New houses to be built in Modesto by the summer of 2025

Associated Press

Imagine planning a vacation and not being able to check Airbnb or another online booking site for an apartment in which to spend a few days walking, shopping and eating among the locals. To safeguard and expand the housing supply for full-time residents, local authorities want to rid the Spanish city known for its architecture, beaches and Catalan culture of the 10,000 apartments licensed as short-term rentals. Barcelona City Hall announced last month that it would not renew any tourist apartment licenses after they expire in 2028.