Houston area deputy fatally 'ambushed' while tracking down suspect accused of assault

A man linked to an attack at a pizza restaurant earlier this week has been charged in connection to the death of a Houston-area deputy who was tracking him down.

Deputies and investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to an aggravated assault against a clerk at a Little Caesars Pizza just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Ronald Palmer, was upset because his order was incorrect, so he verbally attacked and "pistol whipped" the employee before fleeing the scene, Chief Deputy Mike Lee said at a press conference.

Deputy Fernando Esqueda was 'ambushed' during manhunt, sheriff says

The employee described the suspect's getaway vehicle to law enforcement, launching a manhunt. The deputies were able to narrow down the area where the car might be located.

After it was initially not spotted, Deputy Fernando Esqueda returned to the area and saw the car. He then informed his team members he had it in sight.

During a phone conversation, "the deputy was ambushed," Lee said. "Other detectives in the area went to his location, and at that time, they saw his undercover vehicle with multiple gun strikes in it. They checked on him, and he had suffered numerous gunshot wounds."

According to Lee, the deputies transported the 28-year-old to a hospital in a patrol car, where he was pronounced dead.

Esqueda worked at the sheriff's office for five years and served on the Violent Person Task Force.

"We pray with Deputy Esqueda's family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a statement. "Deputy commitment to duty and his sacrifice will always be remembered."

Ronald Palmer captured the next day

The Harris County Sheriff's Office announced that Palmer, who was added to the Most Wanted Fugitive List, was taken into custody Thursday night "without further incident."

Gonzalez said Palmer was charged with capital murder. According to police, he was also wanted for the aggravated assault.

"Thank you to the Houston Police Department with the assist and all public safety partners that have assisted us," the sheriff said. "One of Deputy Esqueda’s closest friends just shared with me, 'Fernando would be so proud right now.'"

Taylor Ardrey is a Trending News Reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at tardrey@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas deputy killed while trailing suspect who assaulted a pizza clerk