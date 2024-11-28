How to watch the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade today

The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be held on Thursday, Nov. 28. Here's what to know. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)

Thanksgiving is a holiday for food, family and a monstrously sized Snoopy balloon parading its way towards Macy’s Herald Square. That’s right, it’s time for the 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! The 2024 Macy’s Parade kicked off this morning at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC. This year's parade features 32 floats, 22 balloons and performances by Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Madix, Idina Menzel, Kylie Minogue, T-Pain, Charli D’Amelio and Broadway shows Death Becomes Her, Hell’s Kitchen and The Outsiders. Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo will also make an appearance in the parade this year.

So before you sit down for your Turkey Day dinner with the family and get ready to do some Black Friday shopping, make sure you check out the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the parade today.

When is the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

As the name suggests, the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is held, well, on Thanksgiving Day. The parade began this morning at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. There will be an encore broadcast at 2 p.m. ET.

How long is the Macy's Parade?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will last roughly 3.5 hours, ending at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT before replaying on NBC in an encore at 2 p.m. ET.

What channel is the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on?

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade will air on NBC and stream on Peacock on Thanksgiving Day from 8:30 a.m. to noon in all time zones. An encore airing of the parade will also begin at 2 p.m. on NBC. If you have access to live TV, you may have NBC free over the air. If not, here’s what we recommend for how to watch the Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Who is performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Dan + Shay, Dasha, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host Jimmy Fallon and the show's house band, The Roots, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Ariana Madix, Joey McIntyre, Idina Menzel, Kylie Minogue, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren, and Sebastián Yatra. Dancers Charli D’Amelio, Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia will also perform.

Actress Alison Brie will cut the ribbon this year, Cynthia Erivo and Cole Escola will make appearances and members of the WNBA's New York Liberty (and Ellie the Elephant) will be in this year's parade.

The parade will feature Broadway performances from Death Becomes Her, Hell’s Kitchen and The Outsiders.

What floats are in the Macy’s parade this Thanksgiving?

There will be 22 floats in this year’s Macy’s parade, 17 featured character balloons and 15 heritage and novelty balloons.

2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade new floats

Six new floats are debuting at this year's parade.

Candy Cosmos by Haribo

Dora’s Fantastical Rainforest by Nickelodeon & Paramount

Magic Meets the Seas by Disney Cruise Line

Pasta Knight by Rao’s Homemade

Masterfeast by Netflix

Wondrous World of Wildlife by Bronx Zoo.

2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade balloons

In 2024, there will be six new balloons making their debut in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade:

Minnie Mouse

Extraordinary Noorah & The Elf on the Shelf

Gabby from Gabby's Dollhouse

Goku from Dragon Ball

Marshall from PAW Patrol

Spider-Man

Who is hosting this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of The Today Show will host NBC’s broadcast of the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade again this year. It may be Hoda's last year hosting the show, as the journalist stepped away from the long-running show earlier this year.

