How to watch ‘The Traitors’ UK Season 3 from the U.S.

New year, new season of The Traitors UK to obsess over. The extremely popular (and extremely intense) reality TV series returned in the UK on Jan 1, 2025. If you’re an American fan waiting patiently to watch your favorite British reality series from the U.S., you might not need to wait at all. While Seasons 1-2 of The Traitors UK are now available to stream on Peacock in the U.S., they didn’t arrive there until long after airing live in the UK. But if you’ve got a VPN handy (or you plan on being in England or New Zealand in the next few weeks) then keeping up with The Traitors Season 3 should be easy (and free!). Here’s how to watch The Traitors UK live for free from the U.S.

When does The Traitors UK new season come out?

The Traitors UK Season 3 release date was Jan 1, 2025. New episodes will air weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. If you’re planning to stream via BBC iPlayer, allow 15 minutes after each episode ends before you panic that it hasn't become available online yet!

What time is The Traitors UK on in the U.S.?

Tonight's new episode of The Traitors will premiere at 8 p.m. GMT. That’s noon ET and 9 a.m. PT for those in the U.S. From tomorrow onwards, episodes will drop at 9 p.m. GMT (1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT).

How to watch The Traitors UK Season 3 live from the U.S.?

Stream 'The Traitors' free ExpressVPN Residents of the UK are able to watch The Traitors live or stream it on-demand free via BBC iPlayer. When you factor in the time difference, new episodes will drop at 12 p.m. ET on Wednesdays. You can also catch all the episodes streaming a day later on ThreeNow in New Zealand. Don't currently reside in the UK or NZ? You can still stream like you do with the help of a VPN. ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into international shows, movies and sporting events as opposed to paying for U.S. coverage. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location and then find the show on the right platform: In this case, that's BBC iPlayer or ThreeNow, where you'll need to make a free account to access the series. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Engadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. From $6.67/month at ExpressVPN

How to watch past seasons of The Traitors UK in the U.S.?

You can stream seasons 1-2 of The Traitors UK on Peacock alongside The Traitors U.S.But if you don’t have Peacock, you can also stream the show on-demand via New Zealand's free streaming platform ThreeNow with the help of a VPN.

What is The Traitors about?

Set in the Scottish Highlands, The Traitors brings together a group of strangers divided into two groups: “Traitors” and “Faithfuls.” The three Traitors know who the others are, but the Faithfuls are left in the dark with the task of trying to figure out who is trying to betray the group, all while participating in a series of absurd challenges, and trying not to get “murdered” by the Traitors.

Traitors UK Season 3 cast:

Claudia Winkleman will once again serve as host and guide through the treachery on The Traitors this season. The rest of the Season 3 Traitors cast remains TBA.

The Traitors UK Season 3 episode schedule:

Episode 1: Wednesday, Jan. 1

Episode 2: Thursday, Jan. 2

Episode 3: Friday, Jan. 3

Episode 4: Wednesday, Jan. 8

Episode 5: Thursday, Jan. 9

Episode 6: Friday, Jan. 10

Episode 7: Wednesday, Jan. 15

Episode 8: Thursday, Jan. 16

Episode 9: Friday, Jan. 17

Episode 10: TBC

Episode 11: TBC

Episode 12: TBC

Are The Traitors (U.S.) and The Traitors (UK) different?

To some extent, yes! While both versions of the show have found great success, the U.S. show draws the majority of its contestants from popular American reality shows like The Bachelor, Survivor, The Challenge and the Real Housewives franchise, while the UK version pulls its contestants from the civilian population. The Traitors (US) is hosted by Alan Cumming, while Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman stands at the helm of the UK version.