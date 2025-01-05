Household recycling site to close for 11 weeks

The temporary closure of the site is "unavoidable", the council has said [East Riding of Yorkshire Council]

A household waste site will be closed for 11 weeks for "essential improvements".

The recycling centre in Pocklington requires a new drainage system, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has said.

During the work, from 20 January to 5 April, residents from the town will face a journey of about seven miles to the nearest alternative site, between Market Weighton and Holme-on-Spalding Moor.

Councillor Paul West, the cabinet member for environment and transport, said the closure would cause "an inconvenience" but was "unavoidable".

He thanked residents in advance for their patience and added: "It is essential that we upgrade the drainage.”

The delayed work has been rescheduled from September last year.

