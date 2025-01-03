Trump ordered to appear for sentencing in hush money case days before he takes office: Live

Oliver O'Connell and Joe Sommerlad

A New York judge has set President-elect Donald Trump’s sentencing in his hush-money case for January 10 — just ten days before he is due to return to the White House.

Judge Juan Merchan indicated Trump wouldn’t be jailed, but the extraordinary development puts him on course to be the first president to take office convicted of felony crimes.

In a written decision, Merchan said he would sentence the former and future president to what’s known as a conditional discharge, in which a case gets dismissed if a defendant avoids rearrest.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson has been reelected at the start of the 119th Congress.

Despite having the full-throated endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump, the Louisiana representative struggled in the initial round of voting given the tight majority Republicans hold over Democrats in the lower chamber.

After the first alphabetical roll call, seven Republicans remained silent and three voted for other members of the party. When called again, the seven then voted for Johnson.

Johnson, with the help of Trump, was able to flip the votes of Reps. Ralph Norman and Keith Self, giving him the 218 votes he needed to win.

Key Points

  • Hush money judge orders Trump to be sentenced on January 10 — days before inauguration

  • Mike Johnson remains House speaker after Republican holdouts flip votes at last minute

  • Trump weighed in to persuade Norman and Self to vote for Johnson, report says

  • Johnson makes spending and audit commitments to placate holdouts ahead of crucial speaker vote

  • Republican rebel: ‘You can cut out my fingernails… I am not voting for Johnson’

Watch: Roy touts Republican plan for ‘mandatory spending cuts’

22:34 , Oliver O'Connell

US Steel CEO says Biden decision on acquisition ‘shameful and corrupt'

22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Here’s our report on the president’s decision:

Biden blocks Japanese takeover of U.S. Steel on national security grounds

Inauguration Day looms: Here are the promises Trump made for ‘Day One’ in office

22:20 , Rhian Lubin

President-elect Donald Trump has a very long to-do list when he steps into the Oval Office later this month.

So far, he’s already promised to take action on 59 different issues “on Day One,” according to an Axios analysis of pledges made on the campaign trail.

The key MAGA issues he promised to address are closing the border, pardoning the January 6 Capitol riot prisoners, and rolling back protections for transgender students.

The Independent has contacted Trump’s team seeking clarity on the issues he will tackle first.

Here are some of the promises the president-elect made.

Inauguration Day is nearly here. These are the promises Trump made for ‘Day One’

Trump rages about Jan 6 committee and Pelosi

22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump appears furious that President Joe Biden awarded Liz Cheney a medal on Thursday for her service in putting country before party by investigating the events of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Here’s what the president-elect wrote on Truth Social:

Biden gave Liz Cheney a Medal yesterday, even though she has proven to be totally corrupt. She, “Bennie” Thompson, and the rest of the Unselect Committee, destroyed and deleted all evidence from their crooked investigation of January 6th. Cheney has the distinction of losing her Congressional seat by the largest margin in History! The people of Wyoming understood how bad for our Country she was, but Biden rewarded her only because she hated “TRUMP.” She’s a Warmonger of low intelligence. All she wants to do is kill people in “Endless Wars,” with no gain other than to defense companies. Liz Cheney, Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, Bennie Thompson, and the rest of these dishonest Thugs have gotten away with horrible things under the pretense of January 6th. Nancy Pelosi refused to accept the help which was offered for security. She is responsible, and admitted as much, for all to see, on her daughter’s tape. They have destroyed the lives of many people, and are rewarded by getting Biden Fake Medals. This is not America. January 20th cannot come fast enough. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Schumer welcomes new senators to Democratic caucus

21:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Full story: Judge orders Trump to be sentenced on Jan. 10 in hush-money case

21:40 , Oliver O'Connell

The judge overseeing the criminal case against President-elect Donald Trump in his former home state of New York has ordered him to appear before him on January 10 to be sentenced on the 34 felony counts he was convicted of last year.

In an 18-page ruling released on Friday, Judge Juan Merchan said he will not sentence Trump to a term of incarceration and would instead impose “a sentence of unconditional discharge” as “the most viable solution to ensure finality” and permit Trump to continue to appeal the case.

But Merchan rejected arguments from Trump’s attorneys, who’d sought to have the case dismissed on grounds of immunity stemming from his victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Andrew Feinberg reports.

Judge orders Trump to be sentenced on Jan. 10 in hush-money case

Watch: CNN breaks news of Trump’s sentencing schedule

21:35 , Oliver O'Connell

CNN’s Paula Reid breaks down what the extraordinary announcement regrading Donald Trump’s sentencing really means.

New sentencing date is fourth scheduled since trial

21:33 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump was originally scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, 2024.

That was pushed to September 18, then November 26, and now it’s set for 10 days before he returns to the White House on January 10, 2025.

Watch: Johnson swears in members of the House for 119th Congress

21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Biden ramps up bird flu spending as scientists fret about H5N1 response

21:20 , Oliver O'Connell

As concerns about outbreaks of bird flu and the nation’s response continue to grow, the Biden administration announced Friday that it would ramp up spending to support its efforts.

There are currently 66 confirmed human cases reported across 10 states, with the majority reported in California and Colorado. Of the dozens, one case in Louisiana marked the nation’s first severe illness from the virus, which likely mutated inside the patient. However, there has not yet been human-to-human transmission of H5N1.

Julia Musto reports.

Biden ramps up bird flu spending. Here’s what to know

Watch: Jeffries jokes about election deniers

21:15 , Oliver O'Connell

MAGA slams ‘outrageous’ decision over sentencing and ‘clown show’

21:11 , Oliver O'Connell

MAGA acolytes Laura Loomer and Charlie Kirk have slammed Justice Juan Merchan’s decision to proceed with sentencing Donald Trump for his 34 felony convictions in the New York hush-money case.

Loomer called the order “outrageous.”

Kirk said it was the case was “a total clown show.”

House Judiciary Republicans call sentencing ‘preposterous lawfare'

21:08 , Oliver O'Connell

BREAKING: Hush money judge orders Trump to be sentenced on January 10 — days before inauguration

20:58 , Oliver O'Connell

Justice Juan Merchan has ordered President-elect Donald Trump to be sentenced on January 10, just ten days before his inauguration.

This follows Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts by a Manhattan jury in the hush money case and his reelection to the White House.

Merchan argues that the jury’s verdict is too significant to be ignored: “Indeed, the sanctity of a jury verdict and the deference that must be accorded to it, is a bedrock principle in our Nation’s jurisprudence.

“The right to have a jury make the ultimate determination of guilty has an impressive pedigree.”

He adds: “Applying the guidance of the aforementioned sources, this Court finds that Presidential immunity from criminal process for a sitting president does not extend to a President-elect.”

Further: “Defendant’s disdain for the Third Branch of government, whether state or federal, in New York or elsewhere, is a matter of public record. Indeed, Defendant has gone to great lengths to broadcast on social media and other forums his lack of respect for judges, juries, grand juries and the justice system as a whole.”

However, Merchan writes: “It seems proper at this juncture to make known the Court's inclination to not impose any sentence of incarceration, a sentence authorized by the conviction but one the People concede they no longer view as a practicable recommendation. As such; in balancing the aforementioned considerations in conjunction with the underlying concerns of the Presidential immunity doctrine, a sentence of an unconditional discharge appears to be the most viable solution to ensure finality and allow Defendant to pursue his appellate options.”

Trump can appear in person or virtually.

Watch: Rep Norman confirms he spoke with Trump

20:47 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Ralph Norman on why he changed his vote to support Mike Johnson as speaker: “I didn’t know how everybody was gonna vote, but I knew we needed to impress on Mike Johnson that we’re serious about budget, we’re serious —about the border. We’re serious and is he gonna fight? That was our thing… he assured us this wasn’t just another walk in the park.”

The congressman further told Fox News that there were no concessions from Johnson: “We went into the meeting. The meeting off the floor. And I say, Mike, are you going to give us specific examples of fighting for the things we mentioned? Will you give us your word? He said yes. So I said okay, we’ll take you at your word. That’s why I changed my vote.”

Self says he spoke to Trump multiple times

20:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep. Keith Self says he spoke to Donald Trump multiple times, describing their conversations as lively, but that they have the same agenda.

He says it was about commitments regarding the reconciliation process, Politico reports. This reportedly rests on past concerns of Johnson relying on Democrats to get various agenda items through the House.

The congressman released the following statement on X:

RE: Speaker’s Vote

My sole focus was advancing the Trump agenda. To ensure this, I expressed concerns to Speaker Johnson about fiscal responsibility and holding the line on deficit spending—key priorities for my constituents.

After receiving firm assurances from the Speaker, that Republicans in the House will have strong representation during the budget reconciliation process—a cornerstone of President Trump’s agenda—I changed my initial vote.

I appreciate Speaker Johnson addressing these critical issues.

Let’s get to work!

Perry maintains reservations about Johnson but voted for Trump’s agenda

20:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep. Scott Perry, who initially stayed silent when called to vote before voting for Johnson, tweeted out the following explanation:

While I maintain my reservations about Speaker Johnson’s leadership record, today I voted in support of President Trump’s Agenda. We will hold Speaker Johnson accountable to accomplish the Republican Agenda. He must:

- Secure our southern border

- Institute commonsense House rules

- Cut unbridled federal spending

- Eliminate harmful and costly regulations

- Reverse insane Biden policies like Green New Deal handouts

- Implement a Congressional stock trade ban

We have a mandate from the American People. These policies are necessary to save our Country.

Watch: Jeffries hands gavel to Johnson after speaker vote

20:27 , Oliver O'Connell

Awkward moment for Fox News host over speaker vote

20:20 , Oliver O'Connell

Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade was left with a bit of egg on his face on Friday when he sounded the alarm that House Speaker Mike Johnson had lost yet another Republican vote from the GOP’s razor-thin majority, further placing Johnson’s bid to retain the gavel in doubt.

Unfortunately for the Fox News star, it appears he was taken in by an online joke from a now-former congressman.

Justin Barangoa reports.

Fox host delivers ‘bad news’ about speaker vote — and is immediately embarrassed

Trump says ‘a great honor to have helped'

20:17 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump told Fox News Digital that it was “a great honor to have helped” regarding the re-election of Speaker Mike Johnson.

“It is all a great continuation of ‘Make America Great Again,’” Trump told Fox News Digital.

He added: “Mike Johnson will do a fabulous job as speaker.”

House Freedom Caucus says Johnson got their vote because of their support for Trump

20:10 , Oliver O'Connell

The House Freedom Caucus has sent a “dear colleague” letter to their fellow Republicans explaining that their votes for Speaker Mike Johnson are because of their support for Donald Trump.

They outline what they believe Johnson should have committed to and what they want to see happen next.

It is signed by 11 members including some of those who initially withheld their votes, as well as Rep. Ralph Norman who changed his vote later.

Trump congratulates Johnson on winning speaker vote

20:03 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump has congratulated Mike Johnson on winning the vote to remain as Speaker of the House.

The president-elect wrote on Truth Social:

Congratulations to Speaker Mike Johnson for receiving an unprecedented Vote of Confidence in Congress. Mike will be a Great Speaker, and our Country will be the beneficiary. The People of America have waited four years for Common Sense, Strength, and Leadership. They’ll get it now, and America will be greater than ever before!

Full story: Trump-backed Mike Johnson remains House speaker after Republican holdouts flip votes at last minute

20:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Johnson has become speaker of the House after a delay caused by a handful of insurgent Republicans who revolted against him during the first vote of the 119th Congress.

Johnson earned the vote of 218 Republicans, the bare minimum needed to win the speaker’s gavel, after discussions with two holdouts who ended up flipping their votes at the last moment.

Eric Garcia and Andrew Feinberg report from Washington, D.C.

Trump-backed Mike Johnson remains House speaker after Republican holdouts flip votes

Trump weighed in to persuade Norman and Self to vote for Johnson, report says

19:58 , Oliver O'Connell

CNN and Punchbowl News report that Donald Trump weighed in with Reps. Ralph Norman and Keith Self after they voted against Mike Johnson in the speaker election.

The president-elect reportedly spoke with both congressmen before they met with Johnson who offered them some commitments.

Chip Roy warns Johnson there are many members who have reservations about him

19:54 , Oliver O'Connell

After Mike Johnson clinched his re-election as speaker of the House by the slimmest of majorities, Rep Chip Roy offered this warning:

Everything we do needs to set the Congress up for success and to deliver the Trump agenda for the American people. Speaker Johnson has not made that clear yet, so there are many members beyond the three who voted for someone else who have reservations.

Watch: Mike Johnson elected Speaker of the House

19:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Norman and Self both change votes to Johnson

19:33 , Oliver O'Connell

After meeting with Mike Johnson, both Reps Ralph Norman and Keith Self changed their votes to support him for speaker.

It is not known yet what convinced them to change their minds.

Rep Massie is now the lone Republican not supporting Johnson.

Technically, as the vote was not gaveled out, Johnson won in the first round.

Johnson returns to floor after meeting holdouts

19:29 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Johnson is back on the floor of the House having with Reps Norman and Self, who did not vote for him in the initial ballot.

The two congressmen are now in the well talking to the clerk.

Johnson in meeting with Norman and Self

19:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Johnson just walked into the Republican cloakroom off the House floor with Keith Self, Ralph Norman, Andrew Clyde, Dusty Johnson, Andy Ogles, Andy Harris, Scott Perry and Clay Higgins.

Reminder — the vote is still open. Members can change votes before its gaveled out and Johnson would technically win on the first speaker ballot.

Republicans scramble to negotiate after Johnson loses initial vote

19:08 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican lawmakers are scrambling to try and flip two of their own to vote for Mike Johnson as speaker.

Johnson leaves the floor of the House

18:58 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Johnson has left the floor of the House as another vote looks set to take place.

Johnson falls short, looking likely second round of voting needed to elect speaker

18:51 , Oliver O'Connell

With Rep. Massie adamantly against Johnson, he needs to flip Reps. Norman and Self to retain his role.

Meanwhile, in New York...

18:46 , Oliver O'Connell

As the speaker drama unfolds in Washington, D.C., Rudy Giuliani is set to take the stand in a federal courthouse in Manhattan.

Rudy Giuliani in court today in New York (REUTERS)
Rudy Giuliani in court today in New York (REUTERS)

Alex Woodward is at the court and sent this report:

Rudy Giuliani is taking the witness stand in his own contempt hearing, now stretching into a fourth hour, in a federal courtroom in Manhattan.

Judge Lewis Liman is presiding over a months-long case to force the former mayor to hand over property and assets to begin to make a dent in the tens of millions of dollars he owes a pair of election workers he defame.

So far, Giuliani’s attorney Joseph Cammarata kept the election workers’ attorney Aaron Nathan on the stand for more than an hour, testing the judge’s patience him with a tedious series of questions about documents and evidence in the case, including emails and photographs that have already been reviewed in court.

Giuliani could face sanctions after he was accused of defying court orders and discovery requests stemming from a court order to begin transferring his property to make up for his $148 debt to the election workers.

18:43 , Oliver O'Connell

Members are now waiting to see if any of the three Republican members who voted against Johnson will change their vote.

If they do not, Johnson loses the first round of voting.

Members who did not vote are called again

18:41 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Biggs votes for Johnson.

Rep Cloud votes for Johnson.

Rep Harris votes for Johnson.

Rep Roy votes for Johnson

Rep Waltz votes for Johnson.

Reps Clyde and Gosar initially stay silent again but then vote for Johnson, addressing the House clerk in the well.

18:37 , Oliver O'Connell

Delegate Stacey Plaskett of the US Virgin Islands criticizes the fact that the District of Columbia and US commonwealths like USVI, Guam, Puerto Rico, and elsewhere did not get to have their voices heard. They collectively represent 4 million Americans.

18:35 , Oliver O'Connell

Waltz did not respond in this first round of voting.

18:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Johnson loses a third Republican member as Rep Keith Self votes for Rep Byron Donalds.

This is not looking good for the speaker.

18:28 , Oliver O'Connell

Two Republicans have voted for someone other than Johnson. He could only lose one.

Votes can still change and several Republican members have not voted.

18:26 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Chip Roy stays silent when called to vote, standing in the middle of the aisle.

18:24 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Andy Ogles and Rep Scott Perry, possible holdouts, both vote for Johnson.

18:23 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Ralph Norman votes for Rep Jim Jordan.

Watch: Jeffries and Johnson vote for themselves to applause from members

18:21 , Oliver O'Connell

18:18 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Thomas Massie — always a confirmed vote against Johnson — votes for Rep Tom Emmer.

18:13 , Oliver O'Connell

In case you’re wondering, the five Republicans (so far) who have not voted, will be called on again at the end of the roll call. They are all present in the chamber.

18:11 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Paul Gosar and Rep Andy Harris also did not vote when called.

18:02 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Michael Cloud and Rep Andrew Cloud, like Biggs, did not vote.

Rep Eli Crane, another one to watch, goes for Johnson.

18:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Tim Burchett and Rep Eric Burlison have also voted for Mike Johnson.

17:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep Andy Biggs did not vote but could do so at the end of the roll call.

Rep Lauren Boebert, a possible holdout, backs Johnson, saying: “Don’t let us down, Mr. Speaker.”

Roll call vote gets underway

17:55 , Oliver O'Connell

With nominations made, the alphabetical roll call vote is now underway.

GOP holdout Rep Spartz will now vote for Johnson

17:52 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican Rep Victoria Spartz will now vote for Mike Johnson as Speaker of the House following his spending commitments.

Rep Burchett predicts multiple rounds of voting

17:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Jeffries nominated by Rep Pete Aguilar

17:47 , Oliver O'Connell

Over on the Democratic side, California Rep Pete Aguilar rises to nominate New York Rep Hakeem Jeffries as speaker.

Aguilar says he stands to speak on behalf of the “governing majority” to applause among House Democrats.

He begins by congratulating McClain on her first speaker-nominating speech: “As someone who's given a few of these, I can say you served your ... conference well.”

Aguilar emphasizes how Mike Johnson used and needed Democratic votes to keep the government open and to pass major legislation over the past year.

Johnson nominated by Lisa McClain, chair of Republican conference

17:43 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Johnson is nominated for speaker by Lisa McClain, chair of the Republican conference.

She says they have the opportunity to "take our country back" with Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Thune, and Donald Trump in charge.

“No speaker is perfect and no one will ever be,” McClain says in her speech nominating Johnson.

Applause as it’s announced Matt Gaetz will not serve in Congress

17:41 , Oliver O'Connell

Johnson makes commitments to placate holdouts ahead of crucial speaker vote

17:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Speaker Mike Johnson posted the following statement on X ahead of the crucial speaker vote including commitments to cutting spending, auditing federal agencies, and aggressive appropriations reviews.

Here’s what he wrote in full:

The American people have demanded an end to the status quo, and a return to fiscal sanity. That’s why the citizens of our great country gave President Trump the White House and Republican control of both chambers of Congress. If we don’t follow through on our campaign promise for fiscal responsibility, we don’t deserve to hold power. The national debt is a grave threat to America’s economic and national security – and no issue exemplifies the Congress’ failures more.

Republicans have a real opportunity in the next two years to make meaningful spending reforms to eliminate trillions in waste, fraud, and abuse, and end the weaponization of government. Along with advancing President Trump’s America First agenda, I will lead the House Republicans to reduce the size and scope of the federal government, hold the bureaucracy accountable, and move the United States to a more sustainable fiscal trajectory.

As Speaker, I commit to:

1. Create a working group comprised of independent experts – not corrupted by lobbyists and special interests – to work with DOGE and our committees on implementing recommended government and spending reforms to protect the American taxpayer.

2. Task that working group with reviewing existing audits of federal agencies and entities created by Congress – and issuing a report to my office for public release.

3. Request House committees undertake aggressive authorizations and appropriations reviews, including providing additional resources where needed, to expose irresponsible or illegal practices and hold agencies/individuals accountable that have weaponized government against the American people.

If we want to restore fiscal responsibility, we must start by being transparent about the dollars that are spent, address the issues we find, and then hold those accountable who have misspent funds. Republicans have a mandate to implement the America First Agenda, and as Speaker, this will be my priority.

Watch LIVE: Opening Day of 119th Congress

17:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Pelosi returns to chamber after hip replacement

17:10 , Oliver O'Connell

U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who is recovering from a hip replacement, is helped while making her way to her seat at the start of the 119th Congress (REUTERS)
U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who is recovering from a hip replacement, is helped while making her way to her seat at the start of the 119th Congress (REUTERS)

Possible holdout Rep Chip Roy seen taking phone call at back of chamber

17:07 , Oliver O'Connell

As Johnson faces critical House vote for speaker, here’s how the election process works

16:59 , Oliver O'Connell

Gustaf Kilander breaks down what you need to know ahead of the vote today:

Johnson faces a critical House vote for speaker. Here’s how the election works

Watch: Johnson says ‘we’ll get it done’, Trump has spoken with members

16:56 , Oliver O'Connell

Sarah McBride makes history today as first transgender member of Congress

16:55 , Oliver O'Connell

The scene in the House...

16:52 , Oliver O'Connell

The Independent’s Eric Garcia is watching events live from the House Gallery.

He notes that Reps Chip Roy and Thomas Massie are holding court at the back of the House.

Lawmakers are snapping pictures with Speaker Mike Johnson.

There is a big round of applause for Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi as she returns to the floor after a hip replacement over the holidays.

Speaker Johnson is chatting with House Chaplain Margaret Kibben.

Speaker math — a refresher on what might unfold today’s vote(s)

16:50 , Oliver O'Connell

Gabe Fleisher of Wake Up To Politics lays out the possible scenarios that might unfold when the house begins to vote today on Speaker Mike Johnson.

Massie predicts Johnson will keep trying until Trump tells him to give up

16:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Rep. Thomas Massie says that he believes there is a 70 percent chance that Speaker Mike Johnson will secure the gavel.

“If one more person joins me, I think that will embolden half a dozen more, I think the second round he loses more votes, third round he loses more votes, President Trump calls him up.”

He added: “I think Mike will keep trying until Trump tells him to give up.”

‘You can pull all my fingernails out’: Massie says there’s absolutely no way he’ll vote for Johnson

16:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky indicated that no scenario would push him to re-elect Speaker of the House Mike Johnson on Friday — not even if someone were pulling out his fingernails.

Ariana Baio reports.

Massie says there’s absolutely no way he’ll vote for Johnson

Reps Biggs, Norman, Perry and Roy remain evasive when asked about vote

16:33 , Oliver O'Connell

Mica Soellner of Punchbowl News spoke with four of the possible Republican holdouts on Speaker Mike Johnson.

Rep. Andy Biggs says he’s still “not committing” to Johnson this morning.

Rep. Ralph Norman says his vote is a “moving target.”

Rep. Scott Perry is not indicating where he stands now but alludes that prolonging the speaker vote is not delaying the Trump agenda.

Rep. Chip Roy is not sharing where he stands: “You’ll have to watch on the floor.”

Reminder: Here’s who to watch out for when voting begins

16:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Haley Talbot of CNN is keeping a handy spreadsheet of which Republican members are undecided or holdouts on Mike Johnson continuing as speaker.

When the alphabetical roll call vote begins it could become apparent relatively quickly whether Johnson will need multiple rounds of votes to retain his current role. Just one more Republican in addition to Thomas Massie voting against him will scupper that round.

Kamala Harris to give oath of office to GOP senators who couldn’t get her name right

16:20 , Oliver O'Connell

When the 119th Congress convenes on Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris will be tasked with swearing in new senators, including three Republican members of the upper chamber who mispronounced her name on the campaign trail last year.

Harris’s role as vice president includes duties performed as president of the Senate, including breaking ties and presiding over impeachment trials not involving a sitting president. It also includes swearing in new senators-elect so they can begin their terms.

While that task is traditionally accomplished quickly on the Senate floor, later photo ops will give the newly minted senators some up-close and personal time with the vice president.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, D.C.

Kamala Harris will give oath of office to GOP senators who mispronounced her name

Trump confident in Johnson being re-elected speaker

16:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Ahead of today’s vote, President-elect Donald Trump tells CNN’s Kristen Holmes that he’s confident in Mike Johnson’s success.

He also confirmed that he has been in touch with Republican holdouts, including Rep Chip Roy of Texas.

“Chip Roy will do what's right for the country,” Trump said in a brief interview.

The president-elect also said he’s not eyeing anyone else for the role of speaker.

15:53 , Oliver O'Connell

My simple message to my colleagues is, make suggestions about process improvements, we’re open to that at all times. But I don’t make deals with anyone. There’s no quid pro quo here. I don’t do anything in exchange for a vote.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

Biden will award the Medal of Honor and Medal of Valor to military heroes and first responders

15:45 , AP

On Feb. 15, 1951, Army Pvt. Bruno R. Orig was returning from a mission when he found his fellow soldiers under attack in what’s now known as the Battle of Chipyong-ni.

The infantryman provided first aid to his comrades wounded in the Korean War attack and began helping move those men to safety. He then took over a machine gun post and allowed a friendly platoon to pull back without a casualty. When the ground was recaptured later that day, Orig was found dead beside the machine gun, surrounded by enemy combatants he had killed.

Orig is among the Medal of Honor recipients being recognized Friday by President Joe Biden in one of his last opportunities to officially acknowledge acts of selflessness and personal bravery in times of war. Biden will bestow the medal posthumously to six men and one living recipient at a White House ceremony. In a separate Oval Office ceremony closed to the news media, he will award the Medal of Valor to eight first responders who put their own lives at risk to save others.

Read on..,

Biden will award the Medal of Honor and Medal of Valor to military heroes and first responders

Could Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as speaker?

15:31 , Oliver O'Connell

Could Democrats elect Hakeem Jeffries as speaker? Technically, yes. Here’s Rep Gerry Connolly of Virginia telling CNN how that could happen and noting that the party will not help save Mike Johnson.

Trump attacks UK PM over decision to ditch North Sea oil

15:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump has attacked Sir Keir Starmer’s clean energy plan, urging him to open up the North Sea and “get rid of windmills”.

In a social media outburst, the president-elect said the UK was making “a very big mistake” by reducing its reliance on oil and gas – an endeavour which puts the UK at loggerheads with his “drill, baby, drill” pledge.

His comments come after the departure of a number of operators from the North Sea, which are abandoning Britain in protest against the government’s decision to increase the windfall tax on oil and gas producers, which will be used to fund renewable energy.

Millie Cooke reports.

Trump attacks Starmer over decision to ditch North Sea oil

Shapiro says U.S. Steel matter ‘far from over’ after Biden blocks Nippon Steel deal

15:19 , Oliver O'Connell

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says there must be a long-term solution that protects the future of steelmaking in Western Pennsylvania after President Joe Biden blocked the U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel transaction.

“This matter is far from over,” the governor said in a statement.

John Thune’s nameplate replaces Mitch McConnell’s in the Senate

15:13 , Oliver O'Connell

Watch: Giuliani speaks outside court in New York ahead of contempt hearing

15:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani shared some thoughts with The Independent ahead of his contempt hearing in Lower Manhattan relating to the defamation case he lost.

Massie remains mum on who might join him in voting against Johnson

15:10 , Oliver O'Connell

Bernie Sanders accuses Musk of seeking cheaper immigrant labor with H-1B visa

15:05 , Joe Sommerlad

The veteran Vermont senator has weighed in on the H-1B visa controversy, accusing the world’s richest man of defending the program because the labor is “cheaper,” not brainier, than the American labor force, as the tech billionaire has argued.

Here’s more on the spat from Kelly Rissman.

Bernie Sanders accuses Musk of seeking cheaper immigrant labor with H-1B visas

Democratic whip says members should be prepared for possibility of additional votes

15:00 , Oliver O'Connell

House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark tells colleagues: “Members are advised to be on the Floor no later than 11:45 a.m. and be prepared to vote when their name is called. Additional votes are possible.”

Today is a big test for Trump

14:55 , Eric Garcia at the US Capitol

John Boehner, the chain-smoking-wine-sipping former Republican speaker of the House, used to say: “A leader without followers is simply a man taking a walk.” Last month, Trump — vis-a-vis Elon Musk — suffered a big loss when Republicans defied him to keep the government open without a debt limit increase.

Today is another big test for Trump. He's gotten behind Johnson fairly aggressively and has told Republicans to fall in line. If he doesn't he'll be the equivalent of taking that long walk across the Mar-a-Lago compound.

Potential opposition votes against Johnson circulating ‘scorecard’ of failures of 118th Congress

14:48 , Oliver O'Connell

Politico reports that a group of conservatives and potential opposition votes against Speaker Mike Johnson are circulating a document laying out a “scorecard” that lists multiple failures of the 118th Congress.

While the author is unknown, it covers the talking points shared by Johnson’s critics ahead of today’s vote, including: How Republicans have repeatedly added to the nation’s debt, passed aid to Ukraine without the support of the majority of the GOP majority, and reauthorized FISA. In particular, they took issue with how the latest government spending bill was handled ahead of the Christmas Holiday.

It lists four “successes” and 36 “fails” since November 2023...

JD Vance calls Elon Musk’s piece praising far-right party AfD ‘interesting’

14:45 , Joe Sommerlad

The Vice President-elect has taken to X to call an op-ed by Musk in Die Welt explaining his support for the far-right political party Alternative for Germany (AfD) “interesting.”

Musk shared a post on X by Martin Varsavsky, who posted what he said was the article submitted by Musk to the German newspaper.

The AfD is a far-right populist, eurosceptic party that opposes immigration and has called for mass deportations.

The article, entitled “Only the AfD Can Save Germany”, outlines Musk’s belief that: “As someone who has invested significantly in Germany’s industrial and technological landscape, I believe I have earned the right to speak candidly about its political direction.”

Sharing the article, Vance commented: “I’m not endorsing a party in the German elections, as it’s not my country and we hope to have good relations with all Germans. But this is an interesting piece.”

Here’s more from Gustaf Kilander.

JD Vance calls Elon Musk’s piece praising far-right German party AfD ‘interesting’

Members urged to be on House floor no later than 11:45 a.m.

14:41 , Oliver O'Connell

Meanwhile, over in the Senate...

14:39 , Oliver O'Connell

Biden to visit New Orleans on Monday

14:38 , Oliver O'Connell

Per the White House:

On Monday, January 6, the President and First Lady will travel to New Orleans, Louisiana. The President and First Lady will grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack on January 1 and meet with officials on the ground.

The 119th Congress in numbers

14:25 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s ABC News’s Linsey Davis to explain how the latest incarnations of the House of Representatives and Senate differ from what’s gone before in terms of age and diversity.

Watch: Speaker Johnson says ‘no quid pro quo’ for votes

14:14 , Oliver O'Connell

Biden blocks Japanese takeover of US Steel on national security grounds

14:13 , Oliver O'Connell

President Joe Biden has invoked a rarely-used presidential power to prevent the Japanese steel giant Nippon Steel from purchasing the United States Steel Corporation, citing the $14.1 billion deal’s potential consequences to American national security after a year-long review process.

The long-awaited decision to prohibit the transition, which would have placed America’s largest steel-making enterprise under foreign control, blocks Nippon Steel and its’ American affiliates from any attempt to acquire control of the Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, D.C.

Biden blocks Japanese takeover of U.S. Steel on national security grounds

Speaker Johnson liked by fewer than half of Republicans, poll finds

14:05 , Joe Sommerlad

Mike Johnson was reportedly still pursuing his GOP doubters by text and phone until late last night, desperate to sew up their support rather than be subjected to a series of embarrassing votes later today.

However, this Economist/YouGov poll indicates he is not particularly well-liked among Republicans as a whole, with just 42 percent prepared to admit publicly that they actually like him and almost a third taking exception.

Less scientific, but perhaps no less revealing, is this survey that anti-Johnson Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie recently conducted on X.

FBI releases new video of a suspect planting a pipe bomb near DNC offices on eve of the Capitol riot

13:45 , Joe Sommerlad

As the fourth anniversay of the failed insurrection at the US Capitol by misled Trump supporters nears, the mysterious pipe bomber remains at large.

Hoping to generate new tips from the public, the FBI is releasing more information about its pipe bomb investigation, including an estimate that the unidentified suspect is about five feet seven inches tall.

The bureau also is posting previously unreleased video of the suspect placing one of the bombs in the hope of finally tracking down the culprit.

FBI releases new video of a suspect planting a pipe bomb near DNC offices on eve of the Capitol riot

Trump hails Johnson as ‘fine man of great ability’ ahead of House speaker vote

13:35 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s the president-elect’s pat on the back for Johnson ahead of his big day, posted on Truth Social just now.

“Good luck today for Speaker Mike Johnson, a fine man of great ability, who is very close to having 100% support. A win for Mike today will be a big win for the Republican Party, and yet another acknowledgment of our 129 year most consequential Presidential Election!! - A BIG AFFIRMATION, INDEED. MAGA!”

And here’s Speaker Johnson’s almost-immediate gushing response:

US murder rates drop as Trump complains nation is ‘breaking down’

13:25 , Joe Sommerlad

Donald Trump repeatedly insisted throughout last year’s presidential election that the US was suffering from high crime rates, despite that stats indicating the opposite.

That trend has continued, with the number of murders expected to drop for the third year in a row, just as the president-elect launches into a fresh tirade about America being “broken” and “the laughing stock of the world” under Joe Biden.

Here’s more from Kelly Rissman.

Murder rates drop for third year in a row as Trump claims nation is ‘breaking down’

Trump border czar claims he has ‘gut feeling’ New Orleans, Las Vegas attacks connected – despite ‘no definitive link’

13:05 , Joe Sommerlad

Before we concentrate on events on Capitol Hill today, which will get underway in the Senate at noon local time (5pm GMT) with the swearing-in of new members, here’s a little more news from Trumpworld.

Tom Homan told Fox News last night, rather unhelpfully, that he had a “gut feeling” that the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day was connected to the deadly terror attack that occurred hours earlier in New Orleans, despite the FBI saying otherwise.

Pressed by Fox News anchor Sandra Smith on whether he was “privy” to any information proving such a link, Homan acknowledged he was not before saying he felt there were just “too many coincidences” between the two incidents.

Justin Baragona reports.

Trump border czar has ‘gut feeling’ New Orleans and Las Vegas attacks are connected

Until 2023, no House speaker vote had gone to multiple rounds in a century

12:45 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s a timely history lesson from CNN’s Manu Raju putting the recent MAGA chaos that saw Kevin McCarthy overthrown and replaced by Mike Johnson in context.

Given the number of Republican holdouts against the incumbent this time, we could see multiple rounds of voting again today.

Former White House communications director Mike Dubke has meanwhile claimed this morning that Johnson’s experiences in the chair in the short time since the McCarthy putsch took place have already turned his hair grey!

Republicans continuing to push New Orleans lie for political gain

12:25 , Joe Sommerlad

Mike Johnson was one of several prominent GOP members out on conservative media yesterday insisting that the Biden administration’s “open borders” policy was the reason for the shocking terror attack on New Orleans on New Year’s Day, overlooking the crucial the fact that the suspect was an American citizen and US Army veteran from Texas.

Thank goodness for Jessica Tarlov for putting the counter-argument (i.e. the truth) on Fox News’s The Five.

Here’s Justin Baragona on how the same network’s initial reporting on the attack inspired a MAGA meltdown.

How Fox News’ retracted New Orleans report sparked a MAGA meltdown about the border

Analysis: How Republicans could pay for Trump’s tax cuts

12:05 , Joe Sommerlad

Donald Trump and his congressional allies could add requirements to welfare programs such as Medicaid, withhold prescription drugs from federal health care coverage, repeal environmental regulations and more in order to reduce federal spending and pay for his new round of tax cuts.

Trump is determined to cut taxes for Americans but doing so means the government will need to cut federal spending elsewhere – or risk raising the national debt by trillions of dollars.

Advisers to Trump, such as the DOGE bros Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, are focused on dramatically reducing federal spending by as much as $2trn.

Their input, along with Republican efforts on the Hill, means that popular federal programs that have expanded under the Biden administration may now face restrictions.

Here’s Ariana Baio on some ideas the GOP have floated to reduce federal spending and pay for Trump’s tax cuts.

Food stamps and denying Ozempic: The ways Republicans could pay for Trump’s tax cuts

Trump bizarrely tells UK to ‘get rid of windmills’

11:45 , Joe Sommerlad

You might have expected the president-elect to issue a fresh rallying cry in support of Mike Johnson on social media last night.

That may well come later this morning but, instead, his most recent Truth Social post is this oddball order to Britain to ramp up fossil fuel exploitation and eradicate turbines, continuing his quixotic obsession with the evils of windmills.

Trump did also announce some further nominees to his incoming administration overnight, including new US ambassadors to Spain and the Netherlands and a team to support Scott Bessent at the Treasury.

Republicans rage as Liz Cheney awarded presidential medal by Joe Biden

11:25 , Joe Sommerlad

The president could not resist trolling the opposition by awarding the Presidential Citizens Medal to former Republican congresswoman and now party pariah Liz Cheney yesterday as a reward for her serving on the bipartisan House committee that examined the events of January 6 2021 in exhaustive detail.

Johnson was among those leading the GOP outrage brigade, threatening to investigate the investigators as part of his bid for re-election.

House Republicans James Comer, Ronnie Jackson and Byron Donalds all joined Jason Chaffetz on Fox News last night to express their own offense at the gesture.

House debuts new rules that makes it harder to boot out the speaker

11:05 , Joe Sommerlad

The House Republican leadership revealed their new rules for the 119th Congress on Wednesday, including a measure making it more difficult to remove the speaker of the House.

Here’s Gustaf Kilander to explain how they’re tightening up the process.

House debuts new rules including one that makes it harder to boot the speaker

