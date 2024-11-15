Howard County School System hosts lunch taste test for parents and students
Concerned about why some students aren’t eating lunch at school, the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) recently invited parents to participate in a taste test of the food offered in their cafeterias. This initiative aims to demonstrate that school lunches can be nutritious, inclusive, and most importantly, delicious. See more: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/howard-county-school-system-hosts-lunch-taste-test-for-parents-and-students