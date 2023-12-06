HRM votes against proposed 9.7 per cent tax increase, Eastern Shore councillor wants to see progress on lifestyle centre

HALIFAX — Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) councillors have voted against a 9.7 per cent property tax increase proposed by its budget committee.

“I anticipate there will be some increase, but I don’t know to what degree yet,” said District 2 (Preston-Chezzetcook-Eastern Shore) Councillor David Hendsbee in an interview with The Journal on Dec. 3.

A report before the committee said the proposed increase was needed to establish direction from council for the 2024/25 budget. Staff said housing growth is not keeping up with the rising population – which is expected to reach more than 500,000 in the upcoming fiscal year. Inflation is said to be another strain on spending.

Hendsbee said the municipality will still have to go through each department, budget by budget. He said upcoming property assessment data will provide a better picture of the tax base in the municipality.

“There’s still a lot of number crunching there yet,” he said. “We don’t have the full picture yet.”

Hendsbee said he would like to see capital project funding focused on projects already underway, like the Cogswell interchange. In District 2, he said that means moving forward with plans for the new Eastern Shore Lifestyle Centre to replace the Lions Centre.

“It's been in the books now for a number of years,” he said. “Get on with the design work, get on with the site preparations, get on with the construction.”

