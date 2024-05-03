Houston Dynamo host Saint Louis City SC in Western Conference action

Saint Louis City SC (2-1-6, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (4-4-1, eighth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Houston +100, Saint Louis +252, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC visits the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference play.

The Dynamo are 4-2-1 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo rank second in the Western Conference giving up 10 goals.

Saint Louis is 1-1-5 in Western Conference games. Saint Louis ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 45 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

Saturday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ibrahim Aliyu has three goals and one assist for the Dynamo. Gabe Segal has one goal.

Klauss has scored three goals with two assists for Saint Louis. Celio Pompeu has three goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Dynamo: Averaging 1.0 goal, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Saint Louis: Averaging 1.7 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Nelson Quinones (injured), Sebastian Ferreira (injured).

Saint Louis: Njabulo Blom (injured), Joshua Yaro (injured), Eduard Lowen (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press