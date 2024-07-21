Housing insecurity is rampant in SLO County. Here’s a call to action | Opinion

My life has been marked by seasons of triumph and challenge. I faced homelessness in my early teens and again in my late teens, sleeping in my car or couch surfing. These early experiences taught me the harsh realities of housing insecurity.

Today I am working toward a master’s degree in political science. Despite my progress, I continue to face housing challenges. Two years ago I was homeless once more, and worked hard to gain stability again.

My story is one of resilience and determination, but it also shines a light on problems in our housing system that must be fixed. The high cost of living, jobs that don’t pay a living wage and exorbitant rent prices in San Luis Obispo County are not just numbers on a page — they represent real struggles for real people.

The dream of owning a home in San Luis Obispo County, once an attainable goal for many, has now fallen by the wayside for countless residents.

A recent report by Zillow reveals a troubling trend: three cities in the county — San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande and Cambria — have entered the exclusive “million-dollar cities club.” This dramatic acceleration in home prices highlights the burgeoning wealth gap in our county and underscores the pressing issue of housing affordability plaguing our community.

Such exorbitant costs deter prospective home buyers and exert immense pressure on the rental market, where prices have also skyrocketed. This vicious cycle makes renting even a modest apartment a financial burden for many.

The correlation between soaring home costs and escalating rent is undeniable. As home prices surge, landlords seeking excessive profits are hiking rents steeply. For residents already struggling to make ends meet, these increases can drive them to the brink of financial ruin, forcing them to choose between paying rent or meeting other essential needs such as food, clothing and healthcare.

Recently, renters have mobilized to form the San Luis Obispo Tenants Union (SLOTU), a coalition of renters and their allies seeking to repair the long-term damage done to our housing system by out-of-control costs, landlord neglect and inadequate supply of the right kinds of homes in the right locations. SLOTU champions the cause of housing justice and advocates for safe, secure, affordable and easily accessible housing as a fundamental human right.

SLOTU is pressing local governments to update and modernize their housing codes, provide more tools for code enforcement and enact more robust tenant protections, including the right to a lawyer for all tenants facing eviction, ensuring vulnerable community members have access to legal support and representation during housing disputes.

We want city attorneys and county counsel to use their authority under California’s Tenant Protection Act to stop illegal rent increases and prohibit landlords from evicting tenants without cause.

The urgent need to reshape our housing system cannot be overstated. Beyond the economic damage, unaffordable housing threatens the social fabric of our community, leading to displacement, homelessness and ever-widening inequality.

By sharing my journey, I hope to emphasize the urgent need for housing justice and the vital work of organizations like SLOTU. If we stand together and demand meaningful change, we can create a future where every resident of our county has a place to call home — a future where housing is not a luxury for the wealthy few, but a basic human right available to everyone.





Shawna Stillwell is working on a master’s degree in political science from Southern New Hampshire University. She lives in San Luis Obispo.