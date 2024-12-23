Hovercraft used to rescue 4 people from Western Pennsylvania lake
Tiger and Charlie played in their first PNC Championship back in 2020
President Joe Biden left three killers behind when he announced he was commuting the sentences of 37 Death Row prisoners. The reprieved inmates—all of them convicted murderers—had their death penalty sentences replaced by life imprisonment without parole. But the president left three men behind on Death Row despite saying in a statement that he was “more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”
Donald Trump said he will reverse President Obama’s decision to rename North America’s highest mountain. The peak was officially known as Mount McKinley from 1917 until 2015, when then-President Barack Obama renamed it Denali, as the mountain was known by indigenous Alaskans. Now Trump says he plans to revert the name to honor William McKinley, America’s 25th president.
For the last two and a half years, Rejean Landry has been caught in a legal battle with Air Canada, seeking compensation after his family arrived at their final destination more than 24 hours late.In November, a judge in Ontario's small claims court ruled in the Ottawa man's favour, ordering Air Canada to pay almost $15,000 dollars."And we were happy, satisfied, relieved for a few weeks," Landry said. "Until yesterday, when I got a notice of appeal from Air Canada."Experts say that large compani
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. Among the committee findings were that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. Gaetz, who has denied wrongdoing, resigned from the House of Representatives last month after he was selected by President-elect Donald Trump to be attorney general.
Elin Nordegren shares three children with retired tight end Jordan Cameron
The Euphoria actress whisked us away from the British drizzle via swimwear snap - see more
Members of Donald Trump's presidential transition team are laying the groundwork for the United States to withdraw from the World Health Organization on the first day of his second term, according to a health law expert familiar with the discussions. "I have it on good authority that he plans to withdraw, probably on Day One or very early in his administration," said Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health at Georgetown University in Washington and director of the WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law. The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. President-elect Donald Trump apparently wants to make another play to take control of Greenland—an autonomous region of Denmark that by all accounts isn’t for sale—even after a disastrous attempt during his first term created a diplomatic firestorm.
It's not COVID or the flu. If you've been sick for a few weeks and have tested negative for everything, here's what's going on.
"I found one from the 1980s in a discount store. I don't need WiFi, and it works great."
Every time we look over at the Detroit Lions' high-octane offense, coordinator Ben Johnson is seemingly pulling a rabbit out of his hat. It's no wonder Johnson is considered the top head coaching candidate for this upcoming NFL hiring
Heard addressed Lively's complaint in a new statement after Baldoni hired the same PR manager as her ex-husband Johnny Depp in their 2022 defamation trial
Donald Trump made clear on Sunday: Elon Musk may be the world’s richest man, but he’s never going to be its most powerful politician. “No, he’s not gonna be president, that I can tell you,” the president-elect told a crowd in Arizona. “And I’m safe, you know why? He can’t be, he wasn’t born in this country.” Trump added an explicit “ha ha ha” after his comment and raised his arms, which elicited applause from the conservative crowd at TPUSA’s AmericaFest conference.
Elizabeth Hurley wowed fans as she posed in a leather mini-dress with a plunging neckline.
The father of Asma al-Assad, the wife of deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, says his daughter is not seeking a divorce, contrary to reports in the Turkish media. “I am able to confirm that the reports are false,” Dr. Fawaz Akhras told the Daily Beast in an emailed statement. Reports on Turkish news sites Habertürk and CNN Türk in recent days suggested Assad was determined to leave Russia, where she and her husband are holed up after being granted asylum.
Woods and his 15-year-old son have teamed up for the tournament since 2020
Kim Kardashian is getting in the holiday spirit, recreating her iconic 2014 magazine cover at a holiday party.
Whoever said you needed a driveway to your second-story garage was definitely lying.
"It’s constantly called one of the best islands in the world, and judging by the endless stream of crowds, people believe it. But I have to disagree..."