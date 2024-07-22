Howard students 'excited' about a Harris presidency

Reuters Videos
Updated

STORY: ::Washington, D.C.

::July 21, 2024

:: Students at Kamala Harris' alma mater

Howard University 'excited' at her prospects

"I was actually very excited. Just the thought of her just becoming president, especially being from Howard and being the first Black woman president potentially. It was just very exciting for me. And hopefully she can get to the election, hopefully she could win the election in November."

"I am excited for a much younger candidate. I think myself and others were kind of losing faith and Joe Biden's ability to serve another four years. You know, the Biden administration wasn't my favorite. So I do feel like Harris I'm not thrilled, thrilled because I feel like in some ways it will be more of the same. However, I do think it's a positive direction for the party."

"I hope they look at the person and not just she's a woman and she's a woman of color. I look at her record and how she worked with Joe Biden and she was the vice president. And all the years that have accumulated who she is. And I hope they can look past anything else and look at that. But the world we live in, some people will and some won't. And I hope it's not enough people that stand away or use that as an obstacle for her to get in office."

A former attorney general of California and former U.S. senator, Harris ran unsuccessfully for president against Biden in 2020.

Biden, who at 81 is the oldest person ever to have occupied the Oval Office, said he would remain in the presidency until his term ended on Jan. 20, 2025, and would address the nation this week.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • With Biden out, Michelle Obama would be Donald Trump’s worst self-inflicted nightmare | Opinion

    While other candidates trail Donald Trump in polls, the former first lady leads by double digits. Can they get her to run?

  • Opinion: She Sucked Up to Trump but He Dropped Her Anyway

    Bestselling author and faux hillbilly J.D. Vance is officially Donald Trump’s pick for vice president, God help us all. And even though it’s only been a few days, the nation has collectively forgotten all the sycophantic vice-presidential hopefuls left behind.But I haven’t.All the potential veeps were embarrassing in their own way. Marco Rubio: always a twerp, somehow became even twerpier when kissing up to the former president. Tim Scott shall always be remembered for totally coincidentally get

  • Jon Stewart Has Legendary 1-Word Response To Joe Biden Dropping Out

    The "Daily Show" host had been highly critical of Biden's decision to run for reelection.

  • Harris vs. Trump: What the polls tell us

    President Biden is out of the 2024 race and backing Vice President Harris to take over his mantle in November, raising questions about what the polling can help us glean about her chances against former President Trump. Though Harris still has to win over enough delegates before the party’s national convention next month in order…

  • Robert De Niro Reacts To Joe Biden Presidential Race Decision

    Robert De Niro, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, reacted Sunday afternoon as news spread on Joe Biden’s decision not to seek a second term. De Niro offered his “respect, admiration, and affection” to Biden for his decision. “In an act of shrewd politics and selfless patriotism, Joe Biden is stepping aside to clear the …

  • Trudeau and family head to British Columbia for vacation in unnamed location

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.

  • I’m an Economist: Here Is What I Would Predict for Inflation If Kamala Harris Were To Replace Biden

    After the first presidential debate for this election year, there have been concerns whether President Joe Biden is fit to run for office against former President Donald Trump. Many in the Democratic...

  • Donald Trump Trashes Joe Biden After He Drops Out Of The Race

    "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve," Trump wrote in a social media screed.

  • Replacing Biden on ticket would be 'unlawful' in some states, Johnson claims. Experts disagree.

    Just hours before President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 race, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that such a move might lead to legal challenges. Johnson, R-La., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that it would not be possible for some states to switch out Biden for another candidate ahead of the presidential election in November. Election law expert Richard Hasen wrote that there is "no credence" to the notion that the Democratic Party could not legally replace Biden on the ticket, as he is not the nominee yet -- the nominating process generally takes place during the Democratic National Convention.

  • Pete Buttigieg Takes Down JD Vance's VP Hopes In 1 'Exact' Way

    The Transportation Department secretary ripped the Ohio senator over the "way he gets ahead" in his political career.

  • MTG and Boebert gloat over Biden exit with conspiracies and triumphalism

    Top Democrats, meanwhile, praised Biden’s decision to drop out

  • Some Democrat donors reportedly left fuming after Kamala Harris call: ‘A total failure’

    Two days before Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 race, donors complained of a ‘mismanaged’ call about the president’s future

  • Russia says intercepted US bomber planes ‘approaching’ its border in Arctic

    Russia on Sunday said two US bomber planes had approached its border in the Arctic and that it had scrambled fighter jets to make them turn away. Moscow has previously accused the United States of making reconnaissance drone flights over neutral waters in the Black Sea to help Ukraine, and has said it could lead to "direct confrontation" between Russia and NATO. Russia said Sunday that it scrambled fighter jets to prevent two US strategic bomber planes from crossing its border over the Barents S

  • Biden dropping out 'fundamentally changes the race,' Chris Christie says

    ABC News political contributor Chris Christie discusses the impact this political decision has on the Trump campaign.

  • Why Donald Trump Winning Is Melania’s Worst Nightmare

    The 20-month game of “Where’s Melania?” ended on Thursday with the former first lady making a grand entrance to the 2024 Republican National Convention—in its final hours.She took her seat in the VIP box, 45 minutes after the rest of the Trump clan but remained seated while the family rose to their feet for Kid Rock, appeared to not mingle with her step-children, and broke decades of tradition by declining to deliver a speech at the convention, something she had repeatedly been pressed to do. (E

  • Trump campaign releases letter on his injury, treatment after last week's assassination attempt

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign released an update on the former president's health Saturday, one week after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

  • New Circus-Themed Ad Taunts Ringmaster Donald Trump

    A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched

  • Secret Service Admits ‘Repeatedly’ Turning Down Extra Security for Trump

    The United States Secret Service is facing fresh scrutiny after a report in The Washington Post Saturday claimed the agency has backtracked after denying it rejected requests for additional security for Donald Trump in the two years leading up to his assassination attempt.Four unidentified sources told the newspaper that top brass at the Secret Service repeatedly refused requests by Trump’s security team for extra resourcing, including more agents to cover security screenings at large gatherings

  • 'Not OK': Closing only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge

    CLINTON, Ont. _ Randy Marriage was a regular at his hometown's only pool when he was growing up, cooling off with friends on summer days. His grandchildren won't have the same chance.

  • Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race and Endorses Kamala After 23-Minute Pause

    President Joe Biden announced Sunday he was ending his re-election campaign, officially dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing his vice president, Kamala Harris.“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” Biden wrote in a statement. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as president for the remainder of