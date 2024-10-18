Housing fight continues after plans scaled down

The homes would be built between Telford Way and Church Street, St George's [Google]

An outline planning application to build up to 100 homes in Telford, which received dozens of objections, has been recommended for approval.

Montague Land is seeking permission for the proposal on land north-east of Greenways Farm Shop, off Church Street in St George’s.

An initial application for 120 homes was withdrawn following consultation.

A second consultation expires on Tuesday, in response to the amended application.

The initial proposals received 269 objections relating to over-development and suitability of the site, ecology and loss of green space, pollution and impacts on amenity, heritage and archaeology, highways and public rights of way, drainage, land stability, and devaluation of existing houses.

Papers submitted to a planning committee to be held on Wednesday said a further 40 objections had been received opposing the revised plans.

The same issues were highlighted, with ward councillors also objecting.

The new development would cover land off the A5 Telford Way [Berrys]

Cllr Richard Overton, deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and cabinet member for highways, housing and development, said: “The number of houses proposed is over-development of the site and is only proposed to maximise profit and not the needs of local people.”

However, officers from several council departments - including highways, ecology, drainage, healthy spaces, and affordable housing - supported the scheme with conditions.

A report said: “Were the application to be approved, details matters such as layout, scale, appearance and landscaping would come forward at a later date through separate planning application(s) known as reserved matters.

“Many of the matters of details raised by consultees would be addressed at that stage.

“On balance, therefore, the proposal is deemed to be compliant.”

