Huckabee calls hush money trial ‘an absurdity’ after Trump conviction

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) blasted the Manhattan hush money case Friday, calling it an “absurdity,” just a day after former President Trump was convicted in the trial.

“”This should never have been brought to trial. This was an absurdity,” Huckabee told NewsNation’s Leland Vittert. “More people saw through this.”

“The jurors were kept from much of the information that many of us can follow. They didn’t get it, so I’ll cut them some slack,” he continued. “But the American people saw through this, and that’s why you saw this fundraising bonanza for the Trump campaign.”

Asked what he thinks would happen if New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) pardoned the former president, Huckabee said it would show grace on her part, but added, “I don’t think she’ll ever do it.”

His remarks come after Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in relation to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the early days of the 2016 election to buy her silence about an alleged past affair, which he denies.

The former president railed against his conviction Friday morning during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, where he claimed the trial was “rigged,” as he portrayed himself to be “honored” to have gone through the process as the first U.S. president to be a convicted felon.

Trump’s campaign announced Friday that he has brought in over $52 million since the conviction — a day after breaking his campaign’s total donation record from small donors in a day.

“President Trump and our campaign are immensely grateful from this outpouring of support from patriots across our country. President Trump is fighting to save our nation, and November 5 is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict,” two campaign aides said.

When pressed on what would happen if Trump were to be sentenced to jail, the former governor echoed that it would be “absurd” for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the case against Trump, to jail a former president for what they allege is “a bookkeeping crime.”

Huckabee added, “So if he honest to God thought that he could put a former president [in jail] over this ridiculous bookkeeping issue, that I don’t think even is an existent crime, if he really tried to do that, will the last person out of New York, please turn off the lights.”

Trump’s conviction does not stop him from running for president, but it could lead to uncharted waters as the November election is in a couple of months.

Judge Juan Merchan set his sentencing hearing for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention, where the former president is set to become the official GOP nominee against President Biden.

