Houston Texans' J.J. Watt To Pay For Funerals Of School Shooting Victims

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said he plans to pay for the funerals

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt said he plans to pay for the funerals of the eight children and two teachers killed during a mass school shooting on Friday in Santa Fe, Texas.

Absolutely horrific. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2018

“Absolutely horrific,” the football player tweeted following reports of the massacre.

Watt told ESPN and other outlets that he would be paying for the funerals. The Texans also released a statement, saying the “Texans family will continue to pray for our neighbors.”

Other Texan athletes expressed their sympathies to those who died, including Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul, who told reporters that his team’s playoff series against the Golden State Warriors was “minor compared to what is taking place down in Santa Fe.”

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr tweeted Friday that “gun owners have a responsibility” to keep their deadly weapons out of the hands of children.

Over 75% of school shootings start with kids having access to unsecured and/or unsupervised guns at home. Gun owners have a responsibility to store their firearms securely. We must do more to #EndFamilyFire#SantaFeHighSchool — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 19, 2018

Watt previously raised more than $37 million for the victims of hurricane Harvey in 2017.