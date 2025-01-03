When is the House speaker vote? Live updates as Mike Johnson tries to keep his job

All eyes are on House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Friday as the lower chamber holds a high-stakes vote to choose its leader at a time when Washington is about to be under complete Republican control.

House lawmakers could allow Johnson to keep his crown – especially after President-elect Donald Trump endorsed the Louisiana lawmaker earlier this week. But the margins are tight: No Democrats are expected to support Johnson, and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., has already said he won't back the current speaker.

That means Johnson can't afford to lose another Republican if he's going to reach 218 votes, the number he needs to keep his leadership post.

Friday also marks the beginning of the 119th Congress as Republicans gear up for a coveted trifecta in Washington, controlling the House, Senate and White House as they try to pass top GOP priorities.

Keep up with live updates from the USA TODAY Network.

When is the House speaker vote?

The House is set to vote around noon as it selects the speaker for the 119th Congress.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to his office in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 3, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Trump advocates for Speaker Mike Johnson as Congress convenes

President-elect Trump expressed his support for House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday, as the new Congress convenes and stands poised to pick a new speaker.

Johnson’s fate hangs in the balance as GOP divisions have threatened to derail his position in recent days.

Trump was unequivocal in his support in a post on Truth Social.

"Good luck today for Speaker Mike Johnson, a fine man of great ability, who is very close to having 100% support. A win for Mike today will be a big win for the Republican Party, and yet another acknowledgment of our 129 year mos"

Johnson was quick to respond: "Thank you, President Trump! Today is a new day in America. Congressional Republicans must stay united to quickly deliver President Trump’s America First agenda," he responded on Twitter

--Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy

How many new members of Congress are being sworn in today?

Seventy-three newcomers will be sworn into the 119th Congress.

Some members on the list who previously served as representatives in the House, such as Democrat Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Republican John Curtis of Texas, are being sworn in as senators. Others are coming into Congress for the first time, including Democrat Shomari Figures of Alabama and Republican Brandon Gill of Texas.

– Sudiksha Kochi

Who is Mike Johnson?

Mike Johnson is the speaker of the House. The speaker of the House is a powerful official who leads the House, one of the two chambers of Congress. The speaker of the House is also second in the line of succession for the presidency, after the vice president.

Johnson was elected to Congress in 2016, and before he served as speaker he was the No. 5 ranking House Republican as the conference's vice chair. He became the speaker of the House in October 2023 after weeks of GOP infighting sparked by former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's dramatic ouster.

− Marina Pitofsky

What did Donald Trump say about Mike Johnson?

President-elect Donald Trump endorsed Johnson for speaker in a Truth Social post Monday, calling the Louisiana Republican “a good, hard working, religious man.”

“He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN," Trump wrote. “Mike has my Complete & Total Endorsement.”

Despite Trump’s powerful influence as party leader, some Republicans remain unconvinced.

“I respect and support President Trump, but his endorsement of Mike Johnson is going to work out about as well as his endorsement of Speaker Paul Ryan,” Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., wrote on X Monday.

– Savannah Kuchar

Who was speaker of the House before Mike Johnson?

Former Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was speaker of the House before Mike Johnson.

McCarthy was ousted in October 2023 after a handful of Republican rebels, led by former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., voted with Democrats to remove him from him speakership. The vote came after McCarthy worked with Democrats to avoid a devastating government shutdown.

After the California lawmaker was removed, the House was frozen for weeks as GOP lawmakers struggled to unite and pick a new leader. The House isn't allowed to act without a speaker, and Mike Johnson was ultimately crowned after uniting different factions of Republicans.

– Marina Pitofsky

When is Trump's inauguration?

The inauguration ceremony will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C.

Around noon on Inauguration Day, the president-elect recites the following oath in accordance with Article II, Section I of the U.S. Constitution:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

– Victoria E. Freile

