Houston hosts San Antonio on home losing streak

San Antonio Spurs (17-30, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (14-33, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to end its eight-game home skid with a win over San Antonio.

The Rockets have gone 7-19 against Western Conference teams. Houston is 4-25 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spurs are 1-5 against the rest of the division. San Antonio has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 13 the Rockets won 128-124 led by 31 points from Eric Gordon, while Dejounte Murray scored 32 points for the Spurs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is averaging 17.5 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Gordon is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Murray is averaging 19.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, nine assists and two steals for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Spurs: 2-8, averaging 108.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: None listed.

Spurs: Zach Collins: out (reconditioning).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Questions raised over future of COVID-19 restrictions

    A truck rally held Sunday in Southwestern Ontario is believed to be the beginning of a national protest against vaccine mandates imposed on the industry by the federal government. But as Brittany Rosen reports, it draws questions about the feasibility of restrictive public health policy decisions.

  • News bulletin 2022/01/23 08:23

    News bulletin 2022/01/23 08:23View on euronews

  • Doctors in B.C. once again urge employers against requiring sick notes

    The association that represents 14,000 physicians, residents and medical students in British Columbia is once again asking employers to do away with any requirements for sick notes during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Sick notes place an unnecessary burden on the health-care system particularly now during the Omicron surge," said Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh, president of Doctors of B.C. "If a patient is sick they need to stay at home to recover, not come into the doctor's office." The demand comes as thousand

  • COVID-19 in Sask.: Hospitalizations continue to climb

    COVID-19 hospital numbers continue to climb in Saskatchewan as the contagious Omicron variant spreads across the province. The number of people in hospital has climbed from 244 yesterday to 252 on Sunday, according to the daily update on the province's online dashboard. 26 of the hospital cases reported today are in intensive care, the same as announced on Saturday. This month the province started tracking hospitalizations as a key indicator of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, breaking down how hospita

  • High-ranking Toronto police officer to appear before disciplinary tribunal to face charges

    A high-ranking officer is due to appear before a Toronto police disciplinary tribunal on Monday to face seven charges under Ontario's Police Services Act. Supt. Stacy Clarke is charged with breach of confidence, insubordination and discreditable conduct, according to Meaghan Gray, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service. Clarke is due to make her first appearance before the Toronto police disciplinary tribunal on Monday morning. The notices of the hearing, which will contain details of the a

  • AP Top Stories January 22 P

    Here’s the latest for Saturday, January 22: NYPD officer killed, 2nd critical in Harlem shooting; Ukraine says batch of US military aid has arrived; Wildfire along California's Big Sur forces evacuations; Former circus performer rescues neglected tigers.

  • N.B. COVID-19 roundup: 6 deaths reported Saturday, 125 people in hospital

    New Brunswick reported six deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday. There are 125 people in hospital due to the virus. Two people 90 and over in the Moncton region, a person 80 to 89 in the Saint John region, a person 70 to 79 and a person 90 and over in the Fredericton region and a person 80 to 89 in the Miramichi region, have died, according to a news release. The COVID-19 death toll is the worst for a single day in the province since the start of the pandemic. New Brunswick now has 207 COVID-1

  • Sask.'s chief medical health officer predicts increase in COVID hospitalizations

    Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer says COVID-19 hospital numbers could go up to as high as 300 to 500 or more in the next few weeks due to the high Omicron infection rate. On Friday the province reported 23 people with the disease under intensive care – 15 of them for COVID-19-related illnesses – but Dr. Saqib Shahab said ICU pressures could increase to 75, 100 or more patients. "Many provinces have seen hospitalizations during the Omicron wave that are much higher than what they saw i

  • Bayern routs Hertha 4-1 to restore 6-point Bundesliga lead

    BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich completely outclassed Hertha Berlin to restore its six-point lead in the Bundesliga with a 4-1 win on Sunday. The visitors should have won by more with Bayern having a host of missed chances. It also saw two goals rightly ruled out through VAR. Corentin Tolisso and Thomas Müller scored in the first half before Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry rewarded Bayern’s dominance in the second. Substitute Jurgen Ekkelenkamp scored seconds after coming on for Hertha’s consolation goa

  • Around 40 Yellowknife residents gather in –30 C to protest public health measures

    Despite frigid temperatures on Saturday, around 40 protesters gathered in front of a downtown Yellowknife building to voice their disapproval of current public health measures. The protesters gathered at noon as temperatures dipped past –30 C, close to –40 C with wind chill. "Well, as you can see, everyone is pretty bundled up," said Wade Friesen, the event's organizer. "You'll see people's commitment to the cause." The protest is part of an event happening in several cities across Canada — incl

  • N.S. reports 82 people in COVID-19 hospital units on Saturday

    Nova Scotia is reporting that there are 82 people in designated COVID-19 hospital units on Saturday, including 11 people in intensive care. The abbreviated release did not include information about the number of people admitted and discharged from hospital. There are 287 people in hospital with COVID-19: 82 hospitalized due to the virus. 84 identified as positive upon arrival, but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care. 121

  • Cold weather brings LRT trains to a halt

    Chilly weather brought five trains on the Confederation Line to a halt Saturday morning after cold temperatures created local power grid issues. Repairs are underway and the trains will remain stopped until they can be safely removed from the light rail line, according to an afternoon update from the City of Ottawa. Riders were able to get off the trains at stations on the line, the city said. Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) sent technicians to investigate, with their initial inspections findin

  • News bulletin 2022/01/22 10:47

    News bulletin 2022/01/22 10:47View on euronews

  • Fire crews battle 'significant smoke and flames' in downtown Calgary fire

    Emergency crews blocked off a stretch of 8th St. SW to traffic Saturday afternoon to put out a fire at an apartment in Calgary's Beltline area. In a statement, Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said fire crews "faced significant smoke and flames" from a fourth floor balcony at an apartment at 836 15th Ave. SW. Firefighters used hose lines to control the fire from outside the building while others fought the fire from inside the building. CFD says some residents were told to shelter in place due to t

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the

  • Burkina Faso: Government denies coup attempt underway after gunfire at military bases

    Gunfire was reported at military barracks across the country on Sunday, prompting the government to deny the army was taking over.View on euronews

  • Fenton, Williams inactive for Chiefs against Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were missing backup cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams against the Bills on Sunday night in a matchup of relatively healthy teams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fenton hurt his back during pregame warmups last week and was not expected to play against Buffalo, while Williams has been dealing with a toe injury that limited him in the Chiefs' 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers. That's where the injury list ends for the rematch

  • Tennis-Tiley denies reports Djokovic will sue Tennis Australia

    Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said he does not believe Novak Djokovic will sue Tennis Australia following his deportation from the country, and that he expects the world number one to return to play at the Grand Slam event next year. Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open on nine occasions including the last three years, was denied the opportunity to defend his title after a federal court dismissed his appeal to stay in the country and play the tournament. Reports have since surfaced that Djokovic was planning to sue Tennis Australia, but Chief Executive Tiley denied that was the case in an interview with broadcaster ABC on Sunday.

  • Armenian president resigns saying Constitution doesn't give him enough influence

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Armenian President Armen Sarkissian tendered his resignation on Sunday, saying he believes the country's constitution does not give him sufficient powers to influence events. Sarkissian, president since 2018, was in a standoff with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last year over a number of issues, including the dismissal of the head of the armed forces. "I have been thinking for a long time, I have decided to resign from the post of the President of the Republic after working actively for about four years," Sarkissian said in a statement published on the president's official website.