Housemate convicted of horrific murder of Kenyan LGBT activist

A Kenyan court has convicted a photographer for the murder of LGBT activist Edwin Kiprotich Kipruto, popularly known as Edwin Chiloba, whose body was found dumped in a metal box nearly two years ago.

The court in the western city of Eldoret ruled that the prosecution had proved that Jacktone Odhiambo, who was living with Chiloba, had killed him.

Chiloba's body had been found dumped on the roadside in Eldoret, where he was a university student.

The murder sparked global condemnation, with human rights groups saying it was because of his sexuality.

Kenya is a relatively conservative society and gay sex is illegal, punishable by up to 14 years in prison, although it is not clear whether there has been any convictions.

However the Supreme Court last year affirmed a ruling allowing LGBT people the right to associate and register a rights organisation.

Judge Reuben Nyakundi ruled that the evidence, which included DNA tests, had linked the accused to the murder.

The evidence also indicated that the suspect had sexually assaulted Chiloba before killing him.

The judge said the prosecution had proved the suspect’s deliberate intention and deep hatred against the deceased.

"He was a young man whom you strangled until he lost his life at the peak of his life. You were close friends, and you should have protected his life," said the judge.

The court did not make any finding about the motive for the killing.

Chiloba’s body was found in early January last year with socks stuffed into his mouth and a piece of denim from jeans tied around his face.

A post-mortem indicated that he had died from lack of oxygen, caused by smothering.

Odhiambo, who was believed to have been in a relationship with the deceased, was accused of killing Chiloba between 31 December 2022 and 3 January 2023. He had denied the charges.

On Wednesday, the prosecution said in a post on X that it had presented evidence from 23 witnesses "detailing the events leading to Chiloba’s death and proving beyond reasonable doubt that [Odhiambo] intentionally caused the unlawful death".

The National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission said the "landmark ruling" was a "significant step toward justice for Edwin and all LGBTQ residents of Kenya, Africa and beyond".

Odhiambo is due to be sentenced on 16 December.

You may also be interested in:

[Getty Images/BBC]

Go to BBCAfrica.com for more news from the African continent.

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

BBC Africa podcasts