Majestic Alaskan malamute Shadow wanted his voice heard and heard it was.

While enjoying the first snowfall of the winter season in Ballinastoe, County Wicklow, Shadow took shelter under some trees and took in the view. To express his delight, he took up a strong pose and began to howl.

Photographer Anthony Lynch captured this stunning yet haunting footage as the noise echoed in the woods. Credit: Anthony Lynch Photography via Storyful