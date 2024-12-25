How to watch Beyoncé perform at the NFL Christmas Gameday halftime show

This Christmas, the NFL is gifting fans two major games: The Chiefs vs. the Steelers and the Ravens vs. the Texans — but Christmas Day won’t be all about football, because Beyoncé will be taking center stage during the Texans’ halftime show. Originally from Houston, TX herself, Beyoncé will perform songs from Cowboy Carter live for the very first time on the Texans' home turf in a halftime show produced by Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment. While details are still under wraps, we can expect a few guests from the Cowboy Carter album may make an appearance during the 2024 Christmas Day halftime show.

Beyoncé isn’t the only musical star set to perform during Netflix’s NFL Christmas Day extravaganza. Mariah Carey will open the Chiefs vs. Steelers game with a performance of her hit song "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Are you ready to tune in? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Beyoncé (and Mariah) perform this Christmas.

When is the Beyoncé NFL halftime show?

Queen Bey will perform during halftime at the Ravens vs. Texans game on Dec. 25, 2024.

What time is Beyoncé on at the halftime show?

Beyoncé’s performance will happen at, well, halftime during the second NFL game of the day. The Ravens at Texans game kicks off on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET. Since football game lengths can vary, we can expect halftime to begin between 5:30 and 6 p.m. ET on Dec. 25.

What channel is the Beyoncé halftime show on?

Beyoncé is performing at halftime for the Ravens vs. Texans game, streaming live on Netflix. You can also catch both games live on your mobile device with NFL+.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, both games will be broadcast locally on television for the teams' respective home and away markets.

CBS-PIT: KDKA

CBS-HOU: KHOU

CBS-KC: KCTV

CBS-BAL: WJZ-TV

How to watch Beyoncé perform during NFL Christmas Gameday: