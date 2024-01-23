How Hubert Davis’ wacky words of wisdom motivated UNC to a win over Wake Forest

Hubert Davis doesn’t cuss. Instead, his players heard an emphatic, “What the fart?” and “What in the bejeebies?” several times during their win against Wake Forest.

Why? No. 3 UNC (16-3, 8-0 ACC) trailed the Demon Deacons (13-6, 5-3 ACC) by one at halftime — the first time the Heels have trailed a team at half since its loss to Kentucky — and then by three just 50 seconds into the second half. Davis didn’t like the Tar Heels’ effort

“HD challenged us at halftime and he said regardless of the calls, regardless of shots going in, we’re not getting bullied at home, and I think that we really took that personally,” said Jae’Lyn Withers. “He really talked about reacting and responding. I think we reacted to his message and responded on the court.”

Wake Forest didn’t feel North Carolina’s presence in the first half, RJ Davis said. The team needed to focus on defense — what it’s succeeded at lately — and the offense would come. Carolina ended up beating Wake Forest, 85-64. It allowed just eight field goals and held the Deacs to 0-9 from 3-point range.

“Yelling hurts so much more when they don’t curse because it’s not disrespectful,” Harrison Ingram said. “It’s just so nice but so mean at the same time. I feel like that’s what he does a good job of.”

UNC basketball runs away from Wake Forest. Three takeaways from No. 3 Tar Heels’ big win

RJ Davis scored a career-high 36 points, with 23 coming after the break. It was the most in the Smith Center since Tyler Hansbrough’s 39 in 2008.. Plus, he became the first Tar Heel to score at least 30 points against Wake since Hubert Davis in 1992.

Elliot Cadeau scored 14 points, three rebounds and three assists. He contributed all but six points in the second.

Cormac Ryan hit a 3 in transition with 11:46 remaining to put the Heels up 14 points. Wake immediately called timeout. It was the dagger in any hopes for an upset.

Ingram scored a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double. Like his teammates, his success came after the yelling. Ingram put up eight points and eight boards, leading him to double digits in both categories for the fourth game in the last five games.

Chants of “RJ, RJ, RJ, RJ,” filled the Dean Smith Center with 44 seconds left on the clock. Withers pulled his teammate aside to share an excited and congratulatory, though expletive-filled, message. UNC led by 23.

This isn’t new, though. UNC’s season has been predicated on Hubert Davis’ message of positive reactions and responses.

It beat Boston College by 10 after leading by three at half. UNC nearly swindled its 17-point halftime lead over Louisville but came back for the victory. Carolina topped Pitt, Clemson and N.C. State by double digits, as well.

The Tar Heels have won nine straight games in one season for the first time since 2008-09. They’ve won seven straight against ACC opponents by 10 points or more. This is the most since winning 10 straight in 1992-93.

Basically, the “farts,” “bejeebies” and emphatic speeches work. They might be silly filler words to outsiders, but not to the Tar Heels.

“In the most humble way possible, we know we’re the better team out there,” Cadeau said. “We’re just confident, and we never start stressing or anything. We just keep our composure and just keep playing hard.”