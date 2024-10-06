Hove memorial for 7 October Israel attack vandalised

A memorial for those killed in the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel has been vandalised in Hove.

In a statement, Sussex Police said it was "aware of a video circulating online relating to a man damaging the Jewish memorial in Palmeira Square, Hove".

The force said it received a report on Saturday and has appealed for witnesses to come forward to help identify the person responsible.

Det Supt Ben Newman said: “We were saddened to learn of this act of vandalism against a memorial that holds great significance for many people."

He added: "We understand the distress this may cause and are treating this incident seriously."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

