Houthi missiles strike 2 ships in the Gulf of Aden, US military says

Missile attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck two ships in the Gulf of Aden, authorities said Sunday, the latest assaults on shipping in the region.

One anti-ship ballistic cruise missile hit the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged cargo ship Norderney forward station late Saturday, starting a fire that those on board put out, the US military's Central Command said. It added that a second anti-ship cruise missile also hit the Norderney.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center similarly reported the attack and fire in the same area off Aden, saying “damage control is underway."

Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree claimed the attack in a prerecorded video message Sunday, saying the vessel had been targeted with both missiles and drones. Tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed the Norderney was still in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday afternoon.

In a second attack, a Houthi ballistic missile hit the Tavvishi, a Liberian-flagged, Swiss-owned-and-operated container ship in the Gulf of Aden, Central Command. Saree claimed the attack happened in the Arabian Sea, but provided no evidence. Tracking data suggested the Tavvishi was in the Gulf of Aden at the time of the attack.

The “Tavvishi reported damage but has continued underway,” Central Command said. A second ballistic missile fired by the Houthis at the ship was intercepted by a coalition warship, it added.

