House voting on GOP antisemitism bill amid college unrest

The House is voting on the Antisemitism Awareness Act on Wednesday afternoon amid unrest on college campuses.

The bill, which was introduced by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, requires the Department of Education to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of antisemitism when enforcing federal anti-discrimination laws. The measure is led by Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and has 15 Democratic co-sponsors including Reps. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.

The IHRA's working definition says antisemitism is in-part "a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews." The definition includes denying Jewish people their right to self-determination by claiming that the State of Israel is a racist state and drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.

Several Democrats have taken issue with the alliance's definition of antisemitism and some of the contemporary examples on antisemitism listed by the group. Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler, who is Jewish, said he took issue with the bill because it would put the "thumb on the scale" in favor of one definition of antisemitism and could "chill" constitutionally-protected free speech.

The definition of antisemitism has been fraught, especially amid the ongoing protests at colleges and universities across the country in connection with the war in Gaza. Student protesters critical of the Israeli government's military actions in Gaza have continued to face accusations of antisemitism, as politicians from across the ideological spectrum react to the widening demonstrations on college campuses.

The vote comes as those college protests rage. Many pro-Palestinian protesters are calling for their colleges to divest of funds from Israeli military operations, while some Jewish students on the campuses as well as elected officials have called the protests antisemitic and said they are scared for their safety.

Some Jewish students have long warned against conflating antisemitism with views critical of Israel's government and blanket portrayals of all protesters as antisemitic.

The college protests have been largely peaceful, officials say, though hundreds of students and faculty have been arrested at campuses across the country, primarily for trespassing. School administrators across the country have also said that some instances of violence have largely been connected to unaffiliated non-students.

Last week, Speaker Mike Johnson visited Columbia University, where the protests initially began, and stepped up his criticism of the college protests.

"Columbia is out of control," Johnson claimed.

During this visit, he joined some of his New York Republican colleagues in calling for Columbia University President Minouche Shafik to resign and suggested the National Guard be called to tamp down the demonstrations.

Johnson also called on President Joe Biden to speak more forcefully on the issue. Last week, Biden said he condemned "antisemitic protests" but also condemned "those who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians."

The vote, which will occur around 4:30 p.m., also comes a day after Johnson announced the House is expanding its investigation into antisemitism on college campuses and will look at federal funding specifically.

However, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is pushing Johnson to take up a more comprehensive antisemitism bill titled the Countering Antisemitism Act and says the chamber has "a moral obligation to do much more." That bill points to a definition of antisemitism adopted in 2016 by the 31 member states of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

This bipartisan bill was introduced by Reps. Kathy Manning, D-N.C. and Chris Smith, R-N.J. in early April, and "would strengthen efforts to combat antisemitism in the U.S. and implement policies designed to keep Jewish communities safe."

The bill Jeffries is pushing for would establish within the White House a national coordinator to counter antisemitism, conduct analysis of the spread of antisemitism online and provide recommendations on how to counter it. Also, it would also require the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and National Counterterrorism Center to jointly produce an annual threat assessment of antisemitic violent extremism and require the Department of Education to designate a senior official to advise on countering antisemitic discrimination in higher education.

