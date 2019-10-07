Houston Rockets' Harden says "we love China" after GM Hong Kong tweet

SHOWS:

TOKYO, JAPAN (OCTOBER 7, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) HOUSTON ROCKETS GUARD, JAMES HARDEN, SAYING:

"Um, yeah, we apologise, you know. You know, we love China, we love playing there. I know for both of us individually, we go there, you know, once or twice a year. They show us the most support and love, so, you know, we appreciate them as a fanbase, and we love everything, you know, they're about and we appreciate the support they give us, individually and as an organisation, so, you know, we love you."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) HOUSTON ROCKETS GUARD, JAMES HARDEN, SAYING:

"You got two amazing games tomorrow and Thursday and an opportunity for fans to come watch NBA players in the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors to compete in a beautiful pre-season game. You know that's what our sole-focus is on, and you know, we're excited to be here."

STORY: Houston Rockets guard James Harden assured Chinese fans "we love you" on Monday (October 7) after Rockets general manager Daryl Morey came under fire for sending a tweet in support of Hong Kong protests.

Morey quickly deleted the tweet but the Chinese Basketball Association and Chinese sponsors of the Rockets said they were suspended cooperation with the team, one of the most popular in China.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of a practice held just before a Rockets preseason exhibition against the Toronto Raptors in Tokyo, Harden apologised for Morey's tweet and said the Rockets appreciated the support from Chinese fans.

Harden added that the fiasco hasn't affected the teams focus for the upcoming matches that will be held Tuesday (October 8) and Thursday (October 10).

