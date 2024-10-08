HS2 high-speed rail line will run to London Euston, Transport Secretary Louise Haigh strongly signals

Nicholas Cecil
·3 min read

The HS2 high speed line will go to Euston, Transport Secretary Louise Haigh signalled on Tuesday.

She said an announcement would be made soon, expected at the October 30 Budget.

There had been speculation that HS2 trains running from Birmingham could stop at Old Oak Common in west London rather than Euston being the terminal given the soaring cost.

Pressed whether it was affordable for the high speed line to run to Euston, Ms Haigh told Times Radio: “It would never have made sense to leave it between Old Oak Common and Birmingham.

“Euston was always planned to be part of the picture for HS2. We are hoping to make an announcement on that very soon.”

She also stressed that the decision to turn off the huge advertising boards at Euston had proved “popular”.

Rail chiefs have come under fire for the state of the major rail terminal.

“I asked Network Rail to make those changes because the passenger experience was clearly not good enough there and they made the decision to temporarily turn off the advertising boards which has been very popular with customers,” explained Ms Haigh.

London business leaders are warning that the HS2 extension to Euston is “vital” amid the uncertainty over the huge infrastructure project.

Last year then Prime Minster Rishi Sunak cancelled the Birmingham to Manchester leg of the scheme as costs soared.

When the expected bill for the rail project in the capital jumped to nearly £5 billion, there were reports trains would have to terminate at Old Oak Common in west London and passengers forced to continue their journey into Euston via the Elizabeth Line.

But now new Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to sign off the link running to north London despite the multi-billion pound price tag.

It is not yet clear how the line to Euston will be funded, with the previous Tory administration having sought to do so with private finance.

John Dickie, chief executive of London business group BusinessLDN, recently wrote to rail minister Lord Hendy stressing that not completing the project would risk the area losing £41billion in economic output and thousands of new homes.

He emphasised: “The design of the tunnels has been agreed and tunnel boring machines contracted, with one already on site and the second expected soon…Given costs already incurred, and with existing infrastructure and site teams in place, there will never be a cheaper time to build this tunnel than now.

“If the decision is further delayed it would lead to significant remobilisation costs.

“Failure to complete this section would further curtail North-South capacity and reduce the future value of HS2 as a key national infrastructure asset.”

Shadow education secretary Damian Hinds said the cost of extending HS2 to Euston must be a key consideration.

He told Times Radio: "It is really important that we get transport infrastructure right, clearly.

"But clearly that also has to be weighed against cost.

"And one thing we know about this Labour Government in its rather chaotic early days is that the numbers just are not adding up.

"And clearly they are going to have to think very, very long and hard about what they can spend on and indeed how they're going to raise money."

Latest Stories

  • Survivor of Capsized Boat in Alaska Describes Moment Texas Family of 4 Disappeared: 'They Were Just Gone'

    Audio of a presumptive death hearing about the four people who were lost at sea during an Alaskan vacation last month has been made public

  • 6 SUVs That Last Longer Than You Think and Are Worth the Money

    Considering investing in an SUV? While many buyers will seek out inexpensive models to fit their budgets, it's worth exploring some of the pricier SUVs on the market as their longevity is often worth...

  • 16-year-old boy struck and killed by vehicle while walking in Essex, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a pedestrian was struck and killed in Essex, Ont. over the weekend.The 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene."A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle on the roadway," police said in a statement.It happened around 7 a.m. Sunday on County Road 8 near Britton Road.No word if any charges will be laid.OPP say their investigation remains ongoing and they're urging people who may have witnessed it to contact them as soon as possible. (Kerri Breen/CBC)OP

  • Truck-inspired Dodge Charger is turning heads, says 21-year-old who customized the car

    Lakeshore, Ont., car enthusiast Lucas Kiewitz had a dilemma: He liked the look of trucks, but he didn't like their size and handling.That's why he came up with his unique "Dodge Charger TRX" — a body and suspension customization of the iconic Dodge muscle sedan that styles it like a Dodge Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck."I've always been a car guy," says Kiewitz, 21. "I've driven trucks before. They're just kind of too big for me."Lakeshore resident Lucas Kiewitz stands next to his personally customiz

  • 95-year-old man charged after 72-year-old woman struck and killed in Guelph parking lot

    A 95-year-old man has been charged after a Guelph woman was struck and killed by a car while crossing a parking lot in Guelph.On the afternoon of Sept. 26, police say a Chevrolet sedan was leaving the parking lot of a retail store on Eramosa Road near Stevenson Street N., when it hit two people who were walking across the parking lot to enter the store.The woman, 72, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A man, 74, was taken to Guelph General Hospital with minor injurie

  • Police search for truck after vehicle rammed, shot at in North York

    Toronto police are searching for a damaged black pickup truck after a passenger vehicle was rammed and shot at in North York on Monday, leading to a rollover, followed by another shooting.A man and a woman were seriously injured in the incident, according to the police.Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski said officers were called to Yonge Street and Empress Avenue for a report of a shooting at 10:45 a.m.Maslowski said the incident first began about three kilometres away, at Willowdale and Cummer avenues,

  • Jeep, Ram, Nissan, Tesla, Volkswagen among 359k vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

    The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 359,468 vehicles. This includes Jeep, Ram, Tesla, Nissan, Harley-Davidson, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen.

  • Transport truck was stolen before pursuit along TCH, police say as Bishop's Falls man charged

    A video from social media shows a white transport truck off the road and pulled over by police after a chase down the Trans-Canada Highway. Police have since charged with William Morris of Bishop's Falls with theft of the vehicle and impaired driving. (Kim Collins/Facebook Video)A Bishop's Falls man is facing impaired driving charges and is accused of stealing a transport truck before taking it on the Trans-Canada Highway, triggering a pursuit involving police across central Newfoundland.Police

  • GM seeks to ease investor concerns as EV growth slows

    General Motors will seek to soothe shareholders' worries on Tuesday that lagging demand for electric vehicles and perceived peak demand for gasoline-powered trucks will create a rough road ahead for the automaker. CEO Mary Barra and her executive team will emphasize at investor day in Spring Hill, Tennessee, that profit margins have not peaked on traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) powered vehicles, and its EV sales are ramping up, sources previously said. Investors are also expecting more details on the automaker's restructuring in China, as well as updates around its Cruise autonomous vehicle operations, which has struggled since an accident last fall where one of its self-driving cars dragged a person.

  • Pickup truck swallowed by sea after failed rescue

    A snapped tow rope ensures a wet and rusty end for the unfortunate truck as the tide came in.

  • Man dead after a pickup truck crashed into a bus stop in Surrey, B.C.

    SURREY — A 33-year-old man died after a pickup truck crashed into a bus stop bench in Surrey, B.C., where two people were waiting for a bus.

  • 7-year-old climbs 15 feet up embankment to get help after deadly crash, WA rescuers say

    The child flagged down a passing car, rescuers say.

  • Best long-range electric cars 2024: Top 10 EVs that go the distance

    Range anxiety is becoming a thing of the past. Newer battery tech means the best EVs can reach 300 or even 400 miles on a single charge

  • Want to avoid Cruisin’ The Coast traffic jams and all the orange cones? Here’s what to do

    Here’s when to expect the heaviest traffic during Cruisin’ The Coast, and more tips for easier driving this week.

  • Drug impairment possible factor in deadly B.C. weekend car crash

    Surrey RCMP say drug impairment is believed to be a contributing factor in a car crash into a bus stop bench that killed a man and injured another late Saturday afternoon.RCMP say the driver, a 44-year-old man, was arrested on scene for dangerous and impaired operation of a motor vehicle, causing death. The driver was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and was released from police custody, according to police. Police say the Ford F350 was travelling northbound on 144 Street in Surrey, B.

  • Man dead, shooter not arrested in road rage incident near 67th Ave and Camelback Rd

    As part of the investigation, detectives learned the drivers were traveling eastbound on Camelback Road. Officials say when the cars came to a stop at 67th Avenue the driver of a silver pickup truck, that was hauling a trailer, got out of his truck and confronted the driver of a smaller tan pickup truck. A confrontation occurred at the tan's truck driver's side window.

  • Two Classic Chevy Pickups to Highlight ISA’s Fall Auction

    Elevate your truck collection.

  • 6 American Cars Worth Buying

    Buying a car is a huge expense, so it makes sense to find the best bang for your buck. Luckily, there are plenty of American cars worth buying, whether you’re looking something reliable for your small family, a truck to haul your trailer, or a sports car to celebrate your retirement.

  • 8 Most Affordable Classic Cars for Retirees in 2025

    With more baby boomers retiring in large numbers, many classic car owners are cashing in on their collections for extra income. However, as newer car models become classics, the market for vintage...

  • Police driver feared colleague would be run over before Chris Kaba was shot

    AY3 described the ‘dramatic’ scene as armed officers tried to stop the Audi that Mr Kaba was driving when he was fatally shot in September 2022.