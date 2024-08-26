Howl-O-Scream costume designer celebrates 25 years of scares

The Daily Beast

Ben Affleck might be getting over his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez with the help of RFK Jr.'s daughter, Kick Kennedy.Kick and Affleck have been spotted hanging out around Los Angeles, a source told Page Six, including at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills.The nature of her relationship with Affleck, 52, hasn't been confirmed, but they could be talking about a future movie role.