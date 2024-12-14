Housing support group, 5 individuals recognized for advancing human rights in Nova Scotia

Five individuals and one organization were each presented with a Nova Scotia Human Rights Award at a ceremony on Tuesday. (Cumberland Homelessness & Housing Support Association - image credit)

Five Nova Scotians and one organization are being recognized for their efforts to advance human rights in the province through their tireless advocacy work, courage and determination.

The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission presented its annual awards on Tuesday in celebration of International Human Rights Day.

Joseph Fraser, director and CEO of the commission, said this year's recipients show that every Nova Scotian has the potential to "disrupt the status quo and influence positive change."

"I think for the individuals who receive the awards, it's acknowledgement, it's recognition," said Fraser. "It tells them that we see that they are adding value, that their contributions are having an impact, and that we want them to continue.

"But just as importantly, it tells other folks that ... they can bring their own skills and interests and creativity to doing really great and impactful work."

Youth award recipients

This year's youth awards were presented to Caelin Lloyd of Halifax and Jemma Bowers of Sydney Mines.

A news release from the commission described Lloyd as "a champion for equity and social inclusion for youth living with sight loss," highlighting his work with the Canadian National Institute for the Blind. In 2022, Lloyd founded a grassroots group focused on services for blind students in Atlantic Canada, "leading efforts to secure critical support."

Bowers, who moved to Nova Scotia from South Africa five years ago, was acknowledged for her work organizing initiatives for Indigenous and Black history months, tutoring at-risk youth, and advocating for inclusion of international students.

Speaking to CBC Radio's Mainstreet Nova Scotia, the 16-year-old recalled the difficulty of integrating into a new community shortly before COVID-19 restrictions were implemented. Struggling and feeling isolated pushed her to help others in similar circumstances in her new community.

"The more that I did, I noticed more kids getting involved or that I was inspiring others," said Bowers, who credits her parents for introducing her to volunteering at a young age, including distributing Christmas presents to children.

Pushing for change at 74

The commission presented the individual award to Laura MacDonald of Halifax in recognition of her "unwavering determination" and advocacy work for the rights of seniors and people with disabilities.

The news release said MacDonald, who has cerebral palsy and quadriplegia, was the driving force behind the creation of a specialized camp for seniors with disabilities — advocacy work that began when she was 74 years old and told she could no longer attend a camp for people with disabilities.

An award named in honour of Burnley Allan (Rocky) Jones, the civil rights activist who died in 2013, was presented to Jude Clyke of Truro. The release said Clyke is a respected leader in the African Nova Scotian community, a dedicated volunteer, mentor to youth, and basketball coach.

Among his achievements, Clyke founded the Truro African Nova Scotian Justice Institute, which the release said "bridges gaps between the community and the justice system."

The commission also awarded the Wel-lukwen award to Rosalie Francis of Indian Brook, an academic, researcher and adviser who has worked to protect and advance the rights of Mi'kmaq.

The release highlighted Francis's work with the Confederacy of Mainland Mi'kmaq "to advance the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Canada."

"Her work has contributed to numerous justice initiatives, negotiations, and reconciliation efforts," the release said.

'A really incredible thing'

The commission presented its organization award to the Cumberland Homelessness and Housing Support Association, which was formed in 2018 and granted charitable status in 2020.

Ashlee Legere, the association's executive director, told Mainstreet Nova Scotia the organization has a complex that contains 10 emergency beds and six supportive housing units. It also runs a community resource hub that works with partners to provide comprehensive support services.

In March 2024, the association moved into its permanent location.

Since opening, Legere said it has helped 37 people find permanent housing, supported 11 individuals in re-entering the workforce, and assisted people in accessing treatment programs 23 times.

"We might not be changing the world, but we're changing the world of the individuals that we support.," Legere said.

"That is a really incredible thing — to think that for years, you may have been in survival mode, and now you're housed and working and in recovery."

