9svB — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) January 3, 2025

The congressman further told Fox News that there were no concessions from Johnson: “We went into the meeting. The meeting off the floor. And I say, Mike, are you going to give us specific examples of fighting for the things we mentioned? Will you give us your word? He said yes. So I said okay, we’ll take you at your word. That’s why I changed my vote.”

Self says he spoke to Trump multiple times

20:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep. Keith Self says he spoke to Donald Trump multiple times, describing their conversations as lively, but that they have the same agenda.

He says it was about commitments regarding the reconciliation process, Politico reports. This reportedly rests on past concerns of Johnson relying on Democrats to get various agenda items through the House.

Rep. Self says he spoke to Trump multiple times, says it was lively, but that they have the same agenda



He says it was about commitments re. Reconciliation process. Told this rests on past concerns of Johnson relying on Dems to get various agenda items through — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 3, 2025

The congressman released the following statement on X:

RE: Speaker’s Vote

My sole focus was advancing the Trump agenda. To ensure this, I expressed concerns to Speaker Johnson about fiscal responsibility and holding the line on deficit spending—key priorities for my constituents.

After receiving firm assurances from the Speaker, that Republicans in the House will have strong representation during the budget reconciliation process—a cornerstone of President Trump’s agenda—I changed my initial vote.

I appreciate Speaker Johnson addressing these critical issues.

Let’s get to work!

RE: Speaker’s Vote



My sole focus was advancing the Trump agenda. To ensure this, I expressed concerns to Speaker Johnson about fiscal responsibility and holding the line on deficit spending—key priorities for my constituents.



After receiving firm assurances from the Speaker,… — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) January 3, 2025

Perry maintains reservations about Johnson but voted for Trump’s agenda

20:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep. Scott Perry, who initially stayed silent when called to vote before voting for Johnson, tweeted out the following explanation:

While I maintain my reservations about Speaker Johnson’s leadership record, today I voted in support of President Trump’s Agenda. We will hold Speaker Johnson accountable to accomplish the Republican Agenda. He must:

- Secure our southern border

- Institute commonsense House rules

- Cut unbridled federal spending

- Eliminate harmful and costly regulations

- Reverse insane Biden policies like Green New Deal handouts

- Implement a Congressional stock trade ban

We have a mandate from the American People. These policies are necessary to save our Country.

While I maintain my reservations about Speaker Johnson’s leadership record, today I voted in support of President Trump’s Agenda. We will hold Speaker Johnson accountable to accomplish the Republican Agenda. He must:



- Secure our southern border

- Institute commonsense House… — Rep. Scott Perry (@RepScottPerry) January 3, 2025

Watch: Jeffries hands gavel to Johnson after speaker vote

20:27 , Oliver O'Connell

20:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade was left with a bit of egg on his face on Friday when he sounded the alarm that House Speaker Mike Johnson had lost yet another Republican vote from the GOP’s razor-thin majority, further placing Johnson’s bid to retain the gavel in doubt.

Unfortunately for the Fox News star, it appears he was taken in by an online joke from a now-former congressman.

Justin Barangoa reports.

Fox host delivers ‘bad news’ about speaker vote — and is immediately embarrassed

Trump says ‘a great honor to have helped'

20:17 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump told Fox News Digital that it was “a great honor to have helped” regarding the re-election of Speaker Mike Johnson.

“It is all a great continuation of ‘Make America Great Again,’” Trump told Fox News Digital.

He added: “Mike Johnson will do a fabulous job as speaker.”

EXCLUSIVE: Trump said it was “a great honor to have helped.”



“It is all a great continuation of ‘Make America Great Again,’” Trump told Fox News Digital.

“Mike Johnson will do a fabulous job as speaker.”

#trump #speakerjohnson — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) January 3, 2025

House Freedom Caucus says Johnson got their vote because of their support for Trump

20:10 , Oliver O'Connell

The House Freedom Caucus has sent a “dear colleague” letter to their fellow Republicans explaining that their votes for Speaker Mike Johnson are because of their support for Donald Trump.

They outline what they believe Johnson should have committed to and what they want to see happen next.

It is signed by 11 members including some of those who initially withheld their votes, as well as Rep. Ralph Norman who changed his vote later.

New: Several Freedom Caucus members sent a letter to their colleagues outlining what they believe Johnson should have committed to and what they want to see next: pic.twitter.com/D4iG69u6vR — Jordain Carney (@jordainc) January 3, 2025

Trump congratulates Johnson on winning speaker vote

20:03 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump has congratulated Mike Johnson on winning the vote to remain as Speaker of the House.

The president-elect wrote on Truth Social:

Congratulations to Speaker Mike Johnson for receiving an unprecedented Vote of Confidence in Congress. Mike will be a Great Speaker, and our Country will be the beneficiary. The People of America have waited four years for Common Sense, Strength, and Leadership. They’ll get it now, and America will be greater than ever before!

Full story: Trump-backed Mike Johnson remains House speaker after Republican holdouts flip votes at last minute

20:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Johnson has become speaker of the House after a delay caused by a handful of insurgent Republicans who revolted against him during the first vote of the 119th Congress.

Johnson earned the vote of 218 Republicans, the bare minimum needed to win the speaker’s gavel, after discussions with two holdouts who ended up flipping their votes at the last moment.

Eric Garcia and Andrew Feinberg report from Washington, D.C.

Trump-backed Mike Johnson remains House speaker after Republican holdouts flip votes

Trump weighed in to persuade Norman and Self to vote for Johnson, report says

19:58 , Oliver O'Connell

CNN and Punchbowl News report that Donald Trump weighed in with Reps. Ralph Norman and Keith Self after they voted against Mike Johnson in the speaker election.

The president-elect reportedly spoke with both congressmen before they met with Johnson who offered them some commitments.

NEWS -- DONALD TRUMP weighed in with Reps. RALPH NORMAN and KEITH SELF after they voted against MIKE JOHNSON'S bid for speaker.



Self and Norman voted for johnson after that. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2025

Chip Roy warns Johnson there are many members who have reservations about him

19:54 , Oliver O'Connell

After Mike Johnson clinched his re-election as speaker of the House by the slimmest of majorities, Rep Chip Roy offered this warning:

Everything we do needs to set the Congress up for success and to deliver the Trump agenda for the American people. Speaker Johnson has not made that clear yet, so there are many members beyond the three who voted for someone else who have reservations.

Everything we do needs to set the Congress up for success and to deliver the Trump agenda for the American people. Speaker Johnson has not made that clear yet, so there are many members beyond the three who voted for someone else who have reservations. — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) January 3, 2025

Watch: Mike Johnson elected Speaker of the House

19:45 , Oliver O'Connell

U.S. House Speaker Election #119thCongress



First Ballot Result:



Johnson - 218

Jeffries - 215

Others - 1

Present - 0



"Therefore, the honorable Mike Johnson...is duly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 119th Congress." pic.twitter.com/pY82HjHDtH — CSPAN (@cspan) January 3, 2025

Norman and Self both change votes to Johnson

19:33 , Oliver O'Connell

After meeting with Mike Johnson, both Reps Ralph Norman and Keith Self changed their votes to support him for speaker.

It is not known yet what convinced them to change their minds.

Rep Massie is now the lone Republican not supporting Johnson.

Technically, as the vote was not gaveled out, Johnson won in the first round.

Mike Johnson is going to win the Speakership



With what is an incredibly narrow (and obviously treacherously challenging) majority — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 3, 2025

Johnson returns to floor after meeting holdouts

19:29 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Johnson is back on the floor of the House having with Reps Norman and Self, who did not vote for him in the initial ballot.

The two congressmen are now in the well talking to the clerk.

Johnson in meeting with Norman and Self

19:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Johnson just walked into the Republican cloakroom off the House floor with Keith Self, Ralph Norman, Andrew Clyde, Dusty Johnson, Andy Ogles, Andy Harris, Scott Perry and Clay Higgins.

Reminder — the vote is still open. Members can change votes before its gaveled out and Johnson would technically win on the first speaker ballot.

Mike Johnson leaves with two Republicans who didn’t vote for him. pic.twitter.com/qX3RM89CC5 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 3, 2025

Republicans scramble to negotiate after Johnson loses initial vote

19:08 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican lawmakers are scrambling to try and flip two of their own to vote for Mike Johnson as speaker.

Rep. Nancy Mace just led Rep. Ralph Norman, Rep. Andy Biggs, and Johnson aide Hogan Gidley into the Republican cloakroom. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 3, 2025

Johnson leaves the floor of the House

18:58 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Johnson has left the floor of the House as another vote looks set to take place.

Mike Johnson has the left the floor pic.twitter.com/z1ZgI0wZlV — Acyn (@Acyn) January 3, 2025

Johnson falls short, looking likely second round of voting needed to elect speaker

18:51 , Oliver O'Connell

With Rep. Massie adamantly against Johnson, he needs to flip Reps. Norman and Self to retain his role.

House Speaker election vote after the first round for the 119th Congress:

Johnson 216

Jeffries 215

Others 3

Massie (R) for Emmer

Norman (R) for Jordan

Self (R) for Donalds



Second round of voting needed to elect House Speaker pic.twitter.com/pjMiZLk0f5 — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 3, 2025

18:46 , Oliver O'Connell

As the speaker drama unfolds in Washington, D.C., Rudy Giuliani is set to take the stand in a federal courthouse in Manhattan.

Rudy Giuliani in court today in New York (REUTERS)

Alex Woodward is at the court and sent this report:

Rudy Giuliani is taking the witness stand in his own contempt hearing, now stretching into a fourth hour, in a federal courtroom in Manhattan.

Judge Lewis Liman is presiding over a months-long case to force the former mayor to hand over property and assets to begin to make a dent in the tens of millions of dollars he owes a pair of election workers he defame.

So far, Giuliani’s attorney Joseph Cammarata kept the election workers’ attorney Aaron Nathan on the stand for more than an hour, testing the judge’s patience him with a tedious series of questions about documents and evidence in the case, including emails and photographs that have already been reviewed in court.

Giuliani could face sanctions after he was accused of defying court orders and discovery requests stemming from a court order to begin transferring his property to make up for his $148 debt to the election workers.

18:43 , Oliver O'Connell

Members are now waiting to see if any of the three Republican members who voted against Johnson will change their vote.

If they do not, Johnson loses the first round of voting.

Johnson had THREE NO VOTES right now.



But he got the support of 15 of the so-called undecided, including Chip Roy and Andy Harris, the chair of the Freedom Caucus.



Vote not gaveled out yet. — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) January 3, 2025

Members who did not vote are called again

18:41 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Biggs votes for Johnson.

Rep Cloud votes for Johnson.

Rep Harris votes for Johnson.

Rep Roy votes for Johnson

Rep Waltz votes for Johnson.

Reps Clyde and Gosar initially stay silent again but then vote for Johnson, addressing the House clerk in the well.

18:37 , Oliver O'Connell

Delegate Stacey Plaskett of the US Virgin Islands criticizes the fact that the District of Columbia and US commonwealths like USVI, Guam, Puerto Rico, and elsewhere did not get to have their voices heard. They collectively represent 4 million Americans.

"I have a voice!"



Del. @StaceyPlaskett makes a parliamentary inquiry as to why delegates from U.S. territories and the District of Columbia are not allowed to vote for Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/BszRTeAzKG — CSPAN (@cspan) January 3, 2025

18:35 , Oliver O'Connell

Waltz did not respond in this first round of voting.

Waltz (R-FL), Trump's pick for WH National Security Adviser, did not respond in the first round of voting for House Speaker. — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 3, 2025

18:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Johnson loses a third Republican member as Rep Keith Self votes for Rep Byron Donalds.

This is not looking good for the speaker.

Rep. Self votes for Donalds pic.twitter.com/pFgmF23FNQ — Acyn (@Acyn) January 3, 2025

18:28 , Oliver O'Connell

Two Republicans have voted for someone other than Johnson. He could only lose one.

Votes can still change and several Republican members have not voted.

18:26 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Chip Roy stays silent when called to vote, standing in the middle of the aisle.

Roy stood in the middle of the aisle as they called that vote. He wanted to knife Johnson in the front. Not the back. — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) January 3, 2025

18:24 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Andy Ogles and Rep Scott Perry, possible holdouts, both vote for Johnson.

18:23 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Ralph Norman votes for Rep Jim Jordan.

NORMAN VOTES JIM JORDAN. There's a lot of grumbling and muttering on the floor — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) January 3, 2025

Watch: Jeffries and Johnson vote for themselves to applause from members

18:21 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries votes for himself for Speaker of the House followed shortly-thereafter by Rep. Mike Johnson, who also votes for himself. pic.twitter.com/FxNRqQDNzi — CSPAN (@cspan) January 3, 2025

18:18 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Thomas Massie — always a confirmed vote against Johnson — votes for Rep Tom Emmer.

18:13 , Oliver O'Connell

In case you’re wondering, the five Republicans (so far) who have not voted, will be called on again at the end of the roll call. They are all present in the chamber.

18:11 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Paul Gosar and Rep Andy Harris also did not vote when called.

18:02 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Michael Cloud and Rep Andrew Cloud, like Biggs, did not vote.

Rep Eli Crane, another one to watch, goes for Johnson.

18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Tim Burchett and Rep Eric Burlison have also voted for Mike Johnson.

17:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Andy Biggs did not vote but could do so at the end of the roll call.

Rep Lauren Boebert, a possible holdout, backs Johnson, saying: “Don’t let us down, Mr. Speaker.”

Roll call vote gets underway

17:55 , Oliver O'Connell

With nominations made, the alphabetical roll call vote is now underway.

Remember, lawmakers can:

1) Vote for Jeffries

2) Vote for Johnson

3) Vote for someone else

4) Not vote at all.

5) Not vote at first to increase the pressure on Johnson and then vote at the end of the ballot. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2025

GOP holdout Rep Spartz will now vote for Johnson

17:52 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican Rep Victoria Spartz will now vote for Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House following his spending commitments.

I appreciate @SpeakerJohnson’s public commitment to the American people to deliver on President Trump’s agenda and drain the swamp. https://t.co/C3BbQPfpAu — Rep. Victoria Spartz (@RepSpartz) January 3, 2025

Rep Burchett predicts multiple rounds of voting

17:50 , Oliver O'Connell

TN GOP Rep. Burchett's prediction on the length of the House Speaker election https://t.co/AWgbD6YBrr — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 3, 2025

Jeffries nominated by Rep Pete Aguilar

17:47 , Oliver O'Connell

Over on the Democratic side, California Rep Pete Aguilar rises to nominate New York Rep Hakeem Jeffries as speaker.

Aguilar says he stands to speak on behalf of the “governing majority” to applause among House Democrats.

Aguilar: But, Mr. Clerk, today I rise on behalf of the governing majority of the house of representatives. pic.twitter.com/tvXvf7ONhx — Acyn (@Acyn) January 3, 2025

He begins by congratulating McClain on her first speaker-nominating speech: “As someone who's given a few of these, I can say you served your ... conference well.”

Aguilar emphasizes how Mike Johnson used and needed Democratic votes to keep the government open and to pass major legislation over the past year.

Johnson nominated by Lisa McClain, chair of Republican conference

17:43 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Johnson is nominated for speaker by Lisa McClain, chair of the Republican conference.

She says they have the opportunity to "take our country back" with Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Thune, and Donald Trump in charge.

“No speaker is perfect and no one will ever be,” McClain says in her speech nominating Johnson.

McClain: We and every single member in this chamber and those of you watching at home and on TV should be looking forward, knowing that America will be respected again. pic.twitter.com/nCWMlfsZ4N — Acyn (@Acyn) January 3, 2025

Applause as it’s announced Matt Gaetz will not serve in Congress

17:41 , Oliver O'Connell

Acting clerk: The clerk is in receipt of a letter from the honorable Matt Gaetz indicating that he will not serve in the House in the 119th Congress



*applause* pic.twitter.com/UWSVQOpxWu — Acyn (@Acyn) January 3, 2025

Johnson makes commitments to placate holdouts ahead of crucial speaker vote

17:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Speaker Mike Johnson posted the following statement on X ahead of the crucial speaker vote including commitments to cutting spending, auditing federal agencies, and aggressive appropriations reviews.

The American people have demanded an end to the status quo, and a return to fiscal sanity. That’s why the citizens of our great country gave President Trump the White House and Republican control of both chambers of Congress. If we don’t follow through on our campaign promise for… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 3, 2025

Here’s what he wrote in full:

The American people have demanded an end to the status quo, and a return to fiscal sanity. That’s why the citizens of our great country gave President Trump the White House and Republican control of both chambers of Congress. If we don’t follow through on our campaign promise for fiscal responsibility, we don’t deserve to hold power. The national debt is a grave threat to America’s economic and national security – and no issue exemplifies the Congress’ failures more.

Republicans have a real opportunity in the next two years to make meaningful spending reforms to eliminate trillions in waste, fraud, and abuse, and end the weaponization of government. Along with advancing President Trump’s America First agenda, I will lead the House Republicans to reduce the size and scope of the federal government, hold the bureaucracy accountable, and move the United States to a more sustainable fiscal trajectory.

As Speaker, I commit to:

1. Create a working group comprised of independent experts – not corrupted by lobbyists and special interests – to work with DOGE and our committees on implementing recommended government and spending reforms to protect the American taxpayer.

2. Task that working group with reviewing existing audits of federal agencies and entities created by Congress – and issuing a report to my office for public release.

3. Request House committees undertake aggressive authorizations and appropriations reviews, including providing additional resources where needed, to expose irresponsible or illegal practices and hold agencies/individuals accountable that have weaponized government against the American people.

If we want to restore fiscal responsibility, we must start by being transparent about the dollars that are spent, address the issues we find, and then hold those accountable who have misspent funds. Republicans have a mandate to implement the America First Agenda, and as Speaker, this will be my priority.

Watch LIVE: Opening Day of 119th Congress

17:15 , Oliver O'Connell

LIVE --> Opening Day of 119th Congress – LIVE on C-SPAN https://t.co/rwJMJhWjVx — CSPAN (@cspan) January 3, 2025

Pelosi returns to chamber after hip replacement

17:10 , Oliver O'Connell

U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who is recovering from a hip replacement, is helped while making her way to her seat at the start of the 119th Congress (REUTERS)

Possible holdout Rep Chip Roy seen taking phone call at back of chamber

17:07 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) on the phone at the back of the House chamber just before the 119th Congress began. pic.twitter.com/UFegSX3H4F — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 3, 2025

As Johnson faces critical House vote for speaker, here’s how the election process works

16:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Gustaf Kilander breaks down what you need to know ahead of the vote today:

Johnson faces a critical House vote for speaker. Here’s how the election works

Watch: Johnson says ‘we’ll get it done’, Trump has spoken with members

16:56 , Oliver O'Connell

Headed to the floor, Speaker Johnson says he’s ready to battle it out ballot like McCarthy did to win. Tells us Trump has been calling members pic.twitter.com/Vf7GK3w8U3 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 3, 2025

Sarah McBride makes history today as first transgender member of Congress

16:55 , Oliver O'Connell

History today: Congresswoman-elect ⁦@SarahEMcBride⁩, the first transgender US representative, arrives at the Capitol for beginning of her term. Says she is feeling “excellent” and “feeling excited.” pic.twitter.com/1EFFIaTezv — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) January 3, 2025

The scene in the House...

16:52 , Oliver O'Connell

The Independent’s Eric Garcia is watching events live from the House Gallery.

He notes that Reps Chip Roy and Thomas Massie are holding court at the back of the House.

Lawmakers are snapping pictures with Speaker Mike Johnson.

Sylvia Garcia, a Democratic congresswoman from Texas @lacongresista, snapped photo with Mike Johnson, as did @RepDebDingell. — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) January 3, 2025

There is a big round of applause for Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi as she returns to the floor after a hip replacement over the holidays.

Big applause from the Democratic side for Nancy Pelosi as she returns from hip replacement surgery. Say what you will about her, she is committed to doing this job. — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) January 3, 2025

Speaker Johnson is chatting with House Chaplain Margaret Kibben.

Speaker Johnson is chatting with House Chaplain Margaret Kibben, who was a chaplain for the US Marine Corps and Navy. Johnson's son is a cadet at the US Naval Academy. — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) January 3, 2025

Speaker math — a refresher on what might unfold today’s vote(s)

16:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Gabe Fleisher of Wake Up To Politics lays out the possible scenarios that might unfold when the house begins to vote today on Speaker Mike Johnson.

SPEAKER MATH: Here’s a quick refresher...



JOHNSON WINS if only Massie defects / if Massie defects + 1 R votes present / if no one defects + 1-3 Rs vote present



JOHNSON LOSES if 2 Rs defect / Massie defects + 2 Rs vote present / no one defects + 4 Rs vote present pic.twitter.com/fPrBF2YJjk — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) January 3, 2025

Massie predicts Johnson will keep trying until Trump tells him to give up

16:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep. Thomas Massie says that he believes there is a 70 percent chance that Speaker Mike Johnson will secure the gavel.

“If one more person joins me, I think that will embolden half a dozen more, I think the second round he loses more votes, third round he loses more votes, President Trump calls him up.”

He added: “I think Mike will keep trying until Trump tells him to give up.”

"I think Mike will keep trying until Trump tells him to give up," Massie added. — haleytalbotcnn (@haleytalbotcnn) January 3, 2025

‘You can pull all my fingernails out’: Massie says there’s absolutely no way he’ll vote for Johnson

16:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky indicated that no scenario would push him to re-elect Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on Friday — not even if someone were pulling out his fingernails.

Ariana Baio reports.

Massie says there’s absolutely no way he’ll vote for Johnson

Reps Biggs, Norman, Perry and Roy remain evasive when asked about vote

16:33 , Oliver O'Connell

Mica Soellner of Punchbowl News spoke with four of the possible Republican holdouts on Speaker Mike Johnson.

Rep. Andy Biggs says he’s still “not committing” to Johnson this morning.

Rep. Ralph Norman says his vote is a “moving target.”

Rep. Scott Perry is not indicating where he stands now but alludes that prolonging the speaker vote is not delaying the Trump agenda.

Rep. Chip Roy is not sharing where he stands: “You’ll have to watch on the floor.”

Chip Roy not sharing where he stands: “You’ll have to watch on the floor” https://t.co/3qopPOcEmu — Mica Soellner (@MicaSoellnerDC) January 3, 2025

Reminder: Here’s who to watch out for when voting begins

16:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Haley Talbot of CNN is keeping a handy spreadsheet of which Republican members are undecided or holdouts on Mike Johnson continuing as speaker.

When the alphabetical roll call vote begins it could become apparent relatively quickly whether Johnson will need multiple rounds of votes to retain his current role. Just one more Republican in addition to Thomas Massie voting against him will scupper that round.

Here’s who to keep an eye on in order once the roll call starts



The vibe in the Capitol this morning has shifted with some HFC members and Johnson allies sounding more upbeat about Johnson’s odds of securing the gavel today pic.twitter.com/cooYD1b8Eb — haleytalbotcnn (@haleytalbotcnn) January 3, 2025

Kamala Harris to give oath of office to GOP senators who couldn’t get her name right

16:20 , Oliver O'Connell

When the 119th Congress convenes on Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris will be tasked with swearing in new senators, including three Republican members of the upper chamber who mispronounced her name on the campaign trail last year.

Harris’s role as vice president includes duties performed as president of the Senate, including breaking ties and presiding over impeachment trials not involving a sitting president. It also includes swearing in new senators-elect so they can begin their terms.

While that task is traditionally accomplished quickly on the Senate floor, later photo ops will give the newly minted senators some up-close and personal time with the vice president.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, D.C.

Kamala Harris will give oath of office to GOP senators who mispronounced her name

Trump confident in Johnson being re-elected speaker

16:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Ahead of today’s vote, President-elect Donald Trump tells CNN’s Kristen Holmes that he’s confident in Mike Johnson’s success.

He also confirmed that he has been in touch with Republican holdouts, including Rep Chip Roy of Texas.

“Chip Roy will do what's right for the country,” Trump said in a brief interview.

The president-elect also said he’s not eyeing anyone else for the role of speaker.

Ahead of today’s vote, Trump tells me he’s confident in Mike Johnson’s success; confirmed he’s been in touch with R holdouts, incl Rep Chip Roy.

“Chip Roy will do what's right for the country,” Trump said in brief interview.

Also said he’s not eyeing any one else for Speaker. — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) January 3, 2025

15:53 , Oliver O'Connell

My simple message to my colleagues is, make suggestions about process improvements, we’re open to that at all times. But I don’t make deals with anyone. There’s no quid pro quo here. I don’t do anything in exchange for a vote.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

Biden will award the Medal of Honor and Medal of Valor to military heroes and first responders

15:45 , AP

On Feb. 15, 1951, Army Pvt. Bruno R. Orig was returning from a mission when he found his fellow soldiers under attack in what’s now known as the Battle of Chipyong-ni.

The infantryman provided first aid to his comrades wounded in the Korean War attack and began helping move those men to safety. He then took over a machine gun post and allowed a friendly platoon to pull back without a casualty. When the ground was recaptured later that day, Orig was found dead beside the machine gun, surrounded by enemy combatants he had killed.

Orig is among the Medal of Honor recipients being recognized Friday by President Joe Biden in one of his last opportunities to officially acknowledge acts of selflessness and personal bravery in times of war. Biden will bestow the medal posthumously to six men and one living recipient at a White House ceremony. In a separate Oval Office ceremony closed to the news media, he will award the Medal of Valor to eight first responders who put their own lives at risk to save others.

Read on..,

Biden will award the Medal of Honor and Medal of Valor to military heroes and first responders

Could Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as speaker?

15:31 , Oliver O'Connell

Could Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as speaker? Technically, yes. Here’s Rep Gerry Connolly of Virginia telling CNN how that could happen and noting that the party will not help save Mike Johnson.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA)) on the House Speaker election, “ We have 215 sure votes for Hakeem Jeffries. If enough Republicans vote present, we could actually elect Hakeem Jeffries, not Mike Johnson, as Speaker. .” pic.twitter.com/os2tOMYWBL — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 3, 2025

Trump attacks UK PM over decision to ditch North Sea oil

15:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump has attacked Sir Keir Starmer’s clean energy plan, urging him to open up the North Sea and “get rid of windmills”.

In a social media outburst, the president-elect said the UK was making “a very big mistake” by reducing its reliance on oil and gas – an endeavour which puts the UK at loggerheads with his “drill, baby, drill” pledge.

His comments come after the departure of a number of operators from the North Sea, which are abandoning Britain in protest against the government’s decision to increase the windfall tax on oil and gas producers, which will be used to fund renewable energy.

Millie Cooke reports.

Trump attacks Starmer over decision to ditch North Sea oil

Shapiro says U.S. Steel matter ‘far from over’ after Biden blocks Nippon Steel deal

15:19 , Oliver O'Connell

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says there must be a long-term solution that protects the future of steelmaking in Western Pennsylvania after President Joe Biden blocked the U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel transaction.

“This matter is far from over,” the governor said in a statement.

My statement on President Biden’s action to block the U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel transaction. pic.twitter.com/inljvfffSI — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) January 3, 2025

John Thune’s nameplate replaces Mitch McConnell’s in the Senate

15:13 , Oliver O'Connell

New nameplate: @SenJohnThune's name is placed on the Senate Republican Leaders suite by Architect of the Capitol workers, replacing McConnell's name (which has been there for 18 years) --> pic.twitter.com/7yZA8WLBx9 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 3, 2025

Watch: Giuliani speaks outside court in New York ahead of contempt hearing

15:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani shared some thoughts with The Independent ahead of his contempt hearing in Lower Manhattan relating to the defamation case he lost.

Massie remains mum on who might join him in voting against Johnson

15:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Just now: GOP Rep. Thomas Massie—who says he is voting against Speaker Johnson today—asked if other Republicans have told him they are voting against the speaker: “I suspect there'll be one or two here pretty soon.”



(He would not say who) — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) January 3, 2025

Bernie Sanders accuses Musk of seeking cheaper immigrant labor with H-1B visa

15:05 , Joe Sommerlad

The veteran Vermont senator has weighed in on the H-1B visa controversy, accusing the world’s richest man of defending the program because the labor is “cheaper,” not brainier, than the American labor force, as the tech billionaire has argued.

Here’s more on the spat from Kelly Rissman.

Bernie Sanders accuses Musk of seeking cheaper immigrant labor with H-1B visas

Democratic whip says members should be prepared for possibility of additional votes

15:00 , Oliver O'Connell

House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark tells colleagues: “Members are advised to be on the Floor no later than 11:45 a.m. and be prepared to vote when their name is called. Additional votes are possible.”

Whip Clark (D-MA): “Members must remain on the Floor until the Election for Speaker of the House is completed and until directed otherwise by the Whip's office. Members should contact the Whip's office immediately if they expect to be absent at any time.” — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 3, 2025

Today is a big test for Trump

14:55 , Eric Garcia at the US Capitol

John Boehner, the chain-smoking-wine-sipping former Republican speaker of the House, used to say: “A leader without followers is simply a man taking a walk.” Last month, Trump — vis-a-vis Elon Musk — suffered a big loss when Republicans defied him to keep the government open without a debt limit increase.

Today is another big test for Trump. He's gotten behind Johnson fairly aggressively and has told Republicans to fall in line. If he doesn't he'll be the equivalent of taking that long walk across the Mar-a-Lago compound.

Potential opposition votes against Johnson circulating ‘scorecard’ of failures of 118th Congress

14:48 , Oliver O'Connell

Politico reports that a group of conservatives and potential opposition votes against Speaker Mike Johnson are circulating a document laying out a “scorecard” that lists multiple failures of the 118th Congress.

While the author is unknown, it covers the talking points shared by Johnson’s critics ahead of today’s vote, including: How Republicans have repeatedly added to the nation’s debt, passed aid to Ukraine without the support of the majority of the GOP majority, and reauthorized FISA. In particular, they took issue with how the latest government spending bill was handled ahead of the Christmas Holiday.

It lists four “successes” and 36 “fails” since November 2023...

Here is the rest of the letter pic.twitter.com/egY7XzkYgJ — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 3, 2025

JD Vance calls Elon Musk’s piece praising far-right party AfD ‘interesting’

14:45 , Joe Sommerlad

The Vice President-elect has taken to X to call an op-ed by Musk in Die Welt explaining his support for the far-right political party Alternative for Germany (AfD) “interesting.”

Musk shared a post on X by Martin Varsavsky, who posted what he said was the article submitted by Musk to the German newspaper.

The AfD is a far-right populist, eurosceptic party that opposes immigration and has called for mass deportations.

The article, entitled “Only the AfD Can Save Germany”, outlines Musk’s belief that: “As someone who has invested significantly in Germany’s industrial and technological landscape, I believe I have earned the right to speak candidly about its political direction.”

Sharing the article, Vance commented: “I’m not endorsing a party in the German elections, as it’s not my country and we hope to have good relations with all Germans. But this is an interesting piece.”

Here’s more from Gustaf Kilander.

JD Vance calls Elon Musk’s piece praising far-right German party AfD ‘interesting’

Members urged to be on House floor no later than 11:45 a.m.

14:41 , Oliver O'Connell

Emmer’s office urging members to get to the floor no later than 11:45am for the speaker vote at noon: pic.twitter.com/LtcBSA72Ay — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 3, 2025

Meanwhile, over in the Senate...

14:39 , Oliver O'Connell

First Senate Republican majority floor schedule notice from new GOP Whip John Barrasso (R-WY), the #2 Senate GOP leader: “Senate will begin the 119th Congress at 12:00pm noon and Senators will be sworn in groups of four in alphabetical order.“ pic.twitter.com/OwMVi6Vx4P — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) January 3, 2025

Biden to visit New Orleans on Monday

14:38 , Oliver O'Connell

Per the White House:

On Monday, January 6, the President and First Lady will travel to New Orleans, Louisiana. The President and First Lady will grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack on January 1 and meet with officials on the ground.

The 119th Congress in numbers

14:25 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s ABC News’s Linsey Davis to explain how the latest incarnations of the House of Representatives and Senate differ from what’s gone before in terms of age and diversity.

On Friday, the U.S. Congress will convene for its 119th session - @LinseyDavis takes a look at the numbers behind the tide of change coming along with the members of Congress being sworn in. #ByTheNumbers pic.twitter.com/EY4ADwrIMf — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) January 3, 2025

Watch: Speaker Johnson says ‘no quid pro quo’ for votes

14:14 , Oliver O'Connell

Speaker Johnson says “no quid pro quo” in exchange for votes for him for speaker pic.twitter.com/vXyPN6RhRl — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) January 3, 2025

Biden blocks Japanese takeover of US Steel on national security grounds

14:13 , Oliver O'Connell

President Joe Biden has invoked a rarely-used presidential power to prevent the Japanese steel giant Nippon Steel from purchasing the United States Steel Corporation, citing the $14.1 billion deal’s potential consequences to American national security after a year-long review process.

The long-awaited decision to prohibit the transition, which would have placed America’s largest steel-making enterprise under foreign control, blocks Nippon Steel and its’ American affiliates from any attempt to acquire control of the Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, D.C.

Biden blocks Japanese takeover of U.S. Steel on national security grounds

Speaker Johnson liked by fewer than half of Republicans, poll finds

14:05 , Joe Sommerlad

Mike Johnson was reportedly still pursuing his GOP doubters by text and phone until late last night, desperate to sew up their support rather than be subjected to a series of embarrassing votes later today.

Speaker Mike Johnson personally called and texted remaining GOP holdouts late into Thursday, per Republicans.



Many of them expect to meet with Johnson again this morning. Several say it’s still possible he loses the first ballot.



GOP Rep Thomas Massie, who is opposing… — Meredith Lee Hill (@meredithllee) January 3, 2025

However, this Economist/YouGov poll indicates he is not particularly well-liked among Republicans as a whole, with just 42 percent prepared to admit publicly that they actually like him and almost a third taking exception.

As Mike Johnson confronts a potential fight for his speakership today, a new poll shows the GOP base pretty meh on him.



42% of Rs like him; 27% dislike him.



McCarthy was in slightly better shape: 51-25 two years ago and in similar territory when he was ousted. pic.twitter.com/7l1xHLB7h7 — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) January 3, 2025

Less scientific, but perhaps no less revealing, is this survey that anti-Johnson Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie recently conducted on X.

It should be an interesting day. pic.twitter.com/cx1O8IawBU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 3, 2025

FBI releases new video of a suspect planting a pipe bomb near DNC offices on eve of the Capitol riot

13:45 , Joe Sommerlad

As the fourth anniversay of the failed insurrection at the US Capitol by misled Trump supporters nears, the mysterious pipe bomber remains at large.

Hoping to generate new tips from the public, the FBI is releasing more information about its pipe bomb investigation, including an estimate that the unidentified suspect is about five feet seven inches tall.

The bureau also is posting previously unreleased video of the suspect placing one of the bombs in the hope of finally tracking down the culprit.

FBI releases new video of a suspect planting a pipe bomb near DNC offices on eve of the Capitol riot

Trump hails Johnson as ‘fine man of great ability’ ahead of House speaker vote

13:35 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s the president-elect’s pat on the back for Johnson ahead of his big day, posted on Truth Social just now.

“Good luck today for Speaker Mike Johnson, a fine man of great ability, who is very close to having 100% support. A win for Mike today will be a big win for the Republican Party, and yet another acknowledgment of our 129 year most consequential Presidential Election!! - A BIG AFFIRMATION, INDEED. MAGA!”

And here’s Speaker Johnson’s almost-immediate gushing response:

Thank you, President Trump!



Today is a new day in America.



Congressional Republicans must stay united to quickly deliver President Trump’s America First agenda.



Let’s get it done. pic.twitter.com/I0tjr7nMhE — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 3, 2025

US murder rates drop as Trump complains nation is ‘breaking down’

13:25 , Joe Sommerlad

Donald Trump repeatedly insisted throughout last year’s presidential election that the US was suffering from high crime rates, despite that stats indicating the opposite.

That trend has continued, with the number of murders expected to drop for the third year in a row, just as the president-elect launches into a fresh tirade about America being “broken” and “the laughing stock of the world” under Joe Biden.

Here’s more from Kelly Rissman.

Murder rates drop for third year in a row as Trump claims nation is ‘breaking down’

Trump border czar claims he has ‘gut feeling’ New Orleans, Las Vegas attacks connected – despite ‘no definitive link’

13:05 , Joe Sommerlad

Before we concentrate on events on Capitol Hill today, which will get underway in the Senate at noon local time (5pm GMT) with the swearing-in of new members, here’s a little more news from Trumpworld.

Tom Homan told Fox News last night, rather unhelpfully, that he had a “gut feeling” that the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day was connected to the deadly terror attack that occurred hours earlier in New Orleans, despite the FBI saying otherwise.

Pressed by Fox News anchor Sandra Smith on whether he was “privy” to any information proving such a link, Homan acknowledged he was not before saying he felt there were just “too many coincidences” between the two incidents.

Justin Baragona reports.

Trump border czar has ‘gut feeling’ New Orleans and Las Vegas attacks are connected

Until 2023, no House speaker vote had gone to multiple rounds in a century

12:45 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s a timely history lesson from CNN’s Manu Raju putting the recent MAGA chaos that saw Kevin McCarthy overthrown and replaced by Mike Johnson in context.

Before Kevin McCarrhy’s 15-ballot win in 2023, it had been 100 years since a speaker’s race had gone multiple ballots. Johnson hoping to win today on first ballot. But with virtually no margin for error and several GOP holdouts, the speaker and his allies are bracing for a… — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 3, 2025

Given the number of Republican holdouts against the incumbent this time, we could see multiple rounds of voting again today.

Former White House communications director Mike Dubke has meanwhile claimed this morning that Johnson’s experiences in the chair in the short time since the McCarthy putsch took place have already turned his hair grey!

.@mikedubke: "This is going to be a tough one for Johnson ... I mean, look at the gray hair on the man."@kasie, @mollyesque, @IsaacDovere, @KBeds and @mikedubke discuss Mike Johnson's bid to remain Speaker of the House with a razor-thin majority and frustration within the GOP… pic.twitter.com/oI5GCVqlfm — CNN This Morning with Kasie Hunt (@CNNThisMorning) January 3, 2025

Republicans continuing to push New Orleans lie for political gain

12:25 , Joe Sommerlad

Mike Johnson was one of several prominent GOP members out on conservative media yesterday insisting that the Biden administration’s “open borders” policy was the reason for the shocking terror attack on New Orleans on New Year’s Day, overlooking the crucial the fact that the suspect was an American citizen and US Army veteran from Texas.

Speaker Mike Johnson on Fox & Friends suggests Biden's "wide open border" played a role in the New Orleans attack. Again, the perpetrator was born in Texas and served in the US military. pic.twitter.com/UoK2uvYdJ0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 2, 2025

even though the New Orleans attacker was born in Texas and is a veteran, House Republicans on Fox are following Trump's lead and just pretending that he came across Biden's "open borders" pic.twitter.com/azDz23QVVt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 2, 2025

Mike Waltz uses the attack in New Orleans and the incident in Las Vegas to insist that Trump's entire cabinet must be confirmed ASAP pic.twitter.com/ZxrqYquBXF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 2, 2025

Thank goodness for Jessica Tarlov for putting the counter-argument (i.e. the truth) on Fox News’s The Five.

Jessica: There are two stories being told about this perpetrator. One that people who took a moment to actually think about it and to get more information are telling,.. there was another narrative that is being boosted by people who want a case about open borders pic.twitter.com/gYDK6evG8f — Acyn (@Acyn) January 2, 2025

Here’s Justin Baragona on how the same network’s initial reporting on the attack inspired a MAGA meltdown.

How Fox News’ retracted New Orleans report sparked a MAGA meltdown about the border

Analysis: How Republicans could pay for Trump’s tax cuts

12:05 , Joe Sommerlad

Donald Trump and his congressional allies could add requirements to welfare programs such as Medicaid, withhold prescription drugs from federal health care coverage, repeal environmental regulations and more in order to reduce federal spending and pay for his new round of tax cuts.

Trump is determined to cut taxes for Americans but doing so means the government will need to cut federal spending elsewhere – or risk raising the national debt by trillions of dollars.

Advisers to Trump, such as the DOGE bros Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, are focused on dramatically reducing federal spending by as much as $2trn.

Their input, along with Republican efforts on the Hill, means that popular federal programs that have expanded under the Biden administration may now face restrictions.

Here’s Ariana Baio on some ideas the GOP have floated to reduce federal spending and pay for Trump’s tax cuts.

Food stamps and denying Ozempic: The ways Republicans could pay for Trump’s tax cuts

Trump bizarrely tells UK to ‘get rid of windmills’

11:45 , Joe Sommerlad

You might have expected the president-elect to issue a fresh rallying cry in support of Mike Johnson on social media last night.

That may well come later this morning but, instead, his most recent Truth Social post is this oddball order to Britain to ramp up fossil fuel exploitation and eradicate turbines, continuing his quixotic obsession with the evils of windmills.

The U.K. is making a very big mistake. Open up the North Sea. Get rid of Windmills!



Donald Trump Truth Social 12:18 AM EST 01/03/25 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 3, 2025

Trump did also announce some further nominees to his incoming administration overnight, including new US ambassadors to Spain and the Netherlands and a team to support Scott Bessent at the Treasury.

I am pleased to announce the amazing Team that will be working in conjunction with our United States Secretary of the Treasury Nominee, Scott Bessent. All of them are incredible, hardworking Patriots, who will work tirelessly to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN:



Ken Kies will be… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 3, 2025

I am pleased to announce that Benjamin Leon Jr. will serve as the next United States Ambassador to Spain.



Benjamin is a highly successful entrepreneur, equestrian, and philanthropist. He came to the U.S. from Communist Cuba at 16-years-old, with only Five Dollars in his pocket,… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 3, 2025

I am pleased to announce that Joe Popolo will serve as the next United States Ambassador to the Netherlands.



Joe is a successful businessman and philanthropist across many different sectors. For over 20 years, he helped transform the Freeman Company into the World’s leading… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 3, 2025

Republicans rage as Liz Cheney awarded presidential medal by Joe Biden

11:25 , Joe Sommerlad

The president could not resist trolling the opposition by awarding the Presidential Citizens Medal to former Republican congresswoman and now party pariah Liz Cheney yesterday as a reward for her serving on the bipartisan House committee that examined the events of January 6 2021 in exhaustive detail.

President Biden awards Presidential Citizens Medal to Liz Cheney pic.twitter.com/YqNt68A4AO — Acyn (@Acyn) January 2, 2025

Johnson was among those leading the GOP outrage brigade, threatening to investigate the investigators as part of his bid for re-election.

What a complete joke and utter embarrassment.



Biden is foolishly giving an award to members of Congress who intentionally and repeatedly lied to the American people?!



The Jan 6 Select Committee manipulated AND destroyed evidence - created a fake, phony narrative all to try… https://t.co/1Liogwj0g6 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 3, 2025

House Republicans James Comer, Ronnie Jackson and Byron Donalds all joined Jason Chaffetz on Fox News last night to express their own offense at the gesture.

Chaffetz: I was offended that President Biden gave the second highest medal of honor, it is not the medal of honor but a medal honoring these two congressmen, Liz Cheney and Thompson, what is a reaction?



Donalds: My reaction is I am highly offended pic.twitter.com/qu8Ka4rwIh — Acyn (@Acyn) January 3, 2025

Comer: It is a slap in the face to all the good Americans who actually deserve to be recognized for their public service pic.twitter.com/wH7t1GeV8B — Acyn (@Acyn) January 3, 2025

House debuts new rules that makes it harder to boot out the speaker

11:05 , Joe Sommerlad

The House Republican leadership revealed their new rules for the 119th Congress on Wednesday, including a measure making it more difficult to remove the speaker of the House.

Here’s Gustaf Kilander to explain how they’re tightening up the process.

House debuts new rules including one that makes it harder to boot the speaker

Click here to read the full blog on The Independent's website