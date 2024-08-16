Houston Rapper BeatKing Dies at 39 of Pulmonary Embolism: 'We Will Love Him Forever'

In a statement to PEOPLE, the rapper's manager Tasha Felder confirmed that he died from a pulmonary embolism at a Houston hospital on Thursday

Prince Williams/Wireimage Beatking attends "Trapper Of The Year" art exhibit unveiling honoring MoneyBagg Yo at Trap Music Museum on March 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

BeatKing, the well-known Houston rapper and producer who also went by the nickname Club Godzilla, has died. He was 39.

The Texas artist's manager, Tasha Felder, confirmed his death in a statement posted on social media on Thursday. “Today, Aug. 15, 2024, we have lost BeatKing," Felder wrote. "BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists that his sound will forever live."

She added, "He loved his daughters, his music, and his fans. We will love him forever."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Felder confirmed that the rapper died from a pulmonary embolism — a blood clot in your lung that creates a blockage — at a Houston hospital on Thursday.

"He was at an Urban One (Radio One) station doing a morning takeover when he suddenly fainted," the statement reads. "He was taken to a near by hospital where he later passed away. His daughters were with him the entire time. It is truly sad, we loved him so much."

Prince Williams/Wireimage BeatKing performs at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 25 on July 17, 2021 in Atlanta

BeatKing, born Justin Riley on Nov. 24, 1984, was a staple in the Houston and Southern rap scenes, well known for his club beats that became a soundtrack for partygoers. According to his bio, the beatmaker gained notoriety in the summer of 2010 with his album Kings of the Club, one of his highest-selling LPs of all time.

He released several other projects throughout his career, like 2011's Club God, 2012's sequel Club God 2, plus five mixtapes that he dropped within 18 months time. Some of his biggest hits include "Throw Dat," "THICK" featuring DJ Chose and "Then Leave" featuring Queendome Come. He released his last project, Never Leave Houston on a Sunday, on July 26.

Prince Williams/Wireimage BeatKing attends the Hot 07.9 Birthday Bash on July 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

BeatKing's influence reached beyond his hometown, as he also collaborated with big-name Southern acts like 2 Chainz, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Juicy J and others. The hip-hop community mourned his death on Thursday as tributes from all over poured in.

"It’s always the good ones. Damn this s--- hurt," fellow Houston rapper Bun B wrote in an Instagram post. "Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father. Prayer for @talameshia and his loved ones. RIP @clubgodzilla."

In the comments section under Felder's Instagram post, Three 6 Mafia wrote, "RIP MANE!!! GREAT BROTHER!!"



