Houthis say targeted UK cargo ship Rubymar could sink

STORY: Yemen’s Houthis targeted British-registered cargo ship Rubymar in the Gulf of Aden - and it’s now at risk of sinking.

That’s according to a statement from the group’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea on Monday (February 19).

“The results of the operation were as follows: The ship was severely damaged leading to its complete halt. Due to the significant damage suffered by the ship, it is now at risk of sinking in the Gulf of Aden. We took care during the operation to ensure the safe evacuation of the ship's crew."

The Houthis had also shot down a U.S drone in the port city of Hodeidah, he said.

British maritime security firm Ambrey separately confirmed that the Belize-flagged, UK-registered and Lebanese-operated general cargo ship came under attack on Sunday (February 18) in the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency also reported on Sunday that the crew had abandoned a ship off Yemen after an explosion - apparently the same incident.

​​It said that military authorities confirmed that the vessel was at anchor and all the crew were safe.

In what Houthis say is an effort to support Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, they have made repeated drone and missile attacks against international commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait - a route that accounts for about 12% of the world's shipping traffic.

Ambrey said the ship was heading north during its journey from the United Arab Emirates to Bulgaria, when the attack occurred.

The attacks have prompted several companies to halt Red Sea voyages and take a longer and more expensive route around Africa. U.S. and British warplanes have carried out retaliatory strikes across Yemen.