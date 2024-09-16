Hub plan to put SEND families at centre of support

The hub will see education, health and social care professionals brought together in one place [Getty Images]

Plans for a specialist hub for children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and their families in York have been approved.

The centre will see education, health and social care professionals brought together in one place at Clifton Family Hub in the grounds of Clifton Green School.

The council said it hoped the hub would enable families to get the advice and support they needed more quickly and reduce waiting times and unnecessary assessments.

It said the plans, approved by the council's executive last week, would make it easier for families to "navigate an often complex system".

The hub scheme is supported by York’s Parent Carer Forum and the council said it would work with families and partner agencies to ensure it delivers what children and young people and their families need.

Bob Webb, the council’s executive member for children, young people and education, said: "We want to put children and young people with SEND and their families at the centre of local support - making it easier for them to access the help they need and navigate an often complex system.

"These plans build on our existing Raise York Family Hubs model, to ensure that all families in York can access information, advice and services in one place, whether that’s online, or in their local community."

Listen to highlights from North Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, catch up with the latest episode of Look North or tell us a story you think we should be covering here.

External links

More on this story