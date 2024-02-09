Housing bureau pushing for major repairs in Nunavik homes

More of Nunavik’s homes are seeing an increased need for major repairs, according to Statistics Canada.

The government agency recently rolled out its 2021 population profile for the region. It shows 22.1 per cent of households in Nunavik need major repairs, compared to an average of 6.3 per cent across Quebec.

Marco Audet, general manager of the provincially funded non-profit Nunavik Housing Bureau, said his organization plans to renovate 44 homes this year and 140 next year in 11 Nunavik communities.

These projects come on top of the regular maintenance work that’s provided in the communities by the housing bureau.

The communities involved are Aupaluk, Ivujivik, Kangirsuk, Kangiqsualujjuaq, Kangiqsujuaq, Kuujjuaq, Kuujjuaraapik, Puvirnituq, Quaqtaq, Salluit and Tasiujaq.

“We’re talking about major construction sites,” Audet said.

His team also plans to replace 100 windows in four communities this year.

“We know that there can be vandalism in the communities, and we will put effort into that as well,” he said.

About 98 per cent of the Nunavik population is housed under the Nunavik Housing Bureau, according to its website.

Audet said that until now, the bureau has been more of an administrative body than a developer.

“But we are at the dawn of putting forth a new strategic plan for 2024-26 where the NHB wishes to reposition itself,” he said.

There are challenges specific to Nunavik when it comes to housing, said Audet, including the climate, size of the region and the infrastructure already in place.

That said, he promised the “housing stock and renovation team will be present on the territory like they have never been before.”

“We’re increasing the budgets, we’re increasing the cadence to work on this issue.”

These projects are not guaranteed as of yet, and are waiting for tenders to be issued before work can start.

For the three remaining communities, Umiujaq, Inukjuak and Akulivik, renovations will be done on vacant homes, Audet said.

Statistics Canada also reported that in 18.1 per cent of households in Nunavik there are on average more inhabitants than rooms, compared to Quebec’s average of 1.3 per cent.

This figure is actually lower than what was previously reported in the 2016 profile, when it was 22.7 per cent.

The bureau aims to decrease the amount of people per home by reorganizing the housing already in place.

“We know that people in Nunavik live in homes that are not adapted to their needs,” Audet said, adding some families live in homes with too few rooms while others live in homes with too many rooms for them.

“We want to make an effort to exchange housing units to re-establish a balance between occupation and real needs,” he said.

Cedric Gallant, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News