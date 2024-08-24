Households still in council care after building fire

A total of 16 households were still being cared for by a council after a fire in an apartment building early on Thursday.

Authorities said 282 people were evacuated from the Mosaic Apartments in High Street, Slough, after a fire broke out just after midnight.

High Street close to the building was shut on Friday because of debris being dislodged by high winds.

Other residents were able to make their own arrangements, Slough Borough Council said.

Some were being escorted in and out of the building to collect essential items as work continued to determine the blaze's cause on Friday.

No one was injured in the fire, which took 50 firefighters to put out.

