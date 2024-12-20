“House of Villains” Season 2 Names a Winner — and 1 Finalist Gets Called 'Cutthroat, Nasty' and 'Ruthless'

Wes Bergmann, Jessie Godderz, Larsa Pippen, Tiffany "New York" Pollard and Safaree Samuels entered the Dec. 19 finale still in the running for the $200,00 prize

House of Villains has decided which reality star sits at the top of the naughty list this year.

The Dec. 19 finale of House of Villains kicked off with Wes Bergmann hitting back at Jessie Godderz for coming after him at the Hit List nomination ceremony.

“I passed the bar in 15 states and I’m not even a f---ing lawyer,” Wes, 40, shouted. “I’m a certified genius that you let into the f---ing house. I’ve been shut up this whole time out of respect.”

Wes had to compete against Larsa Pippen and Tiffany “New York” Pollard in a redemption challenge that would score one of them a spot in the final three alongside Jessie, 38, and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Safaree Samuels.

Host Joel McHale informed Wes, Larsa, 50, and New York, 42, would be facing off in a competition called Arch Enemies, and he brought Real Housewives of Salt Late City alum Monica Garcia, the voice of Eve 2.0, to help with the challenge. Monica compiled nine quotes the other villains had said about West, Larsa and New York, and the three of them need to match those quotes to who said them. Then, they needed to build an arch between two pedestals with blocks of each villains’ face in the order they said the quotes.

Wes had a strategy of building the arch on the ground before situating it between the pedestals, but New York and Larsa struggled with the building part of the challenge, with the Real Housewives of Miami star calling Arch Enemies the “dumbest challenge on the planet.”

Art Streiber/E! Entertainment (2) 'House of Villains' season 2 stars Larsa Pippen (left) and Tiffany "New York" Pollard

“Wish I would have paid attention a little bit more with geometry,” New York said in a confessional interview.

Wes completed his arch first, but he had the pieces in the wrong order. The Challenge star and New York went incorrect found themselves neck in neck with trying to place the pieces in the right order, but Wes ultimately came out on top and secured himself a spot in the final three.

“I feel like I’m ready for a drink,” Larsa said after being eliminated.

Back in the house, The Bachelor’s Victoria Larson told New York she’d vote for Wes because he helped her throughout the competition, but drag entertainer Kandy Muse didn’t feel the same way.

Wes continued to campaign for votes despite feeling like he’d secure a win. “I’ve already won House of Villains, it’s just a matter of am I going to get the check?” he told the cameras.

Trae Patton/E! Entertainment 'House of Villains' season 2 stars Safaree Samuels and Teresa Giudice

Meanwhile, Safaree, 43, didn’t want to try to convince the eliminated villains to vote for him. “I’m not going around the house like a little sad puppy dog and asking people, ‘Hey are you going to vote for me?’” Safaree said in a confessional interview.

When everyone gathered to cast their votes, Joel asked Jessie, Safaree and Wes to share their most villainous moves. Safaree cited telling Camilla Poindexter “you good” before she got eliminated, and Jessie said, “I cut my closest ally,” referring to Kandy, 30. Then Wes revealed he and New York had a secret alliance from Day 1.

“I had one relationship in this house with somebody in here before I moved in, spent weeks with this person this summer and she is one of the most inspirational people I have ever met in my life,” Wes said. “And it’s’ Ms. New York. I didn’t even know she was going to be here and when she walked through it took me three seconds to realize, secret alliance, before she winked at me and realized that I was going to take her all the way to the end as best as I possibly could. And I stuck by those promises.”

When Joel asked the eliminated villains if they had any questions for the three finalists, Kandy used it as an opportunity to get clarity about Wes’s supposed immunity letter.

“It has nothing to do with this show,” Joel confirmed.

Trae Patton/E! Entertainment 'House of Villains' season 2 stars (clockwise from top left) Victoria Larson, Kandy Muse, Richard Hatch, Safaree, Larissa Lima, Camilla Poindexter, Teresa Giudice, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, Wes Bergmann and Jessie Godderz

Larsa felt that “that’s cheating,” but Survivor star Richard Hatch saw it as fair game in a competition like House of Villains. “Wes did play from the minute he walked into the house,” Richard, 63, said.

From there, each finalist pled their case for why they deserved the $200,000 grand prize.

“I know what I did from the minute that I walked into this house as far as how I dealt with people,” Safaree said. “You know what time it is. If you don’t f--- with me I ain’t beggin’ you for no vote.”

Wes said he’d put all of the money in a trust for his newborn daughter, and Jessie similarly said he’d use it to provide for his family.

Camilla, 38, Kandy, Larsa, Teresa Giudice voted for Safaree, while New York, Richard, Victoria, 31, and Larissa Lima picked Wes. Jessie didn’t receive any votes, but he had the responsibility of breaking the tie since Safaree and Wes, who New York called "cutthroat, nasty, ruthless, disgusting, displaceable [and] moralless," each received four votes.

Trae Patton/E! Entertainment 'House of Villains' season 2 stars Jessie Godderz and Wes Bergmann

“I’ll tell you how you can win right now: beg,” Jessie said to Wes. “Get on your knees and beg.”

Wes gave it a chance. “Jessie, I am begging you for this win,” he said to the Big Brother vet.



Jessie responded, “Say, 'I didn’t want to compete against Kandy.'”

Wes obliged. “I didn’t want to compete against anyone,” he said with partial sincerity. “I am a loser that is just totally at your mercy at this exact moment.”

But that didn’t convince Jessie. “Safaree, congratulations, you just won,” Jessie declared.

Wes felt like “I had to take that risk,” while Jessie deemed him a “putz,” an “idiot” and a “dumb son of a bitch” in an on-camera interview.

Safaree felt like his authenticity won him the money. “I didn’t have to do no fake politicking and pull ya’ll to the side for no one on one bulls---,” he told his castmates. “Because I’ve been how I’ve been since I walked in this house.”

House of Villains is streaming on Peacock.

