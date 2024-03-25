Houston survives OT thriller over Texas A&M. Plus, Stanford freshman drops 41 points to survive Iowa State

Houston, do we have a problem? Cougars advance, but exposed by No. 9 Texas A&M





No. 1 Houston faced a significant threat despite being up by 13 at one point in the second half against No. 9 Texas A&M. The Aggies fought back, and a last-second jumper sent the game to overtime. Overall, Houston pulled off a 100-95 win in overtime, but what does the close call say about a team once-predicted to win it all?

There was only one upset on Sunday when No. 6 Clemson didn’t just upset No. 3 Baylor, they never trailed and were able to withstand a Bears’ rally. Clemson was up 61-46 late when Baylor went on a 16-5 run to make the score 66-64 with one minute remaining. The Tigers were able to hold on for a 72-64 victory..

Purdue was powered by literal big man, 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, who notched another 23 points and 4 rebounds. It was just part of the Boilermakers record-setting game. The team put up 106 points, a school record for points in a March Madness game. But, Sunday’s highest scorer goes to Duke’s Jared McCain who scored 30 points in the Blue Devils 93-55 victory over James Madison.

All of the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds have survived to the Sweet 16 for only the fifth time since 1979. The Sweet 16 tips off on Wednesday, here’s a look at the bracket.

Women’s future is bright: add Kiki Iriafen to JuJu Watkins, Audi Crooks

No. 2 Stanford escaped No. 7 Iowa State 87-81 in overtime thanks to freshman Kiki Iriafen who scored 41 points and 16 rebounds. It’s a career-high for Iriafen, and Stanford’s first player with 40-plus points, and 15-plus rebounds since 2009.

In other noteworthy games, South Carolina continues their undefeated run to the championship, with a 88-41 win over UNC. But, upsets were plentiful in the women’s bracket.

Reigan Richardson fueled No. 7 Duke’s upset over No. 2 Ohio State. No. 5 Colorado earned a decisive 63-50 over No. 4 Kansas State. Finally, No. 5 Baylor’s Jada Walker earned a chant as her career-night propelled Baylor over No. 4 Virginia Tech.

The women’s Sweet 16 is just taking shape, with more games Monday. Here’s a look at the bracket.

