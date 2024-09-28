HS Football: Artesia vs. Lovington

Latest Stories
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Forward Gets Brutal Injury News
This former Boston Bruins forward is going to miss a good amount of time.
- Yahoo Sports
Brandon Aubrey's shocking missed FG delivers bad beat to all those Cowboys bettors
Before Brandon Aubrey's final kick Thursday, he'd been almost automatic.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Star Dominating With New Team
This former Boston Bruins forward had a strong first game with his new team.
- Kansas City Star
Despite rash opinions, here’s what’s really going on with KC Chiefs’ Travis Kelce
“People are saying that he’s old or whatever, has distractions and all this,” Andy Reid said. “The defenses don’t think that.”
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Rex Ryan explains why he wasn’t hired as defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys
Ex-NFL head coach Rex Ryan was on ESPN and said he would’ve become the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator in the offseason if not for one issue.
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL bold predictions: Which players, teams will surprise most in Week 4?
As the NFL is set to wrap up its first month of action, several teams are facing significant tests. Who will stand out the most in Week 4?
- LA Times
Angel Reese: Accepting 'villain' role for good of women's basketball 'backfired on me'
WNBA star Angel Reese called out those in the media who were "a little late to the party" in covering the hate speech directed at players online.
- USA TODAY Sports
2024 Presidents Cup: Friday's Round 2 results; Saturday's Round 3 tee times
After the Americans staked themselves a 5-0 lead after Round 1 of the Presidents Cup, the International team roared back Friday in Roun 2.
- The Canadian Press
Giants' Malik Nabers, Cowboys' Micah Parsons injured in Thursday night game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two of the NFL's young stars were injured Thursday night when Giants receiver Malik Nabers sustained a concussion and Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons an ankle injury.
- Anfield Watch
Mo Salah set for RECORD-BREAKING contract according to new claims
The status of Mo Salah’s future at Liverpool is enough to give any Red nightmares.The talismanic figure is part of a trio of Liverpool stalwarts whose contracts are set to expire at the end of the s...
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 4 sleepers headlined by the ever-underrated Geno Smith
Scott Pianowski identifies several sleepers for those fantasy football lineups in need of a sneaky play in Week 4.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: 6 players who will make or break your Week 4 lineups
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights several players who will make or break your lineups in Week 4.
- United Press International
Shakir, Reed among 5 must-start Week 4 fantasy football wide receivers
Khalil Shakir and Jayden Reed are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 4 of the fantasy football campaign.
- USA TODAY
Tori Spelling's longtime manager wants '60 Minutes' investigation after 'DWTS' elimination
Tori Spelling made a shocking exit from "Dancing with the Stars" on Tuesday, so her manager jokingly asked for an investigation into the show's votes.
- Miami Herald
Dolphins’ McDaniel updates quarterback situation and injuries
Dolphins’ McDaniel updates the team’s quarterback situation and injuries heading into Titans game.
- USA TODAY Sports
When will Christian McCaffrey return? Latest injury updates on 49ers RB
Christian McCaffrey's injury has kept him out of action for several weeks. Here are the latest McCaffrey updates:
- United Press International
Moss, Harris among 4 must-start Week 4 fantasy football running backs
Zack Moss and Najee Harris are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 4.
- The Peoples Person Articles
Manchester United consider sacking Erik ten Hag after disappointing start
Erik ten Hag’s position at Manchester United is in serious doubt on the back of a frustrating start to the new campaign.It is no secret that INEOS explored the market for a new manager before handin...
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
3 Takeaways From the Canadiens 2-1 Loss to Maple Leafs
The Montreal Canadiens dropped their first pre-season game, losing 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here are three takeaways from the defeat.
- PA Media: Sport
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would jump at the chance to return to Old Trafford as boss
The Norwegian was Manchester United manager for three years.