How to watch Taylor Swift at the 2025 Super Bowl as she supports Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will be on the field this Super Bowl Sunday, and Taylor Swift will be in the stands to cheer them on. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Happy almost Second Annual Taylor-Swift-at-the-Super-Bowl-Sunday to all who celebrate! In case you've somehow missed it, the "Cruel Summer" singer, Grammy-winning pop icon and record breaker for the highest-grossing music tour ever just so happens to also be the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is playing in his third consecutive Super Bowl this weekend. The Chiefs have the potential to make history by becoming the first team to win the Super Bowl three times in a row, but they'll have to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles to do so. Swift will be seated in a box suite with Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed, Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, and more of their loved ones to cheer him on this Sunday.

At the 2024 Super Bowl, Taylor sat with her friends Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone. If this year's seating arrangements are as star-studded as last year's, then we'll likely be seeing lots of Taylor on TV at the Super Bowl this weekend. Are you ready for it?

Need to know how to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday? You’re NOT on your own, kid! Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Taylor Swift at the 2025 Super Bowl, including kickoff time, where to stream the Super Bowl for free and more.

How to watch the 2025 Super Bowl:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT

Location: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

TV channel: FOX

Streaming: Tubi, DirecTV, Fubo and more

Super Bowl kickoff time

The game will kick off around 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT — though for Swifties, the game basically begins whenever Taylor arrives at the stadium. (You can check back here for updates when she does).

What channel is the 2025 Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl 59 will air on FOX this year, and stream live for free on Tubi.

How to stream Super Bowl 2025

Stream Super Bowl 59 free on Tubi Tubi Tubi will host a free livestream of FOX's game day coverage of the 2025 Super Bowl! If you don't have cable and aren't looking to spend a dime to watch the big game, Tubi is a great free option to tune in. For sports fans looking to catch every moment of the game, it should be noted that this will be Tubi's first big live event — the FOX-owned platform sees most its views from content in its on-demand library. Beyond the Super Bowl, Tubi has a range of ad-supported on-demand content available totally free. They also have Tubi original programming including last year's streaming standout: Sidelined: The QB and Me. The platform will also offer its own live red carpet pre-show hosted by Olivia Culpo starting at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday. Watch free at Tubi

Watch FOX, ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, NBC and CBS Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, FOX, ABC, CBS and 100+ more live channels. At $85/month, the live TV streaming service is definitely a big investment for football fans. But it offers nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Plus right now, not only can you try the service out for free first, but you'll get $25/month off your first three months of Fubo. Try free at Fubo

How to watch the Super Bowl for free

If you don't get live FOX and don't want to pay to watch the Super Bowl, you can still stream it live for free on Tubi.

What time does pregame coverage start for the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl pregame coverage will start airing on FOX at 11 a.m. ET, but ESPN will have pregame coverage starting as early as 10 a.m. ET and NFL Network will kick off bright and early at 9 a.m. ET.

How long is the Super Bowl?

The average run-time for the Super Bowl is about three-and-a-half hours — including the halftime show.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

The 2025 Super Bowl halftime show will be performed by Kendrick Lamar — a former collaborator of Taylor's! The rapper who was featured in Swift's song "Bad Blood" is fresh off some major wins at the 2025 Grammys, where Taylor was seen cheering him on from the audience. SZA will join Lamar on stage for the halftime show.

Who else is singing at the 2025 Super Bowl?

Before the game begins, Jon Batiste will be performing the National Anthem, Trombone Shorty and singer Lauren Daigle will perform "America the Beautiful," and Ledisi will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before kickoff.

Is Taylor Swift performing at the 2025 Super Bowl?

While Taylor has worked with Kendrick Lamar in the past, there's no indication that the pop star will pop up on stage during his halftime show performance. But the fans can dream, can't they?

When asked about Taylor potentially playing the Super Bowl halftime show, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had this to say:

“As long as Trav is playing and we are in the Super Bowl, that’s going to be hard for her to do the halftime show,” Mahomes told the press on Feb. 3. “Hopefully Trav keeps playing and we keep making it to the Super Bowl.”

What is Taylor Swift wearing at the Super Bowl?

Whether she's dressed sporty or va-va-voom, Taylor Swift has turned heads at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games all season long. (Getty Images)

We don't know exactly what Taylor will be wearing on Super Bowl Sunday, but we do know Travis will be supportive.

“Tay’s always gonna be dressed head-to-toe looking the flyest,” Kelce said to the press regarding of Swift's gameday looks this season. Ahead of the 2025 Super Bowl, Yahoo Entertainment recapped Taylor's best stadium looks this year.

Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl 2025?

In a recent press conference, Kelce was asked about potential proposal plans after the Chiefs face the Eagles this Sunday. While he initially dodged the question, when pressed, the 35-year-old tight end responded “Wouldn’t you like to know?”

But that's not all Kelce had to say regarding his girlfriend. "I better hold up my end of the bargain, right?" he explained matching Taylor's energy. "She's up there being the superstar that she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off. I better match that energy for sure."

Despite Kelce evading the question, you can place your bets on whether you think a proposal is in Swift's future, alongside the Lombardi Trophy...

More ways to watch the 2025 Super Bowl: