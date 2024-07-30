New houses to be built in Modesto by the summer of 2025
More than five hundred new houses are coming to Modesto. "The Crossings" housing development project will give people more options for places to live in the city.
The price of buying a home in Florida has skyrocketed over the past five years, with the average home value sitting at almost $400,000 in June, according to Zillow. Be Aware: Barbara Corcoran -- 3...
The 2024 presidential race is at the top of all Americans' minds these days as election day gets closer. Not only is there general economic discontent, but other markets are wondering what a second...
Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed Monday that, as of Aug. 1, some first-time homebuyers will be able to extend their mortgage amortizations from 25 to 30 years in a bid to improve affordability.
Housing markets in the United States are up right now, but some experts say they're about to lose a lot of value. This could be helpful to know if you're planning a big move or trying to find a more...
Beijing's office market is reeling from the departure of large state-owned enterprises (SOes) and tech giants from the city centre, causing rents to decline as much as 30 per cent lower from a year ago, according to market observers. The slump is likely to persist, as the relocation of large office occupiers, aimed at reducing Beijing's "noncore" functions, has freed up significant commercial real estate, they said. As a result, Beijing's overall office vacancy rate has reached the highest level
Located halfway between Lake Quivira and the Legends in rural Edwardsville, KS, The Groves by GRATA Development offers spacious, secluded country living with easy access to the city.
Are you looking to purchase real estate? Whether you are a seasoned investor looking for your next buy or a prospective retiree trying to find a stable home out of state, understanding where the...
The pandemic was a time of shrinkage in many regards -- but not so for every city. In fact, some cities thrived. Pandemic "boomtowns" saw an influx of people who looked for cheaper places to live when...
The Good Will Hunting star’s purchase of the Cliff May-designed dwelling comes after he and wife Jennifer Lopez listed their Beverly Hills estate for $68 million
There are many factors to consider when buying a home, and evaluating factors like cost of living, crime rate, climate change, local issues and property taxes can help you save money. Whether you're...
Even though some prospective buyers are waiting on the sidelines for mortgage rates to drop, the real estate market remains hot in certain places around the U.S. According to a recent Realtor.com...
When it comes to buying property in the U.S., it's important to consider the bigger picture. Location is, of course, one of the biggest factors, but so are economic opportunity, crime and safety,...
Imagine planning a vacation and not being able to check Airbnb or another online booking site for an apartment in which to spend a few days walking, shopping and eating among the locals. To safeguard and expand the housing supply for full-time residents, local authorities want to rid the Spanish city known for its architecture, beaches and Catalan culture of the 10,000 apartments licensed as short-term rentals. Barcelona City Hall announced last month that it would not renew any tourist apartment licenses after they expire in 2028.
The real estate industry has been in flux for the past few years, making buying a home a challenge. While prices are stabilizing in some markets, certain cities in Illinois continue to be hot, and...
Aniston plays Alex Levy on the hit AppleTV+ series, which has recently begun filming for its fourth season
