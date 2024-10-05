HS Football: Farmington vs. Cleveland

Latest Stories
- Miami Herald
NFL addresses Tagovailoa situation. Where things stand
NFL addresses Tua Tagovailoa situation amid his recent concussion
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Sleepers: Several backup RBs with potential to gain ground in Week 5
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski offers up several sleepers to consider in Week 5 as bye weeks kick off.
- The Hockey News
Toronto Maple Leafs Send 20 Players to Toronto Marlies
10 forwards, seven defensemen, three goalies sent to AHL, one placed on waivers for purposes of reassignment
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning Place Goalie On Waivers
This Tampa Bay Lightning goalie has been placed on waivers.
- Robb Report
Michael Jordan Is the Mystery Owner of Pininfarina’s New 1,900 HP Hypercar
The one-off electric hypercar made its debut at this year The Qual, a Motorsports Gathering
- The Hockey News - Buffalo Sabres
Sabres Cut Former First-Rounder From NHL Roster
This Buffalo Sabres defenseman has been loaned to the Rochester Americans.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 5 predictions to count on
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they have the most conviction on for Week 5.
- Hello!
Prince George's daring new hobby revealed – 'He absolutely loves it'
Prince George has been able to experience a lot of things during his life and during a meeting with Olympic stars, Prince William revealed that the youngster had a new hair-raising new hobby
- The Hockey News
Toronto Maple Leafs Assign 14 Players To Toronto Marlies
Alex Steeves placed on waivers, seven forwards, six defensemen and a goaltender sent to AHL
- The Canadian Press
Cousins throws for 509 yards, hits Hodge in OT to give Falcons 36-30 win over Bucs
ATLANTA (AP) — Kirk Cousins sure earned all that money Thursday night.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Week 5 matchups to exploit: All systems go for these young WRs!
Be sure to target these favorable matchups from fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri when setting your lineups in Week 5!
- United Press International
James Conner among 3 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs
James Conner is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's three must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 5.
- Yahoo Sports
9 keys to a fantasy football victory in Week 5
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri offers up his inside scoop on getting in the win column in Week 5.
- Hello!
Princess Kate sends rare message for sport close to her heart after quietly posting never-before-seen picture
The Princess of Wales has shared a rare personal message on social media after quietly posting a never-before-seen picture with husband Prince William from during the 2024 Olympics. See Kate's message here...
- People
Angel Reese Loses $100,000 Bet to Shaquille O’Neal: ‘I Guess I Owe Him’
During a recent meetup with O’Neal, the WNBA star challenged him to make a basketball shot from the free throw line for $100,000
- The Canadian Press
Golden Knights not afraid to cut loose popular players in pursuit of Stanley Cup
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An original Golden Knight, Jonathan Marchessault wanted to stay in Las Vegas, but he also understood as well as anyone that this organization will do what it believes will put the team in the best position to win in the near and long term.
- USA TODAY Sports
MLB playoff predictions: Who is the World Series favorite? Our expert picks.
Who's going to win the 2024 World Series? USA TODAY Sports' MLB experts make their playoff picks.
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Dominates, Olivier Rodrigue Struggles In Meltdown To Kraken
Leon Draisaitl collected a goal and an assist in the Oilers 6-2 loss in Seattle on Wednesday.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Bruins Legend Reunites With Team In Quebec City
This Boston Bruins legend traveled with the Original Six club to Quebec.
- USA TODAY Sports
SEC, Big Ten moving closer to taking their college football ball home and making billions
Greg Sankey removed all doubt about the SEC and Big Ten looking out for themselves in new college football world, while others get left behind.