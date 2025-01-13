‘HS2 is a story about waste, incompetence and lies’: The villages trapped in limbo

Ben East
·9 min read
'HS2 is a story about waste, incompetence and lies': The villages trapped in limbo
Like many who live on the planned route, Chris Wilson and Graham Dellow are stuck in an ‘endless loop’ of frustration - Paul Cooper

Kathy O’Donoghue stands outside the Methodist chapel that is something of a focal point for the quiet Cheshire village of Lostock Green. With snow covering its roof and icicles dangling from its gables, it’s quite the picturesque, wintry scene. But it’s also at the literal centre of a furious HS2 debate that shows no signs of ending – despite Phase 2 of the route being scrapped 14 months ago.

“This is the compensation line,” points out O’Donoghue, the parish council’s HS2 Liaison Officer. “Look that way, and there are 21 houses in this little village now owned by HS2. Some are in a state of disrepair, some are empty and a few are rented out. HS2 has changed the whole character of the village – we were quite a close-knit community.

“We want the houses in our community back – and that’s just the start.”

But it’s not happening any time soon, and villagers are exasperated at the situation.

Kathy O'Donoghue
Kathy O’Donoghue says the character of the village has changed due to empty and derelict properties - Paul Cooper

For a very short period the Mid Cheshire Against HS2 campaign group – of which O’Donoghue is a part – celebrated Sunak’s scrapping of Phase 2. It was expected that the safeguarding measures, which effectively mean HS2 has the rights over planning and development on and next to the route, would be lifted in short order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Connected with safeguarding, there are also still in play various property compensation schemes – and compulsory purchase orders. Once HS2 buy a property, it can’t be sold until safeguarding measures are lifted.

Hence all those empty houses. In addition, anyone owning property in a safeguarded area still has to get permission from HS2 to build an extension. Mainly, allege some property owners, so that the values remain low in case HS2 has to make a compulsory purchase.

All of which begs the question; why would HS2 have to make a compulsory purchase if HS2 isn’t being built? Chris Wilson, whose house in nearby Plumley would have overlooked a 28ft HS2 flyover – but wasn’t in any safeguarding zone – reckons he knows why.

“Well, first of all Labour winning the election changed everything again, and then the Mayors of Manchester and West Midlands said they wanted to do a lower speed, lower spec and lower cost version of HS2 to Manchester.”

Wilson’s suspicion that the HS2 story is far from over was effectively confirmed in the Commons on Thursday. When questioned on HS2 north of Birmingham, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the Government had “started the hard work of identifying a realistic pipeline of schemes that is affordable and will deliver better connectivity in partnership with local leaders”.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of those schemes might be the Midlands-North West Rail Link, which is the report Wilson speaks of; commissioned by the Mayors of Greater Manchester and the West Midlands Andy Burnham and Richard Parker, it proposes a line “which still provides the capacity and connectivity benefits of HS2, but at a far lower cost,” funded in partnership with private investors.

It’s been dubbed HS2-lite, and buried in the small print of the report is a desire to “protect and prolong existing planning powers”.

Graham Dellow, secretary of Mid Cheshire Against HS2, thinks safeguarding is now unlikely to be lifted until money is found for these projects.

“But the paradox is, money will never be found for it, whether that be private or public,” he argues. “We’re in such a dire economic situation in this country, and yet with all these properties and land owned by HS2, we could actually be putting money back into the public purse.”

To prove Dellow’s point, O’Donoghue takes us to a beautiful, padlocked and very obviously empty farmhouse owned by HS2 on a country lane leading out from Lostock Green.

Padlocked gate
A padlocked gate to an empty farmhouse owned by HS2 in Lostock Green - Paul Cooper

“Look at how laughable this is,” she says. “This house should be a family home for someone. But in the meantime, it feels like Andy Burnham is dictating what’s going on in Cheshire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actually we’d love to bring him out here and see for himself what building a track would mean – even just in terms of the geology. It would go through brine fields, and it could cost as much as £1bn a mile to put new track down here. Can the country really afford that?

“I want to ask Burnham if he actually knows all the facts.”

So, later that day, we do ask him. A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Combined Authority tells us that “both Andy and Richard absolutely have sympathy with residents and communities who were left in the dark around the last government’s rash decision-making around HS2”.

“We are working with the government to come to a decision as soon as possible so that residents in the Midlands and Cheshire are not left in limbo. A new line will bring countless benefits to people between the Midlands and Greater Manchester, and we will always listen to residents’ concerns and work with the Department for Transport to make sure the impacts on communities are as low as possible.”

Empty house
‘This house should be a family home for someone’ - Paul Cooper

The problem is, the residents of Cheshire have been left in limbo for years already – and there’s absolutely no sign that will change. And the impact has been immense; families were forced to move out, businesses collapsed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further down the “line” in Wimboldsley, there’s a very obvious example of just how damaging this lack of decision making can be. John Edge has been a dairy farmer all his life – and as he says, it’s a hard life. As he looked forward to a well-earned retirement, his intention was to sell his grand Victorian farmhouse and barns to a property developer.

The only problem being, there were plans for massive HS2 sidings just the other side of the West Coast mainline track. “Big floodlights and sheds storing and maintaining trains – actually we were going to lose 250 acres from the farm,” he says.

“We’ve had a lot of interest but nobody wants to buy it because of that safeguarded land,” he says, pausing as a West Coast train speeds northwards. “It’s too risky an investment. Meanwhile, there must be 15 or 20 properties around here that are just derelict or boarded up now because it would cost them too much in maintenance to get them tenanted. It’s taken the heart out of the community.

“So like everyone else, we are in limbo. We just want to move on – literally to a bungalow in Nantwich – but we can’t. It’s been like this for ten years, really.”

John Edge and cows
Dairy farmer John Edge intended to sell his Victorian farmhouse and barns after retirement - Paul Cooper

Actually, Edge does have some recourse – he could still sell to HS2 as part of its blight scheme. But it’s fraught with difficulty, the suspicion being that HS2 make “low-ball” offers or even agree to a sale and then delay payment.

“I know plenty of farmers who sold their land to HS2 and still haven’t received a penny,” says Edge. “We’re all just stuck.”

Back in Lostock Green, Dellow finds us another empty house showing signs of deterioration; there’s no-one home obviously, but the heating is going like the clappers, paid for by HS2 to keep the house in some sort of shape. In a time when winter fuel payments have become such an issue, it’s such a visible sign of waste.

“Actually, this is really a story about the complete and utter waste and incompetence, and, in my view, the lies we’ve encountered for years,” he alleges. “Two councils signed NDAs saying they would not discuss HS2 with the council tax payers who fund them. It needs to be looked into.”

Chris Wilson and Graham Dellow
Chris Wilson and Graham Dellow pictured outside another empty, deteriorating house in Lostock Green - Paul Cooper

But who do you ask to look into it? The MP for Lostock Green is Esther McVey, and as someone who was once Minister for Housing and Planning under the Conservatives, she’s under no illusions about the impact this is continuing to have.

“HS2 has been a nightmare for local communities for years and unbelievably it continues to be so under the radar,” she says. “Small villages in my area are left in limbo with multiple unused properties, blighting these communities.

“When Rishi Sunak announced the scrapping of HS2 Phase 2, that should have been the end of the matter, with communities able to get their lives back, but I’m afraid there are too many vested interests, and too many people getting fat on taxpayers’ money for them to allow that to happen.

“HS2 is still wasting unconscionable amounts of money, and if Angela Rayner is serious about addressing the housing shortage in this country she should ensure these houses are sold and brought back into use ASAP rather than HS2 hanging on to them in the hope that the decision to scrap it will be reversed.”

And that’s the real issue here; nobody is actually making a decision – or more pertinently, nobody knows who can make it. Is it HS2 themselves, is it the metro mayors, local councils, or is it the government?

Closed gate
Esther McVey, MP for Lostock Green, says houses should be sold and brought back into use immediately - Paul Cooper

“We are reviewing the position we have inherited on HS2 and will set out future plans for Phase 2b safeguarding in due course,” says a Department for Transport spokesperson. “Transport is an essential part of the Government’s mission to rebuild Britain and we are committed to improving rail connectivity across the North. Any land that is no longer required will be sold in line with Treasury rules through a disposal programme.”

It’s what “due course” means that has become so infuriating for these villagers, though.

“We’re stuck in this endless loop of will it happen, won’t it happen,” sighs Wilson.

“Continuously kicking the can down the road helps no-one; we could be still talking about this in ten years… and the line still won’t have been built.”

Latest Stories

  • 'Massive Reversal': Trump Ripped For Already Backpedaling On Key Campaign Promise

    The president-elect and one of his advisors just shifted an important timetable.

  • Border city mayor says Canada-U.S. relationship is 'deteriorating' under Trump's tariff threats

    The mayor of a Canadian border city says the prime minister and premiers should speak to communities like his about frustration with the United States that is bubbling up over president-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and comments about absorbing Canada."[The relationship] is deteriorating and people are saying they're not going to cross the border," said Mike Bradley, the mayor of Sarnia, Ont., which has a border crossing with Port Huron, Mich."I'm hearing it on a constant basis: 'We don'

  • Bannon Sets MAGA Expiration Date for ‘Evil’ Elon Musk

    Steve Bannon, President-elect Donald Trump’s former advisor who helped steer conservative media into the arms of the xenophobic far-right, has vowed to get Trump’s new favorite confidant booted from the White House orbit before next week’s inauguration. “I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated,” Bannon told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. "He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else.” Bannon, a former investment banker an

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • Mary Trump Exposes The ’Sordid’ Truth About Uncle's Leadership In Disasters

    Donald Trump's niece also pinpointed "one of the most frustrating things" about his response to the California wildfires.

  • Column: Trump wants to grab control of Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal. He's already bungled it

    Trump wants to take Greenland from Denmark, make Canada the 51st state and retake the Panama Canal, threats reflecting his view that might makes right.

  • Trump Summons Canada’s MAGA Groupies for ‘51st State’ Night

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the leader of Canada’s most conservative province, said she had “friendly and constructive” conversations with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. She was just one of several prominent Canadian conservatives to make the pilgrimage to Trump’s Florida club over the weekend. Since taking office in 2022, Smith—a prolific COVID-19 conspiracist who also flirted with chemtrails—has jousted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, especially over environment

  • Pence Fuels Theory That Wife Intentionally Gave Trump Cold Shoulder

    Mike Pence poured fuel on the theory that his wife intentionally snubbed Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral this week. The former vice president seemed to obliquely hint at Karen Pence’s disdain for the president-elect when asked about her failure to acknowledge Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with Christianity Today. “You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” he said, “but we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”

  • Trump’s Lawyer Drools Over Accused Sex Trafficker and Rapist Andrew Tate

    Get someone to keep Trump’s lawyer away from Andrew Tate, like, now. Alina Habba, who also will serve as incoming counselor to the president during Trump’s second term, heaped fawning praise on the notorious self-proclaimed misogynist during a recent session of right-wing podcast The Benny Show. Tate’s deep contempt for women—as well as his repeat arrests on charges, among other things, of organized crime, rape and sexual assault—appeared of little consequence to the attorney, who went so far as

  • GOP Rep. Blows Hole in Lindsey Graham’s Whining About Taxes

    Senator Lindsay Graham on Sunday had his tax cuts argument comprehensively pulled apart by a member of his own party. On Fox News’ weekend broadcast of Sunday Morning Futures, host Maria Bartiromo played a clip from an interview with the veteran GOP lawmaker in which he railed against New York’s policy of letting residents deduct certain taxes paid to state and local governments on their federal forms, known as the SALT deduction. Graham said during the clip: “I’m saying that as we negotiate tax

  • From President to Divine Protector? Putin Elevates Himself to New Heights With Godly Rebrand

    Until recently, Vladimir Putin insisted, at least publicly, that he didn’t want a cult of his personality. Not anymore. During the last three years of the war he started in Ukraine, he has embraced it. At his annual press conference last month, Putin nodded with a serious face and boasted about improving his skills—he enjoyed talking about himself more than ever. His lips pressed in a sour grimace, he described himself: “I joke less now, and I have almost stopped laughing.” The serious Putin tal

  • CNN Host Jake Tapper Skewers Senator Backing ‘Willing to Lie’ AG Nominee

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald

  • Judge who blocked release of Trump report was 'plainly' wrong, special counsel tells appeals court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Kamala Harris posts Jimmy Carter funeral photo with notable exclusion; internet reacts

    A photo shared by Vice President Kamala Harris from Jimmy Carter's funeral has gone viral due to the exclusion of President-elect Donald Trump.

  • Ukraine says it has hit one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone strike

    Ukraine claimed Saturday to have struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone attack, starting a fire at the facility more than 700 miles into Russian territory.

  • GOP Rep. Tom Emmer Mocked For ‘Humiliating’ Response To Criticism From Donald Trump

    Critics cringed over how the Republican lawmaker tackled past condemnation from the president-elect.

  • A US passport is no longer the golden ticket it once was

    The Henley Passport Index has moved the US passport from the top spot in 2014 to 9th place for 2025.

  • Stavridis says Trump’s plan for Greenland ‘not a crazy idea’

    James Stavridis, former NATO supreme allied commander, said he doesn’t think President-elect Trump’s comments about Greenland are “crazy.” “It’s not a crazy idea. … We could do an awful lot in terms of business, investment, box out the Russians, box out the Chinese, and work very closely with Greenland,” he told radio host John Catsimatidis…

  • Broke Kamala Harris Fund Still Cash Grabbing Two Months After Loss

    More than two months after Vice President Kamala Harris lost to President-elect Donald Trump, the joint fundraising committee she set up with the Democratic National Committee is still charging recurring donors, according to a Politico report. Some of them are miffed. “It’s silly, out of touch, and needlessly takes advantage of our most loyal supporters,” one Democrat told Politico, sharing screenshots of charges to their accounts continuing into January.

  • Opinion - Trump can use Russia’s space program to end the war in Ukraine

    Trump could sweeten the deal by making Putin an offer he can’t refuse.