Houston hosts San Antonio on home losing streak

San Antonio Spurs (17-30, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (14-33, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston looks to end its eight-game home skid with a win over San Antonio.

The Rockets have gone 7-19 against Western Conference teams. Houston is 4-25 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spurs are 1-5 against the rest of the division. San Antonio has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 13 the Rockets won 128-124 led by 31 points from Eric Gordon, while Dejounte Murray scored 32 points for the Spurs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is averaging 17.5 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Gordon is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Murray is averaging 19.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, nine assists and two steals for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points per game.

Spurs: 2-8, averaging 108.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: None listed.

Spurs: Zach Collins: out (reconditioning).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press