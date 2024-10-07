Housing site extension approved despite complaints

Vistry Group said it wanted to cause "minimum irritation" during the work [BBC]

Permission has been granted to build more homes at a site where residents have complained about noise and dust from existing construction work.

Vistry Group East Midlands is currently building 165 homes on land off Cork Lane in Glen Parva, Leicestershire.

People living nearby said they had been suffering "constant and intrusive noise" from the building work.

Now, Blaby District Council has approved a second phase of the development for another 26 homes on the south west corner of the site.

Helen Ross, who lives near the building site, told the BBC she and her neighbours had been regularly disturbed by loud pounding from piling work, to stabilise the former landfill site, and dust.

"I feel a bit battered by it all to be honest," she said.

"The loud banging carries on. There's no dust but that's because its been so wet recently but the roads are still full of mud from all the construction traffic."

She said she was disappointed but not surprised the extra 26 homes had been approved.

'Mist cannon'

In a letter to residents, Vistry's managing director for the East Midlands Andy Reynolds said: "I recognise that living near to a construction site can be frustrating, unpleasant and disruptive.

"Several residents have flagged issues relating to dust, noise and vibrations.

"Unfortunately, it is impossible to undertake these works without a significant level of noise and vibration."

However, he said the firm would monitor work to make sure piling would only happen between 08:00 BST and 16:30.

The developer said water bowsers and a "mist cannon" would be used to dampen the site to try to reduce dust and the tyres of lorries leaving the site were being jet washed to reduce mud.

Road sweepers were also being used to remove mud, the firm said.

Lee Breckon, chairman of the council's planning committee, said: "While we recognise there has been concern from local residents about the development at Cork Lane, the main housing scheme is progressing.

"As such we have approved the extension to the scheme.

"We will continue to work with Vistry to minimise disruption and act in the best interests of residents."

