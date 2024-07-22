Howard students 'excited' about a Harris presidency

STORY: ::Washington, D.C.

::July 21, 2024

:: Students at Kamala Harris' alma mater

Howard University 'excited' at her prospects

"I was actually very excited. Just the thought of her just becoming president, especially being from Howard and being the first Black woman president potentially. It was just very exciting for me. And hopefully she can get to the election, hopefully she could win the election in November."

"I am excited for a much younger candidate. I think myself and others were kind of losing faith and Joe Biden's ability to serve another four years. You know, the Biden administration wasn't my favorite. So I do feel like Harris I'm not thrilled, thrilled because I feel like in some ways it will be more of the same. However, I do think it's a positive direction for the party."

"I hope they look at the person and not just she's a woman and she's a woman of color. I look at her record and how she worked with Joe Biden and she was the vice president. And all the years that have accumulated who she is. And I hope they can look past anything else and look at that. But the world we live in, some people will and some won't. And I hope it's not enough people that stand away or use that as an obstacle for her to get in office."

A former attorney general of California and former U.S. senator, Harris ran unsuccessfully for president against Biden in 2020.

Biden, who at 81 is the oldest person ever to have occupied the Oval Office, said he would remain in the presidency until his term ended on Jan. 20, 2025, and would address the nation this week.