Howard County School System hosts lunch taste test for parents and students

WMAR- Baltimore Scripps

Concerned about why some students aren’t eating lunch at school, the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) recently invited parents to participate in a taste test of the food offered in their cafeterias. This initiative aims to demonstrate that school lunches can be nutritious, inclusive, and most importantly, delicious. See more: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/howard-county-school-system-hosts-lunch-taste-test-for-parents-and-students

