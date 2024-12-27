Multiple tornadoes sighted around southeastern Texas as severe storms march across South

HOUSTON – A swath of severe weather spawned multiple tornadoes in southeastern Texas Thursday, part of a multi-day severe weather threat sweeping across the South through the end of the week.

Emergency managers in Texas' Wharton County southwest of Houston reported three tornadoes during the afternoon as a line of severe storms rolled across the Lone Star State.

"There are no reports of severe damage or injuries yet, but we’ll be assessing the situation over the next few hours," Srubar told FOX Weather soon after the twisters struck.

One of the tornadoes touched down near Highway 59 and damaged some barns, according to Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.

Closer to Houston, a spotter reported some damage in Meadows just across the Harris County line due to a brief tornado, according to the National Weather Service office in Houston.

To the northeast of the city, the NWS reported a waterspout over Lake Houston moved onto land near Huffman. Minutes later the NWS took another report of a tornado sighting to the northwest of Dayton.

The tornado threat was exiting Texas by late evening, but a Tornado Watch remained in effect for much of western Louisiana into the pre-dawn hours Friday as the severe storms marched east Thursday night.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center is maintaining a level 2 out of 5 severe weather threat – primarily for large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

A minor severe weather threat lingers across the South on Friday before a more significant threat looms for Saturday.

Large areas of Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama are in level 2 or 3 out of 5 severe weather threat, according to the SPC.

While details about the budding threat are still being sorted out, the SPC warns that strong tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are all on the table for Saturday and residents should closely monitor the forecast.

While winter may seem like an odd time to experience severe weather, the last major tornado in the Houston area happened in January 2023.

The EF-3 twister tore a path through the Houston suburbs of Pasadena and Deer Park on Jan. 24. At least three people were injured as winds of 140 mph ripped apart buildings.

This was the first time the National Weather Service Office in Houston issued a Tornado Emergency.

