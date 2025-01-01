How to watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest tonight

NYC's Times Square is already preparing for the New Year's Eve festivities. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Are you ready for 2025? Well, ready or not, here comes New Year’s Eve, and with it, the annual Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve (with Ryan Seacrest) special. This year, the ABC special will be hosted by, of course, Ryan Seacrest, alongside Rita Ora in Times Square. The special will have plenty of other co-hosts too, with NFL star Rob Gronkowski hosting from Las Vegas and Jeannie Mai covering the West Coast. Dayanara Torres will serve as a co-host in Puerto Rico. The 2025 NYE Ball Drop special will feature performances by Alanis Morissette (with Reneé Rapp), Kesha, Laufey, Natasha Bedingfield, T-Pain, Blake Shelton, Lenny Kravitz, The Jonas Brothers and Carrie Underwood.

Are you ready to ring in the New Year? Here’s what to know about how to watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, plus how to watch the NYE Ball Drop free livestream, CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen and more.

What channel is Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on this year?

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will air live on ABC.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve start time:

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How to watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve without cable:

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2025 performers:

There will be performances by Alanis Morissette (with Reneé Rapp) Dasha, DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live! starring Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick & Doug E. Fresh, Ernest, HARDY, Kesha, Laufey, Natasha Bedingfield, T-Pain, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson, Lenny Kravitz, Thomas Rhett, the Jonas Brothers and Carrie Underwood.

More ways to watch the 2025 New Year’s Eve Ball Drop:

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve (with Ryan Seacrest) isn’t the only festive option this New Year's Eve. There’s also CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CNN (and streaming live on Max) and New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash! hosted by Rachel Smith and Kieth Urban, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS (and streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME).

NYC Times Square Ball Drop New Year’s Eve free livestream:

There will be a free livestream of the Ball Drop on Timessquarenyc.org, offering commercial-free, webcast coverage of the Times Square festivities leading up to the Ball Drop at midnight. There will also be a livestream with open captions and American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation available on YouTube. Both livestreams begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Watch free livestream