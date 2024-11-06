Hoyeon, Theo James to star in 'The Hole'

Hoyeon Jung arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala in 2022. She will star with Theo James in "The Hole." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Hoyeon and Theo James will star in The Hole, inspired by the Hye-young Pyun novel.

James will stars as Owen, a professor recovering from a deadly crash in South Korea. Hoyeon will portrays Sandy, his wife who died in the wreck.

The movie show's Owen's healing process as his mother-in-law discovers the couple's secrets.

Hoyeon starred in Squid Games and Disclaimer, while James is known for his roles in Season 2 of The White Lotus and The Divergent films.

Filming will be split between locations in the U.S. and South Korea.