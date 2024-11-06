Hoyeon, Theo James to star in 'The Hole'
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Hoyeon and Theo James will star in The Hole, inspired by the Hye-young Pyun novel.
James will stars as Owen, a professor recovering from a deadly crash in South Korea. Hoyeon will portrays Sandy, his wife who died in the wreck.
The movie show's Owen's healing process as his mother-in-law discovers the couple's secrets.
Hoyeon starred in Squid Games and Disclaimer, while James is known for his roles in Season 2 of The White Lotus and The Divergent films.
Filming will be split between locations in the U.S. and South Korea.