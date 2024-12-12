How to watch 'Dexter: Original Sin:' Where to stream, premiere date and more

Who knew that a show about a vigilante serial killer would have this much longevity? The original Dexter first premiered on SHOWTIME in 2006 and ran for eight seasons, and was rebooted for the limited series Dexter: New Blood in 2021. This week, the Dexterverse is expanding once again with the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin which premieres Friday, Dec. 13 on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. On the new series, Patrick Gibson will portray a young Dexter Morgan as he begins his forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department and soon develops a thirst for killing. Christian Slater stars as his father, Harry Morgan.

Along with Gibson and Slater, the cast includes Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. Michael C. Hall, who originated the role, returns to voice the inner monologue in Dexter Morgan’s head.

Here's everything you need to know about Dexter: Original Sin including when it will arrive on both streaming and on TV, and where to watch.

When does Dexter: Original Sin premiere?

Dexter: Original Sin will have its streaming premiere on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Friday, December 13.

What channel is Dexter: Original Sin on?

Dexter: Original Sin will first stream exclusively on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. It will air on TV though, but not until two days after its streaming premiere. Dexter: Original Sin premieres on TV on Sunday, December 15 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. New episodes will be released weekly.

How to watch Dexter: Original Sin without cable:

You can tune in to Dexter: Original Sin without cable with a subscription to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. The Paramount+ with SHOWTIME app is also available as an add-on to Hulu, Prime Video, and YouTube TV for $12.99. You can also add SHOWTIME to your existing Fubo TV subscription.

Watch Dexter: Original Sin on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Paramount+ offers subscribers access to great original series like Dexter: Original Sin, Tulsa King, Star Trek, and Survivor, plus the platform is home to NFL games on CBS, Champions League soccer, and so much more. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch Dexter and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days. Try free at Paramount+

What is Dexter: Original Sin about?

Dexter: Original Sin is set in 1991 Miami just as young Dexter Morgan is set to begin his career as a forensics analyst at the Miami Metro Police Department. It's right around this time that Dexter, with guidance from his father, Harry (Slater), begins to seek out and kill people who he believes should be eliminated from society.

Several characters who appeared on the original series will return for Original Sin as younger versions of themselves, including Dexter's sister Debra Morgan, originally played by Jennifer Carpenter and now portrayed by Molly Brown, and police officer Maria La Guerta, originally played by Lauren Velez and now played by Christina Milian.

Will there be more Dexter spinoffs?

Time will tell if Dexter: Original Sin is renewed for a second season, but another spin-off, Dexter: Resurrection, which will once again star Hall in the title role (despite his character's death), will reportedly premiere in the summer of 2025.

Every way to watch Dexter: Original Sin: