House swallowed by trees allowed to grow out of control for 40 years

Neighbours have spoke of their 'nightmare' at living next to a house which has been swallowed up by nature after trees and ivy were allowed to grow out of control for 40 YEARS. The end-terraced property in King's Norton, Birmingham, has been rendered virtually invisible after disappearing under a blanket of thick foliage over the decades. The front garden is so overrun with plants not even the chimney manages to poke above the mass of greenery which now engulfs almost the entire frontage. Only the front door and a satellite dish can just be seen after the house on Walkers Heath Road became completely submerged by ivy, trees and weeds. Residents have told of their frustration at living next to the 'eyesore' property, which is owned by a woman, in her 90s, who has now gone to live in a care home.