HS2 spending set to be reviewed amid concerns costs have been underestimated by £10bn

The Government is to launch a review of HS2’s ballooning budget - HS2

HS2 spending is set to be reviewed amid concerns that the cost of the project could have been underestimated by £10 billion.

Louise Haigh, the Transport Secretary, has announced the Government will be taking a series of urgent measures to “get a grip” on the spiralling bill for the high-speed rail route.

Ministers will step in to oversee the building of the line between London and Birmingham, while an independent review is launched into the project’s finances.

It comes after the Government was unable to get clarity from HS2 on whether the latest overspend on the project was £10bn or £20bn, according to The Sunday Times.

The newspaper cited leaked documents stating that officials at the Department for Transport (DfT) had received “increasing unassured estimates” from the HS2 executive, “preventing us from taking a reliable view” on the cost.

It added: “Given the rapid changes and inconsistent projections from HS2 Ltd, DfT has low confidence in the advice we have received to date.”

Louise Haig has promised to deliver value-for-money for taxpayers - Anadolu/Getty

There have been warnings that the overall price tag could be more than £65bn.

Ms Haigh said she would be holding regular meetings to take stock of the project, which has faced repeated delays, along with Lord Hendy, the Rail Minister, and Darren Jones, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

It will publish reports on HS2 every six months to “ensure complete accountability and transparency”.

In a statement on Sunday, the Government poured cold water on reports that it could revive part of the line’s northern leg that was scrapped by the Tories last year in a bid to stem the ballooning bill for the development.

However, speculation remains that Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, could use her first Budget to announce that the link will be extended to Euston, despite concerns it could saddle the taxpayer with billions of pounds in extra costs.

The move would ensure that the high-speed rail route ran into the centre of London rather than ending at Old Oak Common in the west of the capital.

HS2 trains have been designed with spacious and modern interiors - HS2

Ms Haigh said: “One of my first jobs as Transport Secretary has been to urgently review the position I have inherited on HS2.

“It has long been clear that the costs of HS2 have been allowed to spiral out of control, but since becoming Transport Secretary I have seen up close the scale of failure in project delivery – and it’s dire.

“Taxpayers have a right to expect HS2 is delivered efficiently and I won’t stand for anything less.”

The review will be led by James Stewart, the former chief executive of Infrastructure UK who worked on the Crossrail project in London. It will present its report to the Government this winter.

The Department for Transport warned that some contracts for companies working on HS2 could be renegotiated or amended as part of the process.

It is unclear as to whether HS2 is £10bn or £20bn over budget - Toby Melville/Reuters

Ms Haigh added: “I have promised to work fast and fix things and that’s exactly why I have announced urgent measures to get a grip on HS2’s costs and ensure taxpayers’ money is put to good use.

“It’s high time we make sure lessons are learnt and the mistakes of HS2 are never repeated again.”

A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said: “We welcome the Secretary of State’s priorities for HS2 Ltd and are committed to working with the new Government to improve delivery. We also fully support James Stewart’s governance review and look forward to his recommendations.

“HS2 Ltd recognises that there are many lessons to be learned from delivery to date and, under new leadership, are actively implementing the changes within our control to stabilise costs.

“HS2 is a complex project of strategic importance to the UK’s rail network, which will not only provide better journeys, more services and fewer delays for rail